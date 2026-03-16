2026 NFL free agency grades for all 32 teams

Trey Hendrickson lands in Baltimore: The former Bengals standout has earned a 90.0-plus PFF pass-rush grade in three straight seasons, pairing that with a PFF pass-rush win rate of 20.0% or higher. The Ravens' best edge defender in 2025 earned a 69.6 PFF pass-rush grade and produced a 12.9% PFF pass-rush win rate.

QB Daniel Jones re-signs with the Indianapolis Colts: This always seemed like the logical conclusion to Jones' offseason situation, but it is fair to wonder if there were better options available at a lower cost. As good as the start of the 2025 season looked for both him and the Colts, there were some rough moments. His 3.9% turnover-worthy play rate was higher than his 3.1% big-time throw rate, the latter of which ranked just 31st among NFL quarterbacks in 2025. Still, it was Jones' best mark of the past five seasons.

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

The 2026 NFL free agency period has been a whirlwind, with teams across the league making aggressive moves to reshape their rosters. Below, we grade the major signings and assess which teams made smart investments and which may have overpaid.

For a full rundown of every team's moves, click here.

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RB Tyler Allgeier signs with Arizona Cardinals

2025 PFF Grade: 71.5

2025 PFF WAR: 0.07

Contract: 2 years, $12 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $10 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

While he's unlikely to be a workhorse, Allgeier has consistently been solid since arriving in the NFL out of BYU in 2022. He has never fumbled on a rushing attempt while averaging 3.27 yards after contact per carry. Signing him doesn't take the Cardinals out of the running to draft Notre Dame‘s Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick in the draft, either, as Allgeier has already shown he can spell a top draft pick in Bijan Robinson in Atlanta.

G Isaac Seumalo signs with Arizona Cardinals

2025 PFF Grade: 73.3

2025 PFF WAR: 0.32

Contract: 3 years, $31.5 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $8 million

PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

A three-year deal is good business for the 32-year-old Seumalo, and his level of play was worth the slight overpay versus the PFF per-year projection for him. He's coming off a season where he earned a 76.4 PFF pass-blocking grade, ranking seventh among guards. That's a significant improvement from 2025 starting left guard Evan Brown, who earned a 60.2 PFF pass-blocking grade last year.

WR Kendrick Bourne signs with Arizona Cardinals

2025 PFF Grade: 62.5

2025 PFF WAR: 0.11

Contract: 2 years, $11.47 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $2.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

This is a nice fit for both parties, with Bourne likely to compete to be the fourth option in the Cardinals' passing attack behind wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michael Wilson and tight end Trey McBride. Bourne has averaged 1.40 yards per route run in six of the past seven seasons, a number that is absolutely fine for a complementary receiver.

S Andrew Wingard signs with Arizona Cardinals

2025 PFF Grade: 57.9

2025 PFF WAR: 0.04

Contract: 1 year, $3 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $8 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Wingard was back in a full-time role in 2025 and had his struggles, earning just a 47.9 PFF coverage grade. He was still impressive against the run, though, earning an 80.9 PFF grade. He is a better fit as a depth player, and this deal suggests that is exactly what he will be for the Cardinals.

QB Tua Tagovailoa signs with Atlanta Falcons

2025 PFF Grade: 62.1

2025 PFF WAR: 0.99

Contract: 1 year, $1.3 million

PFF Deal Grade: Very Good

Tagovailoa was not good in 2025, but the cost is important in this deal. Due to the nature of his release from the Miami Dolphins, the Falcons don't have to spend big here, and the potential upside is huge. Tagovailoa earned PFF overall grades of 81.9 and 86.9 in 2022 and 2023, respectively. If he can return to that level, then this is an absolute steal for Atlanta. If he can't, then it's a low-cost move that doesn't prevent the Falcons from seeing what Michael Penix Jr. looks like again in 2026.

G John Simpson signs with Baltimore Ravens

2025 PFF Grade: 56.9

2025 PFF WAR: 0.07

Contract: 3 years, $30 million

PFF Projected Contract: $3 years, $24 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Simpson was at his best in 2024, earning a 77.3 PFF overall grade — fueled by 70.0-plus marks in pass protection and run blocking. However, that is the only season of his six-year career in which he has topped 60.0. He will be a veteran presence up front for the Ravens, but it's fair to wonder if there were better options available at this price point.

EDGE Trey Hendrickson signs with Baltimore Ravens

2025 PFF Grade: 82.9

2025 PFF WAR: 0.11

Contract: 4 years, $112 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $21 million

PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

After their deal for Maxx Crosby broke down yesterday, the Ravens land the top free agent on the PFF board in edge defender Trey Hendrickson. The former Bengals standout has earned a 90.0-plus PFF pass-rush grade in three straight seasons, pairing that with a PFF pass-rush win rate of 20.0% or higher. The Ravens' best edge defender in 2025 earned a 69.6 PFF pass-rush grade and produced a 12.9% PFF pass-rush win rate.

S Jaylinn Hawkins signs with Baltimore Ravens

2025 PFF Grade: 74.9

2025 PFF WAR: 0.09

Contract: 2 years, $10 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $33 million

PFF Deal Grade: Very Good

Hawkins broke out during the Patriots’ run to the Super Bowl, posting a career-high 74.9 PFF overall grade while earning a 74.7-plus PFF grade in both coverage and run defense. With his contract coming in way below projected value, he forms arguably the league’s best safety room with Kyle Hamilton and Malaki Starks.

CB Chidobe Awuzie re-signs with Baltimore Ravens

2025 PFF Grade: 75.4

2025 PFF WAR: 0.34

Contract: 1 year, $5 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $1.35 million

PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Awuzie ranked in the top 20 among cornerbacks in both PFF overall grade and PFF Wins Above Replacement in his first season with the Ravens, and he is rewarded with another one-year deal. For a Ravens defense that has questions at cornerback beyond Nate Wiggins, it's a smart signing. Across 408 coverage snaps last year, Awuzie allowed 29 receptions for 328 yards and recorded seven pass breakups.

C Connor McGovern re-signs with Buffalo Bills

2025 PFF Grade: 70.9

2025 PFF WAR: 0.22

Contract: 4 years, $52 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $39 million

PFF Deal Grade: Good

The Bills lock up their starting center right at the projected per-year average in a key move before free agency begins. Coming off his highest-graded season in the NFL, McGovern gives the Bills a top-10 player at the position, and he can be counted on to protect quarterback Josh Allen. He hasn't allowed a sack in pass protection since Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.

Buffalo Bills trade CB Taron Johnson to Las Vegas Raiders

2025 PFF Grade: 57.9

2025 PFF WAR: 0.14

Raiders PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Bills PFF Deal Grade: Average

Johnson, who was expected to be released, winds up being traded to the Raiders in a deal that involves a sixth- and seventh-round pick swap. While he hasn't matched his peak play from 2021 to 2023 recently, Johnson is still a capable starter in the slot. He earned a 63.7 PFF coverage grade in 2025. The Raiders can handle his cap hits of $8.7 and $10 million over the next two seasons. For the Bills, it's a marginal draft capital gain for a player whom they were going to release anyway, so they at least get something in the move.

EDGE Bradley Chubb signs with Buffalo Bills

2025 PFF Grade: 54.5

2025 PFF WAR: -0.07

Contract: 3 years, $43.5 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $28 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

This is a potentially risky move that also carries huge upside. Chubb earned an 88.8 PFF overall grade and ranked in the top 15 at the position in PFF overall grade and PFF Wins Above Replacement in 2023, before missing all of 2024 with an Achilles injury. He was not the same player in 2025. If the Bills are getting something close to the 2023 version, this is a steal. If it's the 2025 version, it's a big overpay.

S C.J. Gardner-Johnson signs with Buffalo Bills

2025 PFF Grade: 51.4

2025 PFF WAR: -0.05

Contract: 1 year, up to $6 million

PFF Contract Projection: 1 year, $2.5 million

PFF Contract Grade: Average

Playing with the Texans and Bears last season, Gardner-Johnson fared far worse than the year prior. His 44.9 PFF coverage grade was the eighth-worst among qualified safeties, and his 17.9% missed tackle rate tied for seventh-lowest in that same group. However, he was fantastic with the Eagles in 2024 with an 85.7 coverage mark. Buffalo takes a gamble on the high-energy veteran needing more bodies at safety, but if he doesn’t look like 2024 form, the move seems ambitious.

EDGE Jaelan Phillips signs with Carolina Panthers

2025 PFF Grade: 74.2

2025 PFF WAR: 0.09

Contract: 4 years, $120 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $15 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

This deal grade could change depending on the guarantees, but the contract is a big risk for the Panthers, given how much time Phillips has missed in his career because of injuries. At his best, he can be a top-15 to top-20 edge defender in the NFL. He ranked tied for 26th in PFF overall grade at the position last year but played fewer than 500 snaps in each of the previous two years.

