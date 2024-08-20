Grading all 32 first-round picks after Week 2 of the 2024 NFL preseason

• LAST CHANCE for 25% off a PFF subscription: Unlock all of PFF's fantasy content and tools, including full access to the fantasy football mock draft simulator, for 25% off using promo code PFF25 until Aug. 20.

• Bo Nix shows off again: The Broncos rookie completed eight of his nine passes for 80 yards and a score before calling it a night. It led to an 89.8 PFF passing grade — the third-best mark among qualifying passers in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL preseason.

• Xavier Worthy makes the Chiefs' offense that much scarier: The team used Worthy in various facets in preseason Week 2, and he finished with three catches, a touchdown and a first down on an end-around.

Estimated Reading Time: 12 minutes

With most of their debuts out of the way, the 2024 first-round rookies entered the second full week of the NFL preseason with their sights set on positive progress. We saw electric playmaking from some, as well as steady development from others.

We’ll continue to track the progress of this rookie class while analyzing their grades and principal opponents all season long.

Overall Rookie Grade: 70.3 (Rank: 4/17)

Principal Opponent: N/A

Preseason Week 2 Snaps: 22

Preseason Week 2 Grade: 64.1

Williams endured a slow start in his second preseason game but finished his day with a flurry of sensational plays. His mobility is currently his greatest weapon. He displayed his off-platform ability with a beautiful deep ball thrown to Rome Odunze while scrambling to his left. On the very next play, he found Odunze in the back of the endzone while rolling right, though Odunze couldn’t establish himself inbounds to complete the catch. Finally, Williams finished his day with a patented improvised rushing touchdown.

He had some early misses, and his preseason average time to throw ironically trails only Justin Fields among qualified passers, but Williams’ playmaking ability is tantalizing.