2026 NFL Free Agency LIVE Deal Grader: Grading and tracking every signing and trade

The start of the new NFL season is all but underway, meaning extensions and deals with unrestricted free agents are coming in fast.

PFF will be providing live reactions and analysis for all major transactions, and we'll give each deal one of four grades: below average, average, above average, good, very good and elite. These ratings will be updated throughout the week as additional news comes in.

For even more information about the best free agents on the market, monitor PFF's free-agent rankings, which include contract projections, wins above replacement (PFF WAR), PFF grades and analysis.

Chronological Deal Grades

Click here to jump to team-by-team deal grades

G David Edwards signs with New Orleans Saints

2025 PFF Grade: 70.3

2025 PFF WAR: 0.37

Contract: 4 years, $61 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $35 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Edwards enjoyed a career season with Buffalo in 2025, sporting a 70.3 PFF overall grade, which was boosted by a great 75.0 PFF pass-blocking grade. Edwards gives the Saints another long-term, plus starter along a young offensive line to protect Tyler Shough — but New Orleans may have overcommitted based on projections.

WR Wan'Dale Robinson signs with Tennessee Titans

2025 PFF Grade: 70.2

2025 PFF WAR: 0.37

Contract: 4 years, $70 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $63 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Robinson produced a career season in 2025 with 1.87 yards per route run and a 69.8 PFF receiving grade. While the Titans were desperate for more receiver help for Cam Ward, they seem to have overpaid for the slot-primary Robinson.

RB Travis Etienne signs with New Orleans Saints

2025 PFF Grade: 74.2

2025 PFF WAR: 0.15

Contract: 4 years, $52 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $34.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Etienne bounced back in a big way with the Jaguars last year, earning a 74.5 PFF rushing grade and racking up 28 carries of 10 or more yards. Although the Saints may have invested slightly more in Etienne than was projected, he’ll be a big boost to an offense that ranked 29th in rushing EPA per play in 2025.

RB Tyler Allgeier signs with Arizona Cardinals

2025 PFF Grade: 71.5

2025 PFF WAR: 0.07

Contract: 2 years, $12 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $10 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

While he's unlikely to be a workhorse, Allgeier has consistently been solid since arriving in the NFL out of BYU in 2022. He has never fumbled on a rushing attempt while averaging 3.27 yards after contact per carry. Signing him doesn't take the Cardinals out of the running to draft Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love with the third overall pick in the draft, either, as Allgeier has already shown he can spell a top draft pick in Bijan Robinson in Atlanta.

C Tyler Linderbaum signs with Las Vegas Raiders

2025 PFF Grade: 80.2

2025 PFF WAR: 0.29

Contract: 3 years, $81 million

PFF Contract Projection: 4 years, $80 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

The player makes this an excellent signing, but the contract raises eyebrows. Linderbaum will play on the largest per-year deal of any interior offensive lineman. He has earned PFF run-blocking grades above 80.0 in three of his four NFL seasons and is one of the best in the league in that regard. He has earned a PFF pass-blocking grade above 65.0 just once in his career, though, which is concerning since his per-year average would rank fifth among offensive tackles.

TE Daniel Bellinger signs with Tennessee Titans

2025 PFF Grade: 62.5

2025 PFF WAR: 0.24

Contract: 3 years, $24 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

This is a strong deal for a player whose best season as a receiver yielded 33 receptions for 290 yards. Bellinger is a solid run blocker, though, and has dropped just three passes in his NFL career. Given the other free-agent options at tight end, it's not a stretch to say a better player could have likely been had for around the same cost.

CB James Pierre signs with Minnesota Vikings

2025 PFF Grade: 86.2

2025 PFF WAR: 0.33

Contract: 2 years, $8.5 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $1.25 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Pierre looked really good in limited work in 2025, earning an 86.2 PFF overall grade on 408 snaps, so this is a worthwhile swing of the bat for the Vikings. It's a bigger contract than PFF was projecting, but even if all he is is a good depth player, it's a perfectly reasonable signing. The upside is that if Pierre can continue to improve, as we saw this past season, the Vikings could be getting a starting-caliber cornerback for a steal.