LB Devin Lloyd signs with Carolina Panthers

2025 PFF Grade: 88.4

2025 PFF WAR: 0.24

Contract: 3 years, $45 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $48 million

PFF Deal Grade: Good

After two years as a good linebacker, Lloyd became one of the game’s best in 2025 by producing an 85.2 PFF run-defense grade and a 78.9 PFF coverage mark. Carolina lands a much-needed playmaker over the middle after placing 29th in PFF overall grade at linebacker, and to add Lloyd below market projection is terrific.

C Luke Fortner signs with Carolina Panthers

2025 PFF Grade: 66.5

2025 PFF WAR: 0.13

Contract: 1 year, up to $4.75 million

PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Fortner is coming off the best season of his career to date, earning a 72.5 PFF pass-blocking grade and allowing just 11 pressures from 442 pass-blocking snaps. He also set a career high with a 65.3 PFF run-blocking grade and could step in and start in the middle of the Panthers' offensive line.

Chicago Bears: B

Dl Neville Gallimore signs with Chicago Bears

2025 PFF Grade: 56.5

2025 PFF WAR: 0.08

Contract: 2 years, $12 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Gallimore flashed in 2025 with a 70.2 PFF pass-rushing grade while playing a limited role with the Colts, and that ability to get after the quarterback is something the Bears need on the interior. However, his career play against the run — including a 45.8 PFF run-defense mark last year — hinders his ceiling and makes him more of a rotational option.

S Coby Bryant signs with Chicago Bears

2025 PFF Grade: 70.3

2025 PFF WAR: 0.1

Contract: 3 years, $40 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $30 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Bryant has developed into a solid starting safety over the past two seasons and should be a good fit for the Bears. He earned a 68.0 PFF coverage grade in 2024 and a 67.2 in 2025, powered by four interceptions and four pass breakups this past season. The one concern is that he has missed a lot of tackles, leading to a career-worst 18.7% missed tackle rate in 2025.

LB Devin Bush signs with Chicago Bears

2025 PFF Grade: 87.6

2025 PFF WAR: 0.26

Contract: 3 years, $30 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $36 million

PFF Deal Grade: Very Good

The Bears immediately replace Tremaine Edmunds, whom they recently released, with Bush, who revived his career in Cleveland to the tune of back-to-back 79.0-plus PFF overall grades. Bush, PFF's ninth-ranked free agent, surrendered just a 69.3 passer rating in coverage this past season, the second-best mark among linebackers. He keeps the Bears' defense in great shape at a reasonable price point.

T Braxton Jones re-signs with Chicago Bears

2025 PFF Grade: 55.5

2025 PFF WAR: -0.04

Contract: 1 year, $5 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Jones appears to be back in Chicago as a backup, coming off a 55.5 PFF overall grade on 210 snaps in 2025. That was the lowest-graded season of his four-year career, although he generated a career-high 77.4 PFF overall grade in 2024, including an 80.8 PFF pass-blocking grade. Jones can earn another $5 million in incentives, likely tied to playing time, and if he hits those, he could parlay this deal into a long-term contract a year from now.

WR Kalif Raymond signs with Chicago Bears

2025 PFF Grade: 70.0

2025 PFF WAR: 0.16

Contract: 1 year, $5.1 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $1.3 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

A reserve wide receiver and a standout punt returner, Raymond gets a modest one-year deal to reunite with Bears assistant head coach Antwaan Randle El. He should be good for 20-30 targets as a rotational player for a Bears team that traded away DJ Moore last week, and if he can find the end zone on a punt return as he has done in three of the past four seasons, it will give the Bears a nice boost, too.

Cincinnati Bengals: B

S Bryan Cook signs with Cincinnati Bengals

2025 PFF Grade: 83.5

2025 PFF WAR: 0.11

Contract: 3 years, $40.25 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $36 million

PFF Deal Grade: Very Good

Cook's 83.5 PFF overall grade in 2025 ranked fourth among all safeties. Meanwhile, the Bengals‘ starting safeties ranked tied for 57th and 72nd. This moves the needle for Cincinnati's defense, giving it a sure tackler who notched PFF grades above 80.0 both against the run and in coverage last season.

EDGE Boye Mafe signs with Cincinnati Bengals

2025 PFF Grade: 70.3

2025 PFF WAR: 0.09

Contract: 3 years, $60 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $49 million

PFF Deal Grade: Very Good

The Bengals make their second addition of the tampering period's first day, and it's another strong move to boost their defense. Mafe has earned a PFF overall grade above 70.0 and produced 40 or more pressures in each of the past three seasons. Given that Trey Hendrickson is unlikely to return to Cincinnati, this was a shrewd move at a reasonable price, all things considered.

DI Jonathan Allen signs with Cincinnati Bengals

2025 PFF Grade: 53.2

2025 PFF WAR: 0.11

Contract: 2 years, $26 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Allen's PFF grade over the past three seasons has been below 60.0, but has been driven by his struggled against the run. Despite slowing down a bit as a pass-rusher, he still earned a 64.9 PFF pass-rush grade last year, which ranked 47th out of the 113 interior defenders with 300 or more snaps in 2025. The problem is that it's a lot of money for someone who is on the downside of their career and is likely best suited to a rotational role that keeps him fresh to rush the passer.

G Zion Johnson signs with Cleveland Browns

2025 PFF Grade: 56.5

2025 PFF WAR: 0.13

Contract: 3 years, $49.5 million

PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $51 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

A first-round draft pick in 2022, Johnson has yet to earn a 65.0-plus PFF overall grade for a season. He has been durable at least, logging 1,000 or more snaps in each of his first four years in the NFL. This contract is only a fraction above the PFF projection, but the Browns are paying the “former first-rounder tax” here, hoping that the 26-year-old still has room to develop.

LB Quincy Williams signs with Cleveland Browns

2025 PFF Grade: 45.5

2025 PFF WAR: 0.01

Contract: 2 years, $17 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $8 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Williams had a fantastic 2023 season, earning an 88.7 PFF coverage grade. But that is the only season of his career where he produced a 70.0-plus mark. He's coming off a poor 35.2 PFF coverage grade and five touchdowns surrendered in coverage in 2025.

OL Elgton Jenkins signs with Cleveland Browns

2025 PFF Grade: 62.0

2025 PFF WAR: 0.07

Contract: 2 years, $24 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

After spending the first seven years of his career in Green Bay, and making two Pro Bowls in the process, Jenkins now heads to Cleveland. While he’s been consistently good as a pass blocker, finishing with at least a 72.5 PFF pass-blocking grade or better in each of the past three years, his performance on the ground has waned in that time. Jenkins’ versatility will be a boon for the Browns’ remodeled offensive line, but giving him $20 million guaranteed feels a bit risky based on both his health and recent play.

Dallas Cowboys: C

Green Bay Packers trade EDGE Rashan Gary to Dallas Cowboys

2025 PFF Grade: 68.9

2025 PFF WAR: 0.05

Cowboys Deal Grade: Average

Packers Deal Grade: Good

Gary's PFF pass-rush grade has dropped consistently in each of the past four seasons, so the Cowboys are unlikely to be acquiring a major pass-rush threat. However, he has remained an above-average run defender and still racked up 60 quarterback pressures last season. There is still some upside for Dallas, which sent a 2027 fourth-round draft pick for the 28-year-old. It's even better business for the Packers after Gary announced his departure days ago on Instagram before reports indicated his account was hacked.

S Jalen Thompson signs with Dallas Cowboys

2025 PFF Grade: 68.7

2025 PFF WAR: 0.06

Contract: 3 years, $33 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $19 million

PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

The Cowboys needed more proven secondary help, and Thompson has never earned a sub-64.0 PFF overall grade in seven NFL seasons. His 6.3% missed tackle rate over the past two years ranks fifth among qualifying safeties. The 27-year-old was even the fourth-most-valuable safety in 2023, per PFF WAR. If he reaches those heights in Dallas, this will end up as an excellent signing.

S PJ Locke signs with Dallas Cowboys

2025 PFF Grade: 63.7

2025 PFF WAR: 0.02

Contract: 1 year, $5 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $2.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Cowboys make another addition to their defensive backfield, reuniting Locke with new Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who was his defensive backs coach in Denver. He performed well down the stretch for the Broncos, starting the final five games of the 2025 season and earning a PFF overall grade above 60.0 in the final four encounters, including a pair of playoff games.

Dallas Cowboys trade DI Osa Odighizuwa to San Francisco 49ers

2025 PFF Grade: 65.9

2025 PFF WAR: 0.16

49ers PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Cowboys PFF Deal Grade: Average

Odighizuwa, a consistently good interior pass rusher, is likely to make a bigger impact than any player at the position the 49ers could have selected in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He has earned a 70.0-plus PFF pass-rush grade and registered 50 or more pressures in each of the past four seasons. The Cowboys clear some cap space and get a decent return for a player whom they seemed set on trading, but they do now have a significant production gap to fill on the interior defensive line.

Dallas Cowboys trade DI Solomon Thomas to Tennessee Titans

2025 PFF Grade: 59.6

2025 PFF WAR: 0.03

Titans PFF Deal Grade: Average

Cowboys PFF Deal Grade: Average

Robert Saleh is once again reunited with a familiar face. Through nine NFL seasons, Thomas has earned a 60.0-plus PFF overall grade in just one season. It's a depth move for the Titans, but it's fair to wonder if it makes them any better. Meanwhile, Dallas saves some cap space in a pick-swap deal.

