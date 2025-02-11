One free agent, draft prospect or trade candidate who can take these 5 teams to the next level

Myles Garrett and Aidan Hutchinson would form an unfathomable duo: Hutchinson's healthy return along with a trade acquisition of Garrett would quickly solve any issues Detroit has with its pass rush.

Many teams, especially those that qualified for the playoffs, feel as though they are just a piece or two away from being true Super Bowl contenders. Look no further than the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who went from a wild-card round loss in 2023 to the best team in the NFL with the help of just one great offseason.

Here, we’ll examine some impact players and where they could fit in with teams that hope to take another step toward contention.

Whether or not the Browns will grant Myles Garrett's trade request is the biggest story of the offseason. Not only is he a former Defensive Player of the Year, but he owns the highest PFF pass-rush grade of any edge defender in PFF history. Few non-quarterbacks could singlehandedly change the hierarchy of the league, but Garrett is one.