C Cade Mays signs with Detroit Lions

2025 PFF Grade: 61.0

2025 PFF WAR: 0.02

Contract: 3 years, $25 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $4.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Mays is solid in pass protection, having earned a 67.6 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025, but has endured struggles as a run blocker. He ranked in the 20th percentile for negatively graded run-blocking plays last season. Given who the Lions want to be on offense, that is a bit of a concern. This deal could work out for the Lions, but it comes with a reasonable amount of risk.

S Coby Bryant signs with Chicago Bears

2025 PFF Grade: 70.3

2025 PFF WAR: 0.1

Contract: 3 years, $40 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $30 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Bryant has developed into a solid starting safety over the past two seasons and should be a good fit for the Bears. He earned a 68.0 PFF coverage grade in 2024 and a 67.2 in 2025, powered by four interceptions and four pass breakups this past season. The one concern is that he has missed a lot of tackles, leading to a career-worst 18.7% missed tackle rate in 2025.

CB Amik Robertson signs with Washington Commanders

2025 PFF Grade: 48.6

2025 PFF WAR: -0.05

Contract: 2 years, $16 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

The Commanders needed more cornerback help next to Trey Amos after cutting Marshon Lattimore, but Robertson didn’t necessarily stand out with the Lions. He was particularly ineffective in 2025, earning a 48.0 PFF coverage grade and a 49.0 PFF run-defense grade, making his deal feel overly rich.

LB Alex Anzalone signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2025 PFF Grade: 67.5

2025 PFF WAR: 0.14

Contract: 2 years, $17 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $15 million

PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Anzalone has produced a 65.0-plus PFF overall grade in each of the past three seasons and now turns that into a solid deal with the Buccaneers. He excels in coverage, against the run and as a blitzer, providing the Buccaneers with a three-down presence at linebacker. Perhaps this signing means they aren't tied to selecting a linebacker early in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Dl Neville Gallimore signs with Chicago Bears

2025 PFF Grade: 56.5

2025 PFF WAR: 0.08

Contract: 2 years, $12 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Gallimore flashed in 2025 with a 70.2 PFF pass-rushing grade while playing a limited role with the Colts, and that ability to get after the quarterback is something the Bears need on the interior. However, his career play against the run — including a 45.8 PFF run-defense mark last year — hinders his ceiling and makes him more of a rotational option.

LB Demario Davis signs with New York Jets

2025 PFF Grade: 81.4

2025 PFF WAR: 0.23

Contract: 2 years, $22 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $8 million

PFF Deal Grade: Good

Despite his age, Davis has continued to play at a really high level for the Saints and now returns to the Jets to potentially finish out his career. 2016 was the last time Davis earned a PFF overall grade below 70.0, and his 88.9 PFF run-defense grade in 2025 ranked sixth best among linebackers.

RB Kenneth Gainwell signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2025 PFF Grade: 72.6

2025 PFF WAR: 0.11

Contract: 2 years, $14 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $8 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Gainwell unexpectedly burst into a big role for the Steelers in both their pass and run games, posting a 74.7 PFF rushing grade and a 70.5 PFF receiving grade in 2025. Although he fetched more than was expected on an annual basis, Gainwell should serve as a nice complement to Bucky Irving, especially with Rachaad White expected to depart in free agency.

EDGE Kingsley Enagbare signs with New York Jets

2025 PFF Grade: 61.2

2025 PFF WAR: -0.01

Contract: 1 year, $10 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

The Jets are paying up for edge defenders early in free agency. Enagbare has never had a season with a PFF pass-rush grade of 65.0 or better, and his career high for pressures is just 27, which he set in 2023.

Indianapolis Colts trade WR Michael Pittman Jr. to Pittsburgh Steelers

2025 PFF Grade: 70.4

2025 PFF WAR: 0.32

Steelers Deal Grade: Very Good

Colts Deal Grade: Average

The Colts needed to make this move after signing Alec Pierce to such a hefty deal, and it profiles as a big upgrade for the Steelers‘ offense. Pittman has a safe pair of hands, dropping just 5.0% of the catchable targets he has seen throughout his NFL career, and is another big target for whoever the Steelers' quarterback is in 2026.