CB Cobie Durant signs with Dallas Cowboys

2025 PFF Grade: 65.5

2025 PFF WAR: 0.21

Contract: 1 year, up to $5.5 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $32 million

PFF Deal Grade: Good

This is really nice value for the Cowboys, landing a player who has earned PFF grades of 66.7 and 63.7 in each of the past two seasons. He's coming off a season where he allowed 58.6% of the throws into his coverage to be caught and came away with three interceptions and three pass breakups.

Denver Broncos: C

LB Justin Strnad re-signs with Denver Broncos

2025 PFF Grade: 72.1

2025 PFF WAR: 0.10

Contract: 3 years, $18 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $8 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

This is a slight overpay based on PFF projections, but the $10 million in guarantees puts this closer to that number. Strnad is coming off the highest-graded season of his career and earned PFF grades above 60.0 in run defense and coverage in 2025. He added 17 quarterback pressures from 84 pass-rushing snaps and missed just 9.3% of his tackle attempts last season.

RB J.K. Dobbins re-signs with Denver Broncos

2025 PFF Grade: 76.8

2025 PFF WAR: 0.06

Contract: 2 years, $20 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $5.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Dobbins anchored Denver’s rushing attack in 2025 before suffering a season-ending foot injury, registering an 80.8 PFF rushing grade and averaging 3.18 yards after contact per attempt. Staying on the field has been Dobbins’ primary weakness in the pros, but he’ll get the chance to pick up where he left off behind the Broncos’ elite offensive line.

LB Alex Singleton re-signs with Denver Broncos

2025 PFF Grade: 72.0

2025 PFF WAR: 0.2

Contract: 2 years, $15.5 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $9 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Singleton finished 2025 as the 12th-most-valuable linebacker in the NFL, per PFF Wins Above Replacement. He converted the best season of his career into a two-year deal to stay in Denver. While he's not a standout in coverage, with PFF coverage grades below 60.0 in each of the past three seasons, he is one of the league's best against the run, having earned an 88.5 PFF run-defense grade in 2025.

Detroit Lions: C

C Cade Mays signs with Detroit Lions

2025 PFF Grade: 61.0

2025 PFF WAR: 0.02

Contract: 3 years, $25 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $4.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Mays is solid in pass protection, having earned a 67.6 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025, but has endured struggles as a run blocker. He ranked in the 20th percentile for negatively graded run-blocking plays last season. Given who the Lions want to be on offense, that is a bit of a concern. This deal could work out for the Lions, but it comes with a reasonable amount of risk.

RB Isiah Pacheco signs with Detroit Lions

2025 PFF Grade: 58.6

2025 PFF WAR: 0.05

Contract: TBD

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $2.25 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

This is a sensible replacement for David Montgomery, and it's a good situation where Pacheco doesn't need to be a feature back. He's still only 27 years old and has just four years of tread on the tires. In a role where he doesn't need to be overworked, he could get back to being a punishing runner for opposing defenses to tackle.

CB Rock Ya-Sin re-signs with Detroit Lions

2025 PFF Grade: 64.7

2025 PFF WAR: 0.24

Contract: 1 year, $4 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $6.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Ya-Sin was effective for the Lions in 2025, seeing 611 snaps and earning a 67.1 PFF coverage grade. He came away with five pass breakups and allowed just a single touchdown on throws into his coverage. He's a solid player, and the Lions are bringing him back without spending too much, which makes sense, given that he is likely to be in a reserve role.

Green Bay Packers: D

Green Bay Packers Trade DI Colby Wooden to Indianapolis Colts for LB Zaire Franklin

Wooden's 2025 PFF Grade: 50.6

Franklin's 2025 PFF Grade: 38.4

Packers PFF Deal Grade: Average

Colts PFF Deal Grade: Average

A player-for-player swap likely means the Packers are willing to let pending free agent linebacker Quay Walker sign elsewhere. Franklin is coming off the lowest-graded season of his career but has played more than 1,000 snaps in each of the past four seasons. Wooden was on the field for 622 snaps for the Packers last season and will provide some depth for the Colts, though he has yet to earn a 60.0-plus PFF overall grade for a season.

Green Bay Packers trade EDGE Rashan Gary to Dallas Cowboys

2025 PFF Grade: 68.9

2025 PFF WAR: 0.05

Cowboys Deal Grade: Average

Packers Deal Grade: Good

Gary's PFF pass-rush grade has dropped consistently in each of the past four seasons, so the Cowboys are unlikely to be acquiring a major pass-rush threat. However, he has remained an above-average run defender and still racked up 60 quarterback pressures last season. There is still some upside for Dallas, which sent a 2027 fourth-round draft pick for the 28-year-old. It's even better business for the Packers after Gary announced his departure days ago on Instagram before reports indicated his account was hacked.

CB Benjamin St-Juste signs with Green Bay Packers

2025 PFF Grade: 76.3

2025 PFF WAR: 0.25

Contract: 2 years, $10 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

St-Juste moved into a reserve role in his lone season with the Chargers, playing 378 snaps after seeing 650 snaps or more in each of the previous three seasons with the Washington Commanders. It benefited him well, as he earned a career-high 77.8 PFF coverage grade. He has shown a knack for breaking up passes, with 32 pass breakups in five seasons, and is a good fit as a rotational player in Green Bay's defense.

DI Javon Hargrave signs with Green Bay Packers

2025 PFF Grade: 68.0

2025 PFF WAR: 0.10

Contract: 2 years, $23 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Hargrave's tenure in Minnesota lasted just one season after he signed a three-year, $51 million contract last offseason. The 33-year-old recorded a 12.4% pass-rush win rate and 31 pressures in 2025, but his PFF run-defense grade fell below 58.0 for the sixth consecutive season. At this stage of his career, Hargrave may be best suited for a rotational role focused primarily on interior pass rushing.

G Ed Ingram re-signs with Houston Texans

2025 PFF Grade: 73.8

2025 PFF WAR: 0.23

Contract: 3 years, $37.5 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $4.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

This is a strong deal for Ingram, who hit free agency at just the right time after a career-high 73.8 PFF overall grade in his fourth season out of LSU. He has just one season with a 60.0 PFF pass-blocking grade or better, but his 79.9 PFF run-blocking grade in 2025 ranked sixth best at the position. It's not a cheap deal for Houston, but given the early signals from this free-agent offensive line class, it's not too surprising to see him command $12.5 million per year.

DI Sheldon Rankins re-signs with Houston Texans

2025 PFF Grade: 70.8

2025 PFF WAR: 0.15

Contract: Two years, TBD

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $7.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Rankins is 31 years old but still has enough pass-rush juice to justify a strong contract. He racked up 86 pressures from 899 pass-rushing snaps with the Texans in 2023 and 2025, and he's an excellent fit for what they want to do defensively. While Rankins is not a standout against the run, he'll contribute as an important pass rusher for Houston again in 2026.

S Reed Blankenship signs with Houston Texans

2025 PFF Grade: 42.6

2025 PFF WAR: 0.03

Contract: 3 years, $24.75 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $21 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Blankenship really struggled in 2025, earning a 29.9 PFF coverage grade, but the previous three seasons of his career mean that this past season was the outlier. As a starter in the previous two seasons, Blankenship earned 78.0 and 69.1 PFF coverage grades, and he has combined for 20 interceptions and pass breakups in four NFL seasons.

T Braden Smith signs with Houston Texans

2025 PFF Grade: 65.3

2025 PFF WAR: 0.1

Contract: 2 years, $20 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $27.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Good

This is the replacement for Tytus Howard, whom the Texans traded to the Cleveland Browns last week. Smith hasn't been as good over the past two years, but he doesn't have a season with a PFF overall grade below 65.0. He's coming off a 71.9 PFF pass-blocking grade and 26 pressures allowed across 471 pass-blocking snaps in 2025. It's also a reasonable deal for the Texans, who continue to rebuild their offensive line.

Dl Logan Hall signs with Houston Texans

2025 PFF Grade: 66.8

2025 PFF WAR: 0.14

Contract: 2 years

PFF Contract Grade: Average

As a second-round pick in 2022, Hall never developed as anticipated during his tenure with the Buccaneers. However, he displayed growth in 2025 by earning a 65.5 PFF pass-rush grade with a 66.0 PFF run-defense grade across a career-high 611 snaps. Boasting an 11.1% pass-rush win rate, Hall should assimilate himself well into a phenomenal Texans defensive line, although making around $7 million per season may be a bit high.

Indianapolis Colts: C

Green Bay Packers Trade DI Colby Wooden to Indianapolis Colts for LB Zaire Franklin

Wooden's 2025 PFF Grade: 50.6

Franklin's 2025 PFF Grade: 38.4

Packers PFF Deal Grade: Average

Colts PFF Deal Grade: Average

A player-for-player swap likely means the Packers are willing to let pending free agent linebacker Quay Walker sign elsewhere. Franklin is coming off the lowest-graded season of his career but has played more than 1,000 snaps in each of the past four seasons. Wooden was on the field for 622 snaps for the Packers last season and will provide some depth for the Colts, though he has yet to earn a 60.0-plus PFF overall grade for a season.

