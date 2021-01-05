Final 2020 quarterback rankings

With the regular season in the books, it’s time to look at the best quarterback performances of 2020.

The PFF grading system goes well beyond the stats, grading each and every play of a quarterback’s season and isolating their performance from their supporting cast. Oftentimes, the stats and grades match up in perfect harmony, but when isolating the quarterback, there are times when the actual performance does not match the stat sheet.

Here’s a look at the 2020 regular-season quarterback grades among the top 35 qualifiers, then a few signal-callers who failed to qualify for the ranking due to a small sample size.

The stats and the grades agree: Rodgers has been the best quarterback in the NFL this year. He led the league in big-time throw percentage at 7.1% and tied for second in avoiding turnover-worthy plays at 2.0%, but the big difference this year was that he cut his negatively graded throws by a league-high 6.1 percentage points from last year. Rodgers rarely made mistakes during his superb regular season.