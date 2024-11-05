Grading all 32 first-round picks ahead of Week 10 of the 2024 NFL season

• Jayden Daniels and Jared Verse are separating themselves in respective Rookie of the Year races: Daniels posted a near-elite 88.2 PFF overall grade in the Commanders' win over the Giants, while Verse continues to be the most consistent rookie defender in the NFL.

• Dallas Turner puts together his best showing yet: The Vikings' first-rounder played his most reps since Week 1 and made the most of his opportunity. He set a new season high with four pressures while also making a stop in the run game.

We have hit the halfway point of the 2024 NFL regular season. Several of the league’s first-round rookies have been spectacular, while others are improving at a more gradual pace.

As the first-rounders continue to progress, we will track their development, PFF grades and principal opponents.

Overall Rookie Grade: 61.1 (Rank: 4/5)

Principal Opponent: N/A

Week 9 Snaps: 74

Week 9 Grade: 57.9

Williams and the Bears struggled to get on track offensively. He completed just five of his 16 passes thrown beyond 10 yards. Accuracy has also been an issue, as Williams has recorded the sixth-lowest percentage of accurate passes this season, per PFF’s quarterback charting, among quarterbacks with at least 100 charted throws.