WR Alec Pierce re-signs with Indianapolis Colts

2025 PFF Grade: 79.3

2025 PFF WAR: 0.58

Contract: 4 years, $116 million

PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $96 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

One of the top free agents stays home in Indianapolis on a monster deal that seemed more and more likely in recent days. Pierce becomes a top-10 wide receiver in the NFL by per-year salary on the back of a career year. His 2.10 yards per route run average was 0.28 higher than in any other season in his career, and he has averaged more than 20 yards per reception in each of the past two years.

Indianapolis Colts trade WR Michael Pittman Jr. to Pittsburgh Steelers

2025 PFF Grade: 70.4

2025 PFF WAR: 0.32

Steelers Deal Grade: Very Good

Colts Deal Grade: Average

The Colts needed to make this move after signing Alec Pierce to such a hefty deal, and it profiles as a big upgrade for the Steelers‘ offense. Pittman has a safe pair of hands, dropping just 5.0% of the catchable targets he has seen throughout his NFL career, and is another big target for whoever the Steelers' quarterback is in 2026.

EDGE Arden Key signs with Indianapolis Colts

2025 PFF Grade: 63.7

2025 PFF Grade: 0.01

Contract: 2 years, $20 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $21.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Joining the third AFC South team of his career, Key is coming off his worst season since 2018 in terms of PFF pass-rush grade. He is a solid player overall, though, and if he can get back to his level of play from 2021 and 2024, he could be a nice addition for the Colts. At worst, Key should be good for 30-40 pressures and five or more sacks.

QB Daniel Jones re-signs with Indianapolis Colts

2025 PFF Grade: 71.7

2025 PFF WAR: 1.23

Contract: 2 years, $88 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $101 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

This always seemed like the logical conclusion to Jones' offseason situation, but it is fair to wonder if there were better options available at a lower cost. As good as the start of the 2025 season looked for both him and the Colts, there were some rough moments. His 3.9% turnover-worthy play rate was higher than his 3.1% big-time throw rate, the latter of which ranked just 31st among NFL quarterbacks in 2025. Still, it was Jones' best mark of the past five seasons.

EDGE Micheal Clemons signs with Indianapolis Colts

2025 PFF Grade: 59.9

2025 PFF WAR: 0.01

Contract: 3 years, $17.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Four years into Clemons' NFL career, there is a clear theme. In the two seasons where he played 370 snaps or fewer, he earned PFF overall grades of 65.9 and 78.7. In the two seasons where he played more than that, he logged PFF grades of 50.6 and 59.9. He's at his best in a rotational role, and this deal seems to suggest that's how the Colts will use him.

Jacksonville Jaguars: C

CB Montaric Brown re-signs with the Jacksonville Jaguars

2025 PFF Grade: 72.0

2025 PFF WAR: 0.36

Contract: 3 years, $33 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $4.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

There were reports that Brown would command a strong salary, and that's what has come to pass before the new league year begins. Brown's PFF coverage grade has improved every season he has been in the league, and while there is some risk here due to the price, he is still an ascending player coming off his best NFL season. It makes sense for the Jaguars to lock him up into his late 20s.

Kansas City Chiefs: B

RB Kenneth Walker III signs with Kansas City Chiefs

2025 PFF Grade: 91.4

2025 PFF WAR: 0.16

Contract: 3 years, $43 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $34.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Super Bowl MVP lands with the Chiefs in one of the best fits of the earlier moves so far. Walker accounted for 42 explosive runs in 2025 and led the league with a 91.5 PFF rushing grade. His 77 forced missed tackles were the second most among running backs. He lands with a team, against whom defenses will not be able to sell out to stop the run when quarterback Patrick Mahomes is back healthy.

DI Khyiris Tonga signs with Kansas City Chiefs

2025 PFF Grade: 67.4

2025 PFF WAR: 0.07

Contract: 3 years, $21 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $2.25 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Tonga played a career-high 415 snaps for the Patriots in 2025, although his middling production — 17 quarterback pressures and 15 run stops — likely isn't worth $7 million per year. Still, Tonga has proven he can fill out a team's interior depth well over the course of his five-year NFL career, and now he'll slot in alongside Chris Jones.

TE Travis Kelce re-signs with Kansas City Chiefs

2025 PFF Grade: 72.0

2025 PFF WAR: 0.38

Contract: 1 year, $12 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $15 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

News broke earlier today that Kelce had told interested teams that he would be returning to Kansas City, and now we have the terms. While he's not the same player he once was, Kelce still ranked fourth among tight ends in PFF Wins Above Replacement last season while placing among the top 20 players at the position in PFF overall grade.

WR Tyquan Thornton re-signs with Kansas City Chiefs

2025 PFF Grade: 66.2

2025 PFF WAR: 0.17

Contract: 2 years, $11 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

After spending his first three seasons in New England, Thornton settled into a more effective role with the Chiefs. He boasted a career-high 68.4 PFF receiving grade and 1.70 yards per route run in 2025 while not dropping any of his 36 catchable targets. Thornton returns to Kansas City as a nice complementary piece for Patrick Mahomes, with more chances to convert on deep passes using his prolific speed.

S Alohi Gilman signs with Kansas City Chiefs

2025 PFF Grade: 70.4

2025 PFF WAR: 0.09

Contract: 3 years, $24.75 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $13.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Across stops with both the Chargers and Ravens in 2025, Gilman was an effective player against multiple offensive facets by earning 71.6-plus PFF run-defense and coverage grades. While he could stand to improve his tackling (career 14.4% miss rate), his positional versatility is a definite asset. Gilman comes in slightly above projected value but should be a good replacement for Bryan Cook.

RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. signs with Jacksonville Jaguars

2025 PFF Grade: 73.5

2025 PFF WAR: 0.04

Contract: 2 years, $10 million

PFF Contract Grade: Average

Rodriguez appeared on just 430 snaps over his three years with the Commanders, but he excelled by producing an 89.6 PFF rushing grade. He also has a knack for generating explosive carries, with 25 of his 198 career attempts going for 10 or more yards. Reunited with former Kentucky coach Liam Coen, Rodriguez helps shore up the Jaguars’ committee backfield.

Buffalo Bills trade CB Taron Johnson to Las Vegas Raiders

2025 PFF Grade: 57.9

2025 PFF WAR: 0.14

Raiders PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Bills PFF Deal Grade: Average

Johnson, who was expected to be released, winds up being traded to the Raiders in a deal that involves a sixth- and seventh-round pick swap. While he hasn't matched his peak play from 2021 to 2023 recently, Johnson is still a capable starter in the slot. He earned a 63.7 PFF coverage grade in 2025. The Raiders can handle his cap hits of $8.7 and $10 million over the next two seasons. For the Bills, it's a marginal draft capital gain for a player whom they were going to release anyway, so they at least get something in the move.

CB Eric Stokes re-signs with Las Vegas Raiders

2025 PFF Grade: 73.6

2025 PFF WAR: 0.43

Contract: 3 years, $30 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $14 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Stokes enjoyed a career revival after arriving in Las Vegas on a one-year deal ahead of the 2025 season, setting career highs in snaps and PFF overall grade. He earned a 73.5 PFF coverage grade in 2025 after allowing catches on just 56.0% of the passes into his coverage. The deal is perhaps a little rich, but the Raiders reward a player who has recently impressed.

C Tyler Linderbaum signs with Las Vegas Raiders

2025 PFF Grade: 80.2

2025 PFF WAR: 0.29

Contract: 3 years, $81 million

PFF Contract Projection: 4 years, $80 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

The player makes this an excellent signing, but the contract raises eyebrows. Linderbaum will play on the largest per-year deal of any interior offensive lineman. He has earned PFF run-blocking grades above 80.0 in three of his four NFL seasons and is one of the best in the league in that regard. He has earned a PFF pass-blocking grade above 65.0 just once in his career, though, which is concerning since his per-year average would rank fifth among offensive tackles.

WR Jalen Nailor signs with Las Vegas Raiders

2025 PFF Grade: 66.3

2025 PFF WAR: 0.24

Contract: 3 years, $35 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $3.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Nailor should infuse juice into the Raiders’ receiving corps after producing a 67.1 PFF receiving grade and dropping just one of his 49 targets. However, this is an extremely rich deal for a player who has averaged 1.18 yards per route run in his career.

EDGE Kwity Paye signs with Las Vegas Raiders

2025 PFF Grade: 59.0

2025 PFF WAR: -0.07

Contract: 3 years, $48 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $20 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

At 27 years old, Paye still has time to develop, but he is coming off a season that saw him produce career lows in PFF overall grade and sacks. While he has earned a 65.0-plus PFF run-defense grade in four straight seasons, $16 million per year for an edge defender who doesn't offer much consistently as a pass rusher is a bit strong.