EDGE Joseph Ossai signs with New York Jets

2025 PFF Grade: 64.0

2025 PFF WAR: -0.01

Contract: 3 years, $36 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $7 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

This is a strong deal for a player who has recorded just 15 sacks through his first four NFL seasons. On one hand, Ossai is only 25 years old and coming off his best season. On the other hand, he hasn't proven to be a particularly strong pass rusher early in his career, and this deal is considerably above his PFF contract projection.

G John Simpson signs with Baltimore Ravens

2025 PFF Grade: 56.9

2025 PFF WAR: 0.07

Contract: 3 years, $30 million

PFF Projected Contract: $3 years, $24 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

Simpson was at his best in 2024, earning a 77.3 PFF overall grade — fueled by 70.0-plus marks in pass protection and run blocking. However, that is the only season of his six-year career in which he has topped 60.0. He will be a veteran presence up front for the Ravens, but it's fair to wonder if there were better options available at this price point.

TE Isaiah Likely signs with New York Giants

2025 PFF Grade: 56.4

2025 PFF WAR: 0.17

Contract: 3 years, $40 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $28 million

PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Likely stays with John Harbaugh, who became the Giants‘ head coach after his time in Baltimore ended in January. Likely could have commanded an even bigger deal if not for a down year after an injury, but he has averaged at least 1.29 yards per route run in each of his four NFL seasons.

QB Malik Willis signs with Miami Dolphins

2025 PFF Grade: 92.3

2025 PFF WAR: 0.44

Contract: 3 years, $67.5 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $40 million

PFF Deal Grade: Good

After announcing that they will release quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins made their big move at quarterback by adding Malik Willis. He produced a 92.3 PFF overall grade in 2025, but it came on just 97 snaps. This likely locks him in as the starter for the next two seasons, giving Miami a young quarterback who can become a franchise player.

EDGE Jaelan Phillips signs with Carolina Panthers

2025 PFF Grade: 74.2

2025 PFF WAR: 0.09

Contract: 4 years, $120 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $15 million

PFF Deal Grade: Below Average

This deal grade could change depending on the guarantees, but the contract is a big risk for the Panthers, given how much time Phillips has missed in his career because of injuries. At his best, he can be a top-15 to top-20 edge defender in the NFL. He ranked tied for 26th in PFF overall grade at the position last year but played fewer than 500 snaps in each of the previous two years.

CB Jaylen Watson signs with Los Angeles Rams

2025 PFF Grade: 74.1

2025 PFF Grade: 0.31

Contract: 3 years, $51 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $45 million

PFF Deal Grade: Good

The Rams add a cornerback from the Chiefs for the second time in the past few days. A seventh-round draft pick in 2022, Watson has played 500 or more snaps in every season as an NFL player. He has also earned PFF coverage grades above 65.0 in each of the past three campaigns. The Rams have already taken huge steps to improve their defense this offseason.

RB Kenneth Walker III signs with Kansas City Chiefs

2025 PFF Grade: 91.4

2025 PFF WAR: 0.16

Contract: 3 years, $43 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $34.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Super Bowl MVP lands with the Chiefs in one of the best fits of the earlier moves so far. Walker accounted for 42 explosive runs in 2025 and led the league with a 91.5 PFF rushing grade. His 77 forced missed tackles were the second most among running backs. He lands with a team, against whom defenses will not be able to sell out to stop the run when quarterback Patrick Mahomes is back healthy.

CB Eric Stokes re-signs with Las Vegas Raiders

2025 PFF Grade: 73.6

2025 PFF WAR: 0.43

Contract: 3 years, $30 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $14 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

Stokes enjoyed a career revival after arriving in Las Vegas on a one-year deal ahead of the 2025 season, setting career highs in snaps and PFF overall grade. He earned a 73.5 PFF coverage grade in 2025 after allowing catches on just 56.0% of the passes into his coverage. The deal is perhaps a little rich, but the Raiders reward a player who has recently impressed.

