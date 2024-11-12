All
Grading all 32 first-round picks ahead of Week 11 of the 2024 NFL season

2YHFGC2 New York Jets tight end Jeremy Ruckert (89) and offensive tackle Olu Fashanu (74) celebrates against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

By Dalton Wasserman

• Olu Fashanu thrives at natural left tackle spot: He responded with his best performance of the campaign, allowing just two pressures across 28 pass-blocking snaps.

• Quinyon Mitchell keeps Cowboys receivers at bay: He notched his first pass breakup since Week 6 while earning a 77.9 PFF coverage grade that represents his second-best mark of the season.

Estimated Reading Time: 12 minutes

Many of the NFL's high-profile rookies struggled in Week 10, with their opponents adjusting to their talents and tendencies.

Some had nice days, though, and we continue to track their development, PFF grades and principal opponents.

Pick No. 1: Chicago Bears: QB Caleb Williams

Overall Rookie Grade: 60.1 (Rank: 4/5)
Principal Opponent: N/A
Week 10 Snaps: 60
Week 10 Grade: 54.5

Williams and the Bears’ offense completely stalled out against New England. The foremost concern is a lack of explosiveness exhibited by the fact that Williams did not complete a pass that traveled at least 10 yards in the air. The Patriots were also unafraid of Chicago’s big-name weapons and played a lot of man coverage. In response, Williams completed just seven of his 17 passes into such coverage. Williams and the Bears will need to be substantially better with the toughest part of their schedule coming up.