EDGE Malcolm Koonce re-signs with Las Vegas Raiders

2025 PFF Grade: 59.1

2025 PFF WAR: 0.01

Contract: 1 year, $11 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $6 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Koonce struggled in 2025, earning a 59.1 PFF grade and racking up 35 total pressures from 331 pass-rushing snaps, but he was coming back from an ACL injury that caused him to miss all of 2024. He was much better in 2023, racking up 52 pressures from 344 pass-rushing snaps. If he can get back to that form now that he is another year removed from the injury, the Raiders will be happy with this deal.

LB Quay Walker signs with Las Vegas Raiders

2025 PFF Grade: 46.0

2025 PFF WAR: -0.02

Contract: 3 years, $40.5 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $45 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Walker has been in the NFL for four seasons now, and has earned PFF grades below 60.0 in all four of those years. He's coming off a season that saw him earn a 40.9 PFF coverage grade that was tied for 11th worst among linebackers, and it's tough to square that level of performance with this contract. On the plus side, he is one of the better tacklers in the NFL, ranking 9th at the position with a 6.7% missed tackle rate last season.

LB Nakobe Dean signs with Las Vegas Raiders

2025 PFF Grade: 62.2

2025 PFF WAR: 0.05

Contract: 3 years, $36 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $41 million

PFF Deal Grade: Good

Dean struggled coming off an injury in 2025, but his 2024 performance is right in line with a deal of this value. While he is just solid in coverage, with 62.4 and 62.6 PFF coverage grades in each of the past two seasons, he is at his best as a run defender, earning an 82.5 PFF run defense grade in 2024. He's also a useful blitzer, racking up 26 pressures from 101 pass-rushing snaps over the past two seasons.

Las Vegas Raiders trade QB Geno Smith to New York Jets

2025 PFF Grade: 60.9

2025 PFF WAR: 0.82

Jets Deal Grade: Average

Raiders Deal Grade: Average

The Jets make their move at quarterback, bringing Geno Smith home after four seasons with the team from 2013 to 2016. Smith had a rough year in 2025, posting a 4.1% turnover-worthy play rate that was significantly higher than his 3.0% big-time throw rate. But his four seasons with the Seahawks from 2021 to 2024 would be an upgrade for New York compared with what it had in 2025.

Los Angeles Chargers: B

2025 PFF Grade: 79.2

2025 PFF WAR: 0.10

Contract: 1 year, $18 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $14 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

While this is a slight overpay based on the PFF contract projection, locking Mack in for another year is a good piece of business for the Chargers. He racked up 42 pressures from 296 pass-rushing snaps last year and is still one of the better run defenders in the NFL at the position.

TE Charlie Kolar signs with the Los Angeles Chargers

2025 PFF Grade: 77.5

2025 PFF WAR: 0.24

Contract: 3 years, $24.3 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $1.75 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Charlie Kolar is coming off a career year and is one of the best blocking tight ends in the NFL. That being said, $8 million per year is a steep price to pay for a player who set a career high with 10 receptions this past season. Given the Chargers' struggles on the offensive line, perhaps they view standout blockers at other positions to be even more important, but this is a big contract for the former Raven.

G Cole Strange signs with Los Angeles Chargers

2025 PFF Grade: 54.9

2025 PFF WAR: -0.05

Contract: 2 years, $13 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

The former first-rounder started every game after Week 3 for the Dolphins in 2025, although his inconsistent showings yielded sub-60.0 PFF grades in pass blocking and run blocking. Strange has plenty of starting experience through four NFL seasons, three with the Patriots, but his 0.01 PFF Wins Above Replacement over his career ranks just 128th among guards.

T Trey Pipkins re-signs with Los Angeles Chargers

2025 PFF Grade: 49.9

2025 PFF WAR: -0.1

Contract: 2 years, $10 million

PFF Contract Grade: Below Average

Pipkins operated as the Chargers’ primary right tackle after Joe Alt went down, but the results weren’t overly favorable. His 49.9 PFF overall grade was the second lowest among qualified tackles, and his 43.8 PFF run-blocking grade also tied for worst. While Pipkins can be counted on as depth, having played at least 666 snaps in each of the past four seasons, he’s likely not worth $5 million annually.

Los Angeles Rams: A

CB Jaylen Watson signs with Los Angeles Rams

2025 PFF Grade: 74.1

2025 PFF Grade: 0.31

Contract: 3 years, $51 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $45 million

PFF Deal Grade: Good

The Rams add a cornerback from the Chiefs for the second time in the past few days. A seventh-round draft pick in 2022, Watson has played 500 or more snaps in every season as an NFL player. He has also earned PFF coverage grades above 65.0 in each of the past three campaigns. The Rams have already taken huge steps to improve their defense this offseason.

Miami Dolphins trade S Minkah Fitzpatrick to New York Jets

2025 PFF Grade: 81.8

2025 PFF WAR: 0.10

Jets PFF Deal Grade: Very Good

Dolphins PFF Deal Grade: Average

Fitzpatrick is coming off the second-highest-graded season of his career, so for the Jets to acquire him for just a seventh-round draft pick is a good deal. As part of the move, they are signing him to a three-year, $40 million contract, which is also reasonable for a safety of his caliber. For the Dolphins, they clear his salary from the books and at least get something in return as their rebuild continues.

QB Malik Willis signs with Miami Dolphins

2025 PFF Grade: 92.3

2025 PFF WAR: 0.44

Contract: 3 years, $67.5 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $40 million

PFF Deal Grade: Good

After announcing that they will release quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins made their big move at quarterback by adding Malik Willis. He produced a 92.3 PFF overall grade in 2025, but it came on just 97 snaps. This likely locks him in as the starter for the next two seasons, giving Miami a young quarterback who can become a franchise player.

HB Keaton Mitchell signs with Los Angeles Chargers

2025 PFF Grade: 57.5

2025 PFF WAR: 0.02

Contract: 2 years, $9.25 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Mitchell has seen just 121 carries in his three year career so far, but has proven himself to be a big play threat with 22 of those carries going for 10 or more yards. That has helped him to an impressive 6.3 yards per carry average. and he has forced 27 missed tackles. It's a strong deal, ranking inside the top-30 at the position when it comes to per year average, but he has the potential to form a nice partnership with last year's first round draft pick Omarion Hampton.

Minnesota Vikings: B

CB James Pierre signs with Minnesota Vikings

2025 PFF Grade: 86.2

2025 PFF WAR: 0.33

Contract: 2 years, $8.5 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $1.25 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Pierre looked really good in limited work in 2025, earning an 86.2 PFF overall grade on 408 snaps, so this is a worthwhile swing of the bat for the Vikings. It's a bigger contract than PFF was projecting, but even if all he is is a good depth player, it's a perfectly reasonable signing. The upside is that if Pierre can continue to improve, as we saw this past season, the Vikings could be getting a starting-caliber cornerback for a steal.

QB Kyler Murray signs with Minnesota Vikings

2025 PFF Grade: 72.2

2025 PFF WAR: 0.55

Contract: 1 year

PFF Contract Projection: 1 year, $1.3 million

PFF Contract Grade: Good

After a trying 2025 season that saw Murray play just five games, he lands in an ideal landing spot with the Vikings. Murray hasn’t been as dynamic over the last three years with a 74.3 PFF passing grade, tossing 48 big-time throws compared to 43 turnover-worthy plays, but he’s still a high-ceiling starter who should push J.J. McCarthy. If Murray plays like peak form, this will look like an absolute bargain.

EDGE Dre'Mont Jones signs with the New England Patriots

2025 PFF Grade: 64.7

2025 PFF WAR: 0.01

Contract: 3 years, $39 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $20 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Titans traded Jones to the Ravens at the deadline in 2025, and he turned a solid end to the season into a modest deal with the Patriots. It's slightly above the contract PFF projected, but not significantly so. For a player who has produced 40-plus pressures in each of the past five seasons and can play on the interior on obvious passing downs, the move makes sense for the Patriots.

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker signs with New England Patriots

2025 PFF Grade: DNP

2025 PFF WAR: DNP

Contract: 3 years, $42 million

PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $70 million

PFF Deal Grade: Good

Injuries have been prohibitive for Vera-Tucker throughout his five-year career, including causing him to miss all of 2025 due to a torn triceps. But when healthy, Vera-Tucker has been an impact player, especially on the ground, earning at least a 72.5 PFF run-blocking grade in every season. New England can slot Vera-Tucker in at left guard next to Will Campbell and Jared Wilson, and as long as he avoids injury, this feels like outstanding value.

WR Romeo Doubs signs with the New England Patriots

2025 PFF Grade: 74.6

2025 PFF WAR: 0.39

Contract: 4 years, $68 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $45 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

This is a bit of an overpay for Doubs based on PFF contract projections, but it is a good fit for what the Patriots needed. Doubs has averaged 1.62 yards per route run or more in each of the past three seasons while earning PFF receiving grades above 70.0 in all three years.

S Kevin Byard signs with New England Patriots

2025 PFF Grade: 75.4

2025 PFF WAR: 0.09

Contract: 1 year, $9 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $18 million

PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Even entering his age-33 season, Byard continues producing. While he led the league in interceptions last year (seven), he was arguably better against the run with an 82.6 PFF run-defense grade. Byard’s reunion with Mike Vrabel comes in around the target value for New England and keeps the Patriots’ secondary strong.