EDGE Dre'Mont Jones signs with the New England Patriots

2025 PFF Grade: 64.7

2025 PFF WAR: 0.01

Contract: 3 years, $39 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $20 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

The Titans traded Jones to the Ravens at the deadline in 2025, and he turned a solid end to the season into a modest deal with the Patriots. It's slightly above the contract PFF projected, but not significantly so. For a player who has produced 40-plus pressures in each of the past five seasons and can play on the interior on obvious passing downs, the move makes sense for the Patriots.

WR Alec Pierce re-signs with Indianapolis Colts

2025 PFF Grade: 79.3

2025 PFF WAR: 0.58

Contract: 4 years, $116 million

PFF Projected Contract: 4 years, $96 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

One of the top free agents stays home in Indianapolis on a monster deal that seemed more and more likely in recent days. Pierce becomes a top-10 wide receiver in the NFL by per-year salary on the back of a career year. His 2.10 yards per route run average was 0.28 higher than in any other season in his career, and he has averaged more than 20 yards per reception in each of the past two years.

DI Sheldon Rankins re-signs with Houston Texans

2025 PFF Grade: 70.8

2025 PFF WAR: 0.15

Contract: Two years, TBD

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $7.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Rankins is 31 years old but still has enough pass-rush juice to justify a strong contract. He racked up 86 pressures from 899 pass-rushing snaps with the Texans in 2023 and 2025, and he's an excellent fit for what they want to do defensively. While Rankins is not a standout against the run, he'll contribute as an important pass rusher for Houston again in 2026.

Green Bay Packers trade EDGE Rashan Gary to Dallas Cowboys

2025 PFF Grade: 68.9

2025 PFF WAR: 0.05

Cowboys Deal Grade: Average

Packers Deal Grade: Good

Gary's PFF pass-rush grade has dropped consistently in each of the past four seasons, so the Cowboys are unlikely to be acquiring a major pass-rush threat. However, he has remained an above-average run defender and still racked up 60 quarterback pressures last season. There is still some upside for Dallas, which sent a 2027 fourth-round draft pick for the 28-year-old. It's even better business for the Packers after Gary announced his departure days ago on Instagram before reports indicated his account was hacked.

Miami Dolphins trade S Minkah Fitzpatrick to New York Jets

2025 PFF Grade: 81.8

2025 PFF WAR: 0.10

Jets PFF Deal Grade: Very Good

Dolphins PFF Deal Grade: Average

Fitzpatrick is coming off the second-highest-graded season of his career, so for the Jets to acquire him for just a seventh-round draft pick is a good deal. As part of the move, they are signing him to a three-year, $40 million contract, which is also reasonable for a safety of his caliber. For the Dolphins, they clear his salary from the books and at least get something in return as their rebuild continues.

CB Asante Samuel Jr. re-signs with the Pittsburgh Steelers

2025 PFF Grade: 70.1

2025 PFF WAR: 0.11

Contract: 1 year, $4 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $3.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

After signing with the Steelers late in the 2025 NFL season, Samuel produced well enough on 249 snaps in black and yellow to earn himself another one-year deal. If all the Steelers get is a full season at the level he played at in 2025, then this is a solid signing. But Samuel produced excellent play in the 2022 and 2023 seasons before dealing with some injuries, so there is some upside for the team here, too.

CB Montaric Brown re-signs with the Jacksonville Jaguars

2025 PFF Grade: 72.0

2025 PFF WAR: 0.36

Contract: 3 years, $33 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $4.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

There were reports that Brown would command a strong salary, and that's what has come to pass before the new league year begins. Brown's PFF coverage grade has improved every season he has been in the league, and while there is some risk here due to the price, he is still an ascending player coming off his best NFL season. It makes sense for the Jaguars to lock him up into his late 20s.

