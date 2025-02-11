All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting
Premium Content Sign Up

One free agent, draft prospect or trade candidate who can take these 5 teams to the next level

2S0XB9B Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) celebrates after sacking Miami Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

By Dalton Wasserman
  • Myles Garrett and Aidan Hutchinson would form an unfathomable duo: Hutchinson's healthy return along with a trade acquisition of Garrett would quickly solve any issues Detroit has with its pass rush.
  • The Commanders should be free-agent players for Tee Higgins: Should he hit the market, Higgins is a game-changing wideout — which Washington would love to pair with Terry McLaurin and Jayden Daniels.

Estimated Reading Time: 6 minutes

Many teams, especially those that qualified for the playoffs, feel as though they are just a piece or two away from being true Super Bowl contenders. Look no further than the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, who went from a wild-card round loss in 2023 to the best team in the NFL with the help of just one great offseason.

Here, we’ll examine some impact players and where they could fit in with teams that hope to take another step toward contention.

Detroit Lions: EDGE Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Whether or not the Browns will grant Myles Garrett's trade request is the biggest story of the offseason. Not only is he a former Defensive Player of the Year, but he owns the highest PFF pass-rush grade of any edge defender in PFF history. Few non-quarterbacks could singlehandedly change the hierarchy of the league, but Garrett is one.

Safety worth way more than 2 points. Help protect your family with fast, free will.
Sponsor
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the 2024 Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Rankings & PFF Grades

$24.99/mo
OR
$119.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use
© 2025 PFF - all rights reserved.