New Orleans Saints: B

2025 PFF Grade: 74.2

2025 PFF WAR: 0.15

Contract: 4 years, $52 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $34.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Etienne bounced back in a big way with the Jaguars last year, earning a 74.5 PFF rushing grade and racking up 28 carries of 10 or more yards. Although the Saints may have invested slightly more in Etienne than was projected, he’ll be a big boost to an offense that ranked 29th in rushing EPA per play in 2025.

G David Edwards signs with New Orleans Saints

2025 PFF Grade: 70.3

2025 PFF WAR: 0.37

Contract: 4 years, $61 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $35 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Edwards enjoyed a career season with Buffalo in 2025, sporting a 70.3 PFF overall grade, which was boosted by a great 75.0 PFF pass-blocking grade. Edwards gives the Saints another long-term, plus starter along a young offensive line to protect Tyler Shough — but New Orleans may have overcommitted based on projections.

TE Noah Fant signs with New Orleans Saints

2025 PFF Grade: 56.4

2025 PFF WAR: 0.11

Contract: 2 years, $8.75 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

We now know the contract details for the deal that was reported yesterday. Given the other contracts handed out at tight end, this is quite reasonable. Fant has dropped just 3.5% of catchable targets thrown his way in his career and has averaged 1.29 yards per route run or better in all seven of his NFL seasons. He's not going to move the needle significantly for the Saints, but they aren't paying him to do so.

LB Kaden Elliss signs with New Orleans Saints

2025 PFF Grade: 67.8

2025 PFF WAR: 0.21

Contract: 3 years, $33 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $36 million

PFF Deal Grade: Good

The former Falcons linebacker is staying in the NFC South, rejoining the Saints on a three-year deal after two seasons of ranking in the top 12 among linebackers in PFF Wins Above Replacement. Elliss has earned a PFF overall grade above 67.0 in four straight seasons and offers a lot as a blitzer, with 124 pressures, including 22 sacks from 577 career pass-rushing snaps.

New York Giants: C

TE Isaiah Likely signs with New York Giants

2025 PFF Grade: 56.4

2025 PFF WAR: 0.17

Contract: 3 years, $40 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $28 million

PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Likely stays with John Harbaugh, who became the Giants‘ head coach after his time in Baltimore ended in January. Likely could have commanded an even bigger deal if not for a down year after an injury, but he has averaged at least 1.29 yards per route run in each of his four NFL seasons.

T Jermaine Eluemunor re-signs with New York Giants

2025 PFF Grade: 63.8

2025 PFF WAR: 0.17

Contract: 3 years, $39 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $36 million

PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Eluemunor has been an above-average pass blocker in each of his two seasons with the Giants, earning 71.0 and 76.7 PFF pass-blocking grades in 2024 and 2025, respectively. This past season, he allowed just 19 pressures from 638 pass-blocking snaps. Retaining a plus pass blocker at $13 million per year is a good deal for the Giants.

CB Greg Newsome II signs with New York Giants

2025 PFF Grade: 54.3

2025 PFF WAR: -0.01

Contract: 1 year, $8 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $15 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

This one-year deal for Newsome comes in right around PFF's projected per-year average. Newsome struggled in each of the past two seasons after earning PFF coverage grades between 69.9 and 72.3 from 2021 to 2023. He is just 25 years old, so there is still room for growth, and a one-year pact gives him the opportunity to prove that he deserves a bigger deal in the future.

FB Patrick Ricard signs with New York Giants

2025 PFF Grade: 68.6

2025 PFF WAR: 0.15

Contract: 2 years, $7.63 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Patrick Ricard becomes the latest former Baltimore Ravens to join John Harbaugh with the New York Giants, becoming the highest-paid fullback on a per-year basis in the process. Ricard hasn't been the dominant player we saw from 2019-2022, but he is still coming off a 70.4 PFF run-blocking grade in 2025.

WR Calvin Austin III signs with New York Giants

2025 PFF Grade: 54.6

2025 PFF WAR: 0.03

Contract: 1 year, up to $4.5 million

PFF Contract Projection: 2 years, $8.5 million

PFF Contract Grade: Average

Austin was given the chance to be the Steelers’ WR2 but never settled into the role. His 2025 season was a trying one, recording a 55.4 PFF receiving grade and dropping 8.1% of his passes. Austin could be a relatively cheap and fast replacement to Wan’Dale Robinson in the slot, but he’s yet to hit his NFL potential.

New York Jets: B

Miami Dolphins trade S Minkah Fitzpatrick to New York Jets

2025 PFF Grade: 81.8

2025 PFF WAR: 0.10

Jets PFF Deal Grade: Very Good

Dolphins PFF Deal Grade: Average

Fitzpatrick is coming off the second-highest-graded season of his career, so for the Jets to acquire him for just a seventh-round draft pick is a good deal. As part of the move, they are signing him to a three-year, $40 million contract, which is also reasonable for a safety of his caliber. For the Dolphins, they clear his salary from the books and at least get something in return as their rebuild continues.

EDGE Joseph Ossai signs with New York Jets

2025 PFF Grade: 64.0

2025 PFF WAR: -0.01

Contract: 3 years, $36 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $7 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

This is a strong deal for a player who has recorded just 15 sacks through his first four NFL seasons. On one hand, Ossai is only 25 years old and coming off his best season. On the other hand, he hasn't proven to be a particularly strong pass rusher early in his career, and this deal is considerably above his PFF contract projection.

EDGE Kingsley Enagbare signs with New York Jets

2025 PFF Grade: 61.2

2025 PFF WAR: -0.01

Contract: 1 year, $10 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

The Jets are paying up for edge defenders early in free agency. Enagbare has never had a season with a PFF pass-rush grade of 65.0 or better, and his career high for pressures is just 27, which he set in 2023.

LB Demario Davis signs with New York Jets

2025 PFF Grade: 81.4

2025 PFF WAR: 0.23

Contract: 2 years, $22 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $8 million

PFF Deal Grade: Good

Despite his age, Davis has continued to play at a really high level for the Saints and now returns to the Jets to potentially finish out his career. 2016 was the last time Davis earned a PFF overall grade below 70.0, and his 88.9 PFF run-defense grade in 2025 ranked sixth best among linebackers.

Dl David Onyemata signs with New York Jets

2025 PFF Grade: 78.2

2025 PFF WAR: 0.16

Contract: 1 year, $10.5 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $3.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

After trading away Quinnen Williams last season, the Jets have targeted Onyemata to help fill his void. Onyemata was stout against the run in 2025 with a 74.2 PFF run-defense grade, and his 9.7% pass-rush win rate sat in the 67th percentile at the position. New York gave Onyemata more than his projection, but he’s still a valuable pickup.

Las Vegas Raiders trade QB Geno Smith to New York Jets

2025 PFF Grade: 60.9

2025 PFF WAR: 0.82

Jets Deal Grade: Average

Raiders Deal Grade: Average

The Jets make their move at quarterback, bringing Geno Smith home after four seasons with the team from 2013 to 2016. Smith had a rough year in 2025, posting a 4.1% turnover-worthy play rate that was significantly higher than his 3.0% big-time throw rate. But his four seasons with the Seahawks from 2021 to 2024 would be an upgrade for New York compared with what it had in 2025.

CB Nahshon Wright signs with New York Jets

2025 PFF Grade: 65.9

2025 PFF WAR: 0.23

Contract: 1 year, up to $5.5 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $14 million

PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Wright came out of nowhere to record five interceptions this past season after totalling just 272 snaps through his first three NFL campaigns. He gave up eight touchdowns in coverage but also recorded seven pass breakups. This is a good low-risk move for a Jets defense looking to create more turnovers in 2026.

G Dylan Parham signs with New York Jets

2025 PFF Grade: 63.6

2025 PFF WAR: 0.15

Contract: 2 years, $20 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $39 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Parham should be the replacement for John Simpson, who is departing in free agency and joining the Ravens. Parham is a similar level of player, coming off a 63.6 PFF overall grade in 2025. He has secured a 60.0-plus PFF overall grade in all four of his seasons as a starter, but a 65.0-plus mark just once.

CB Riq Woolen signs with Philadelphia Eagles

2025 PFF Grade: 59.8

2025 PFF WAR: 0.25

Contract: 1 year, up to $15 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $45 million

PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Woolen is coming off the lowest-graded season of his four-year NFL career to date but has always been a bit of a boom-or-bust player. He has recorded 50 combined pass breakups and interceptions in four seasons but has also surrendered 20 touchdowns and committed 35 penalties in that span.

EDGE Arnold Ebiketie signs with Philadelphia Eagles

2025 PFF Grade: 74.9

2025 PFF WAR: 0.08

Contract: 1 year, up to $7.3 million

PFF Contract Projection: 2 years, $16 million

PFF Contract Grade: Above Average

Although Ebiketie never became a dominant pass-rusher for the Falcons, he still contributed positively in the team’s rotation. Ebiketie’s pass-rushing metrics improved every season since 2023, culminating in a 73.4 PFF pass-rush grade and 16.8% pass-rush win rate in 2025. Although Ebiketie may not become Philadelphia’s primary starter at edge defender, he should offer high-upside depth without major financial commitments.