Buffalo Bills trade CB Taron Johnson to Las Vegas Raiders

2025 PFF Grade: 57.9

2025 PFF WAR: 0.14

Raiders PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Bills PFF Deal Grade: Average

Johnson, who was expected to be released, winds up being traded to the Raiders in a deal that involves a sixth- and seventh-round pick swap. While he hasn't matched his peak play from 2021 to 2023 recently, Johnson is still a capable starter in the slot. He earned a 63.7 PFF coverage grade in 2025. The Raiders can handle his cap hits of $8.7 and $10 million over the next two seasons. For the Bills, it's a marginal draft capital gain for a player whom they were going to release anyway, so they at least get something in the move.

G Ed Ingram re-signs with Houston Texans

2025 PFF Grade: 73.8

2025 PFF WAR: 0.23

Contract: 3 years, $37.5 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $4.5 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

This is a strong deal for Ingram, who hit free agency at just the right time after a career-high 73.8 PFF overall grade in his fourth season out of LSU. He has just one season with a 60.0 PFF pass-blocking grade or better, but his 79.9 PFF run-blocking grade in 2025 ranked sixth best at the position. It's not a cheap deal for Houston, but given the early signals from this free-agent offensive line class, it's not too surprising to see him command $12.5 million per year.

LB Justin Strnad re-signs with Denver Broncos

2025 PFF Grade: 72.1

2025 PFF WAR: 0.10

Contract: 3 years, $18 million

PFF Projected Contract: 2 years, $8 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

This is a slight overpay based on PFF projections, but the $10 million in guarantees puts this closer to that number. Strnad is coming off the highest-graded season of his career and earned PFF grades above 60.0 in run defense and coverage in 2025. He added 17 quarterback pressures from 84 pass-rushing snaps and missed just 9.3% of his tackle attempts last season.

Las Vegas Raiders trade EDGE Maxx Crosby to Baltimore Ravens

2025 PFF Grade: 79.7

2025 PFF WAR: 0.32

Ravens PFF Deal Grade: Above Average

Raiders PFF Deal Grade: Elite

In a blockbuster deal, the Ravens trade the 14th overall selection in the 2026 NFL Draft and their first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft to the Las Vegas Raiders for edge defender Maxx Crosby. While Crosby hasn't been as dominant in the past two seasons, his 46 tackles resulting in a defensive stop in 2025 tied for the second most. It's a steep price to pay, but it will be worth it for the Ravens if he can return to his 2023 form.

For the Raiders, two first-round draft picks to help build around presumed No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza at quarterback makes all the sense in the world, especially given that a trade of Crosby always seemed likely.

2025 PFF Grade: 70.9

2025 PFF WAR: 0.22

Contract: 4 years, $52 million

PFF Projected Contract: 3 years, $39 million

PFF Deal Grade: Good

The Bills lock up their starting center right at the projected per-year average in a key move before free agency begins. Coming off his highest-graded season in the NFL, McGovern gives the Bills a top-10 player at the position, and he can be counted on to protect quarterback Josh Allen. He hasn't allowed a sack in pass protection since Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season.

Wooden's 2025 PFF Grade: 50.6

Franklin's 2025 PFF Grade: 38.4

Packers PFF Deal Grade: Average

Colts PFF Deal Grade: Average

A player-for-player swap likely means the Packers are willing to let pending free agent linebacker Quay Walker sign elsewhere. Franklin is coming off the lowest-graded season of his career but has played more than 1,000 snaps in each of the past four seasons. Wooden was on the field for 622 snaps for the Packers last season and will provide some depth for the Colts, though he has yet to earn a 60.0-plus PFF overall grade for a season.

2025 PFF Grade: 79.2

2025 PFF WAR: 0.10

Contract: 1 year, $18 million

PFF Projected Contract: 1 year, $14 million

PFF Deal Grade: Average

While this is a slight overpay based on the PFF contract projection, locking Mack in for another year is a good piece of business for the Chargers. He racked up 42 pressures from 296 pass-rushing snaps last year and is still one of the better run defenders in the NFL at the position.

Team-by-Team Deal Grades

Jump to Team ARZ ATL BAL BUF CAR CHI CIN CLE DAL DEN DET GB HOU IND JAX KC LV LAC LAR MIA MIN NE NO NYG NYJ PHI PIT SF SEA TB TEN WSH

