Grading all 32 first-round picks after the 2024 NFL season

• Jayden Daniels finishes as the highest-graded first-rounder: The Commanders' promising quarterback delivered the fifth-best PFF overall grade among all quarterbacks in the regular season.

• Jared Verse is the clear Defensive Rookie of the Year favorite: The first-year pass-rusher provided 77 pressures for the Rams in the regular season, the fourth most in the NFL among all positions.

The 32 first-round picks of the 2024 NFL Draft have completed their first NFL regular season. Among the standouts were quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Michael Penix Jr., wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr., tight end Brock Bowers, offensive tackle Joe Alt, edge defender Jared Verse and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell.

Here's how every 2024 first-rounder panned out this season, with PFF grades, primary matchups, snap counts and analysis.

Overall Rookie Grade: 67.1 (Rank: 4/5)

Principal Opponent: N/A

Week 18 Snaps: 62

Week 18 Grade: 56.4

Williams ended his rookie season on a positive note, leading the Bears to their first win over the Packers since 2018. Williams played reasonably well from clean pockets, completing 17 of his 21 passes and earning a 67.9 PFF passing grade in those scenarios. Whoever coaches Williams in 2025 will likely make his downfield passing and pocket presence the top priorities for improvement.