CB Asante Samuel Jr. re-signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers

2025 PFF Grade: 70.1

2025 PFF WAR: 0.11

Contract: 1 year, $4 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $3.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

After signing with the Steelers late in the 2025 NFL season, Samuel produced well enough on 249 snaps in black and yellow to earn himself another one-year deal. If all the Steelers get is a full season at the level he played at in 2025, then this is a solid signing. But Samuel produced excellent play in the 2022 and 2023 seasons before dealing with some injuries, so there is some upside for the team here, too.

Indianapolis Colts trade WR Michael Pittman Jr. to Pittsburgh Steelers

2025 PFF Grade: 70.4

2025 PFF WAR: 0.32

Steelers Deal Grade: Very Good

Colts Deal Grade: Average

The Colts needed to make this move after signing Alec Pierce to such a hefty deal, and it profiles as a big upgrade for the Steelers‘ offense. Pittman has a safe pair of hands, dropping just 5.0% of the catchable targets he has seen throughout his NFL career, and is another big target for whoever the Steelers' quarterback is in 2026.

CB Jamel Dean signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

2025 PFF Grade: 80.6

2025 PFF WAR: 0.34

Contract: 3 years, $36.75 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $27 million

PFF Deal Grade: Good

Dean turned in his best year yet in 2025 with an 80.6 PFF overall grade and a 47.7 passer rating when targeted. Having earned at least a 72.5 PFF coverage grade in every season of his career, the 29-year-old fills a big need for Pittsburgh, where he should form a formidable perimeter duo next to the ascending Joey Porter Jr.

RB Rico Dowdle signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

2025 PFF Grade: 63.5

2025 PFF WAR: 0.08

Contract: 2 years, $12.25 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $17 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Dowdle started the 2025 season strongly, becoming the Panthers’ de facto RB1 before ceding carries to Chuba Hubbard. He notched a 70.7-plus PFF rushing grade for the second straight season, and his 3.12 yards after contact per carry placed 12th among qualified rushers. While Dowdle doesn’t bring the same receiving acumen as Kenneth Gainwell, he should be a very capable backup to Jaylen Warren.

S Jaquan Brisker signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

2025 PFF Grade: 64.6

2025 PFF WAR: 0.10

Contract: 1 year, $5.5 million

PFF Contract Projection: 3 years, $25 million

PFF Contract Grade: Above Average

Brisker has been a strong downhill player throughout his career, owning a 77.5 PFF run-defense grade and missing 10.2% of his career tackle attempts. However, he’s been less effective in coverage, allowing a 111.6 passer rating when targeted in 2025. Brisker should provide the Steelers with another solid downhill presence next to Jalen Ramsey and DeShon Elliott, and acquiring him below projection is another plus.

San Francisco 49ers: B

WR Mike Evans signs with San Francisco 49ers

2025 PFF Grade: 69.8

2025 PFF WAR: 0.14

Contract: 3 years, $60.4 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $48 million

PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

In a stunning turn of events, Evans will suit up elsewhere for the first time in his 13-year career. Although his production dipped in 2025 after he endured multiple injuries, he still managed a solid 1.62 yards per route run and caught 48% of his contested targets. Evans’ presence will be coveted in a 49ers receiving room that will likely lose both Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk.

Dallas Cowboys trade DI Osa Odighizuwa to San Francisco 49ers

2025 PFF Grade: 65.9

2025 PFF WAR: 0.16

49ers PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Cowboys PFF Deal Grade: Average

Odighizuwa, a consistently good interior pass rusher, is likely to make a bigger impact than any player at the position the 49ers could have selected in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He has earned a 70.0-plus PFF pass-rush grade and registered 50 or more pressures in each of the past four seasons. The Cowboys clear some cap space and get a decent return for a player whom they seemed set on trading, but they do now have a significant production gap to fill on the interior defensive line.

LB Dre Greenlaw signs with San Francisco 49ers

2025 PFF Grade: 76.1

2025 PFF WAR: 0.07

Contract: 1 year, $7.5 million

PFF Contract Grade: Above Average

This is a reunion that makes complete sense. Although Greenlaw has struggled to stay on the field over the last two years, playing just 420 snaps in that span, he’s remained a high-level run defender with a 90.2 PFF run-defense grade. Although Greenlaw’s coverage capabilities appear to be on the decline, his presence will be welcome back with Fred Warner in San Francisco.

CB Nate Hobbs signs with San Francisco 49ers

2025 PFF Grade: 61.7

2025 PFF WAR: 0.05

Contract: 1 year, up to $4.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Hobbs has never reached the heights of an impressive rookie season that saw him earn a 79.1 PFF grade as a fifth round rookie out Illinois for the Las Vegas Raiders. He's coming off a lone season for the Green Bay Packers that saw him earn a 77.4 PFF run defense grade and a 58.1 PFF coverage grade, and does at least offer the versatility of having experience both on the outside and in the slot.

CB Josh Jobe re-signs with Seattle Seahawks

2025 PFF Grade: 57.6

2025 PFF WAR: 0.12

Contract: 3 years, $24 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Jobe is coming off a career-high 936 snaps in 2025 but earned a 52.9 PFF coverage grade. He registered 10 pass breakups yet committed 10 penalties over the course of the season. He did earn PFF coverage grades of 65.0 or better in four of the final six games of the season, so the Seahawks are perhaps gambling on his continued improvement, but it's a contract that he hasn't fully justified yet in his career.

WR Rashid Shaheed re-signs with Seattle Seahawks

2025 PFF Grade: 66.4

2025 PFF WAR: 0.27

Contract: 3 years, $51 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $42 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Shaheed was key to the Seahawks' Super Bowl after arriving via a trade from the New Orleans Saints during the season. A big play threat, he has averaged 14.9 yards per catch throughout his career, and has dropped just 1.3% of the catchable targets thrown his way since entering the league. He's also one of the best returners in the NFL, earning an 86.3 PFF grade on kick and punt returns and scoring three touchdowns in 2025.

HB Emanuel Wilson signs with Seattle Seahawks

2025 PFF Grade: 63.7

2025 PFF WAR: 0.04

Contract: 1 year, up to $2.1 million

PFF Contract Grade: Above Average

With Kenneth Walker III now departed, Wilson could help complement Zach Charbonnet very well. Throughout his three-year career with the Packers, Wilson earned an 87.7 PFF rushing grade across 258 carries while generating 48 missed tackles forced. To add a worthwhile running back for this cheap is good work.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B

RB Kenneth Gainwell signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2025 PFF Grade: 72.6

2025 PFF WAR: 0.11

Contract: 2 years, $14 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $8 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Gainwell unexpectedly burst into a big role for the Steelers in both their pass and run games, posting a 74.7 PFF rushing grade and a 70.5 PFF receiving grade in 2025. Although he fetched more than was expected on an annual basis, Gainwell should serve as a nice complement to Bucky Irving, especially with Rachaad White expected to depart in free agency.

LB Alex Anzalone signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2025 PFF Grade: 67.5

2025 PFF WAR: 0.14

Contract: 2 years, $17 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $15 million

PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Anzalone has produced a 65.0-plus PFF overall grade in each of the past three seasons and now turns that into a solid deal with the Buccaneers. He excels in coverage, against the run and as a blitzer, providing the Buccaneers with a three-down presence at linebacker. Perhaps this signing means they aren't tied to selecting a linebacker early in the 2026 NFL Draft.

TE Cade Otton re-signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2025 PFF Grade: 57.4

2025 PFF WAR: 0.32

Contract: 3 years, $30 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $32 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

This is a strong deal for Otton, with the Buccaneers clearly wanting to keep him around. But considering some of the other options available, did Tampa Bay need to sign him to a contract worth $10 million per year? He's a solid player but has averaged just 1.04 yards per route run in his four-year NFL career.

A'Shawn Robinson signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2025 PFF Grade: 63.7

2025 PFF WAR: 0.07

Contract: 1 year, $10 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Robinson has been in the NFL for 10 years now, but it has been five years since he has finished a season with a PFF overall grade of 65.0 or better. He is still a solid player, though this feels like an overpay. It's actually a higher salary than he was due to get from the Panthers before they released him.

EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2025 PFF Grade: 74.3

2025 PFF WAR: 0.15

Contract: 1 year, up to $6 million

PFF Contract Grade: Above Average

The Buccaneers may not have landed a splashy pass-rusher yet this offseason, but Muhammad was quietly very effective for the Lions last season. In 2025, he churned out a career high in pressures (53) and PFF pass-rush grade (71.9). Getting a player of his pass-rush acumen for a maximum of $6 million is good from a price standpoint.

