Grades and snap counts for all 32 first-round picks after preseason Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season

Aug 12, Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison (30) during the first half of a preseason game Aug. 12, 2022 at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY Sports

By Sam Monson
Aug 16, 2022

• Detroit Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson posted an 88.0 overall grade across 11 snaps in his first NFL action.

• It was an up-and-down Week 1 for New Orleans Saints tackle Trevor Penning, who posted a 94.8 run-blocking grade but also allowed five pressures.

• Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett proved he can operate a quick offense at the NFL level, lowering his average time to throw from his college days.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: EDGE Travon Walker, Georgia

Preseason Week 1 Grade: 66.5
Preseason Week 1 Snaps: 16

Due to Jacksonville featuring in the Week 0 Hall of Fame game, we have actually had a chance to see Travon Walker twice already. And he has certainly flashed potential. Walker played just 25 total snaps in those two games combined but already has a sack and three pressures along with a defensive stop. He is visibly impressive physically, and only a missed tackle is tarnishing his performance so far.

2. Detroit Lions: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Preseason Week 1 Grade: 88.0
Preseason Week 1 Snaps: 11

Aidan Hutchinson saw 11 snaps for the Lions' defense in his preseason debut and came up with a highlight-reel play against the run. He knifed inside his blocker and stuffed the running back in the backfield for his lone defensive stop. He also had a hurry and was able to draw a holding penalty in an active debut.

3. Houston Texans: CB Derek Stingley Jr. LSU

Preseason Week 1 Grade: N/A
Preseason Week 1 Snaps: 0

Derek Stingley Jr. did not play in Houston’s preseason opener.

4. New York Jets: CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Cincinnati

Preseason Week 1 Grade: 67.3
Preseason Week 1 Snaps: 15

Sauce Gardner played 15 snaps in a largely uneventful preseason debut. He wasn’t targeted during that workload. He was in tight coverage for most of those snaps, but the majority of them also came against a struggling Jalen Reagor.

5. New York Giants: EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Preseason Week 1 Grade: 67.6
Preseason Week 1 Snaps: 14

Kayvon Thibodeaux played 14 snaps for the Giants, eight of which were rushing the passer. He didn’t register any pressure, but on six of those eight plays, the ball was out almost immediately on a short drop, giving him little chance to make an impact. On one of the plays where it didn’t, Thibodeaux was about to create pressure right as the ball came out.

6. Carolina Panthers: OT Ikem Ekwonu, North Carolina State

Preseason Week 1 Grade: 56.4
Preseason Week 1 Snaps: 16

Ikem Ekwonu played 16 snaps with the second team at left tackle after Brady Christensen had started the game protecting Baker Mayfield’s blindside. Ekwonu allowed just one hurry, but his run blocking was far from perfect and head coach Matt Rhule had stated previously that he has a long way to go to earn the starting job at left tackle.

7. New York Giants: OT Evan Neal, Alabama

Preseason Week 1 Grade: 54.2
Preseason Week 1 Snaps: 18

Evan Neal played 18 snaps and had a few poor plays, enough to drag down his overall grade amid the small sample sizes. Josh Uche beat him around the edge for speed once and Anfernee Jennings gave him some real problems on multiple occasions.

8. Atlanta Falcons: WR Drake London, USC

Preseason Week 1 Grade: 76.6
Preseason Week 1 Snaps: 5

Drake London played just five snaps before he was forced from the field with an injury and held out as a precaution. He picked up the knock at the end of a nice catch-and-run play where he showed off the straight-line speed that was a big question before the draft.