TE Daniel Bellinger signs with Tennessee Titans

2025 PFF Grade: 62.5

2025 PFF WAR: 0.24

Contract: 3 years, $24 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

This is a strong deal for a player whose best season as a receiver yielded 33 receptions for 290 yards. Bellinger is a solid run blocker, though, and has dropped just three passes in his NFL career. Given the other free-agent options at tight end, it's not a stretch to say a better player could have likely been had for around the same cost.

WR Wan'Dale Robinson signs with Tennessee Titans

2025 PFF Grade: 70.2

2025 PFF WAR: 0.37

Contract: 4 years, $70 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $63 million

PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Robinson produced a career season in 2025 with 1.87 yards per route run and a 69.8 PFF receiving grade. The Titans were desperate for more receiver help for Cam Ward, and they got that on a better-than-projected deal on the slot-oriented Robinson.

DI John Franklin-Myers signs with Tennessee Titans

2025 PFF Grade: 63.0

2025 PFF WAR: 0.15

Contract: 3 years, $63 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $45 million

PFF Deal Grader: Good

While this deal comes in at $6 million per year above where PFF projections had Franklin-Myers, if you're going to pay up for something, make it pass-rushing ability. Franklin-Myers has never had a season with a PFF pass-rush grade below 65.0 and has generated at least 40 pressures in six straight campaigns. He possesses the versatility to move around the line, too, something that will perfectly fit new head coach Robert Saleh's defense.

CB Cor'Dale Flott signs with Tennessee Titans

2025 PFF Grade: 65.6

2025 PFF WAR: 0.26

Contract: 3 years, $45 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $15 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Flott showed flashes of great coverage play with the Giants, headlined by an elite 90.1 PFF coverage grade in Week 7 against the Broncos in 2025, but he is a below-average run defender and tackler. His coverage ability will certainly be valuable in Tennessee, hence the hefty contract. Tennessee will have to hope he can improve in other areas to not be a liability, though.

CB Alontae Taylor signs with Tennessee Titans

2025 PFF Grade: 63.8

2025 PFF WAR: 0.27

Contract: 3 years, $60 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Taylor seemed to turn a corner last year with a career-best 67.7 PFF coverage grade, but he still surrendered eight touchdowns and permitted a 108.2 passer rating when targeted. While the Titans succeeded in acquiring another starting cornerback, this is a huge deal for a player without a proven track record.

CB Joshua Williams signs with Tennessee Titans

2025 PFF Grade: 75.6

2025 PFF WAR: 0.02

Contract: 2 years, TBD

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $1.25 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Titans’ cornerback overhaul continues with Williams. Although he logged only 17 defensive snaps in 2025, he recorded a 68.3 PFF coverage grade with four pass breakups over 282 coverage snaps in 2024. At the very worst, the 26-year-old is solid depth next to newcomers Cor'Dale Flott and Alontae Taylor.

DI Jordan Elliott signs with Tennessee Titans

2025 PFF Grade: 44.5

2025 PFF WAR: 0.01

Contract: 2 years, $8 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Elliott reunites with former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh in a deal that looks to view him as a rotational player on that defensive line. Elliott has been on the field for more than 400 snaps in each of the past five seasons but earned a PFF grade below 50.0 in all five of those years.

Dallas Cowboys trade DI Solomon Thomas to Tennessee Titans

2025 PFF Grade: 59.6

2025 PFF WAR: 0.03

Titans PFF Deal Grade: Average

Cowboys PFF Deal Grade: Average

Robert Saleh is once again reunited with a familiar face. Through nine NFL seasons, Thomas has earned a 60.0-plus PFF overall grade in just one season. It's a depth move for the Titans, but it's fair to wonder if it makes them any better. Meanwhile, Dallas saves some cap space in a pick-swap deal.

EDGE Jacob Martin signs with Tennessee Titans

2025 PFF Grade: 58.4

2025 PFF WAR: -0.01

Contract: 2 years, $11 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Robert Saleh once again adds a former player, this time in the form of Martin, who set a career-high in 2025 with 45 total pressures and eight sacks. He's a solid rotational player, having earned PFF pass-rush grade above 60.0 in all but two of his eight seasons in the NFL.

Washington Commanders: B

CB Amik Robertson signs with Washington Commanders

2025 PFF Grade: 48.6

2025 PFF WAR: -0.05

Contract: 2 years, $16 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

The Commanders needed more cornerback help next to Trey Amos after cutting Marshon Lattimore, but Robertson didn’t necessarily stand out with the Lions. He was particularly ineffective in 2025, earning a 48.0 PFF coverage grade and a 49.0 PFF run-defense grade, making his deal feel overly rich.

QB Marcus Mariota re-signs with Washington Commanders

2025 PFF Grade: 71.4

2025 PFF WAR: 1.00

Contract: 1 year, $7 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $15 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

This is a good deal for arguably the best backup quarterback in the NFL right now. Mariota filled in admirably for Jayden Daniels in 2025, producing a 6.9% big-time throw rate and earning a 72.3 PFF passing grade. In an ideal world for the Commanders, he doesn't see the field in 2026. But he's a good insurance policy.

EDGE Odafe Oweh signs with Washington Commanders

2025 PFF Grade: 75.5

2025 PFF WAR: 0.03

Contract: 4 years, $100 million

PFF Contract Projection: 4 years, $77 million

PFF Deal Grade: Good

Oweh is coming off a career-high 81.0 PFF pass-rush grade in 2025, a season during which he was traded from the Baltimore Ravens to the Los Angeles Chargers. He has grown more consistent at converting pressure into sacks in recent years, and he had his best game of the year in the playoffs against the New England Patriots, registering three sacks.

DI Tim Settle signs with Washington Commanders

2025 PFF Grade: 71.3

2025 PFF WAR: 0.12

Contract: 3 years, $25.5 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $11.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

This is a little steep, per PFF projections, but Settle is coming off a pair of solid pass-rushing seasons for the Texans. He earned PFF pass-rush grades of 68.7 and 78.0 in 2024 and 2025, respectively, with 60 total pressures from 653 pass-rushing snaps in that span.

LB Leo Chenal signs with Washington Commanders

2025 PFF Grade: 75.1

2025 PFF WAR: 0.07

Contract: 3 years, $24.75 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $12 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Chenal has earned PFF grades of 70.0 or better in all four seasons since arriving in the NFL as a third-round draft pick out of Wisconsin. He's excellent in run defense, logging 90.0-plus PFF run-defense grades in 2023 and 2024, and offers some juice as a blitzer, too. The concern is that he was almost exclusively a two-down linebacker in Kansas City, playing just 64 snaps on third and fourth downs over the past four years.

EDGE K'Lavon Chaisson signs with Washington Commanders

2025 PFF Grade: 59.0

2025 PFF WAR: 0.05

Contract: 1 year, $12 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $45 million

PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Chaisson has just one season in his career with a PFF pass-rush grade above 70.0 but is coming off a 74-pressure campaign, including a combined 30 sacks and quarterback hits. With the Commanders already expected to sign fellow edge defender Odafe Oweh, this is a nice complementary addition. It's also just a one-year deal and comes in under PFF's per-year projection, so there is no long-term risk for Washington.

S Nick Cross signs with Washington Commanders

2025 PFF Grade: 59.8

2025 PFF WAR: 0.08

Contract: 2 years, up to $14 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $35 million

PFF Deal Grade: Good

Cross has been one of the best run-defending safeties over the past few seasons, producing at least a 72.0 PFF run-defense grade in every campaign since 2022. While he underwhelmed in coverage last year, allowing a 110.0 passer rating when targeted, he’s a marked young upgrade over Washington’s current safety room.

TE Chigoziem Okonkwo signs with Washington Commanders

2025 PFF Grade: 59.9

2025 PFF WAR: 0.06

Contract: 3 years, up to $30 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $27 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Although $10 million per year, if Okonkwo hits incentives, is significant money for a tight end, the Commanders needed a younger, more capable option at the position. Okonkwo quietly produced in all four of his seasons in Tennessee amid mediocre quarterback play, logging at least 400 receiving yards each year. His 58.8% contested-catch rate over the span ranks sixth among qualifying tight ends.

EDGE Charles Omenihu signs with Washington Commanders

2025 PFF Grade: 62.0

2025 PFF WAR: 0.0

Contract: 1 year, up to $7 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $11 million

PFF Contract Grade: Average

The Commanders’ defensive line overhaul continues by adding Omenihu. The former Chief improved against the run last season with a career-high 75.0 PFF run-defense grade across 174 run-defense snaps, although his PFF pass-rush grade sat below a 60.0 for the second straight campaign. Omenihu should serve as depth next to recent additions Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson.

HB Rachaad White signs with Washington Commanders

2025 PFF Grade: 80.9

2025 PFF WAR: 0.14

Contract: 1 year, $2 million

PFF Contract Projection: 2 years, $11 million

PFF Contract Grade: Good

One of the more underrated players on the market, White’s 87.2 PFF rushing grade was the fourth-best among any running back with 100 or more carries last season. On top of that, White’s 71.2 PFF pass-blocking grade sits fourth among qualified backs over the last two years. Adding a valued rusher and blocker as part of a committee, including Jacory Croskey-Merritt, is great work by the Commanders.