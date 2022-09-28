Early-season trade candidates and landing spots: Denzel Mims, Myles Gaskin, Riley Reiff and more

• Denzel Mims remains a potential option on trade market: The New York Jets wideout requested a trade prior to Week 1, but the team has kept him on board despite making him inactive in each of the first three weeks of 2022.

• Myles Gaskin buried down Dolphins' depth chart: The former starting running back has yet to play an offensive snap in 2022.

• Riley Reiff a potential hot commodity due to injuries: Major offensive line injuries continue to crop up around the NFL, making Reiff a trade candidate for a tackle-needy team.

With all 32 NFL teams now reviewing three weeks of regular-season game film, strengths and weaknesses of their rosters become clear, and inevitable injuries have been plentiful.

It’s never too early to start looking at potential trade deadline candidates.

All contract information listed is from Over The Cap and will reflect a hypothetical trade occurring right before the November 1st trade deadline.

Contract remaining: One year, $536,111

The season-ending torn ACL suffered by wide receiver Sterling Shepard in Week 3 on Monday Night Football against the Dallas Cowboys may cause the Giants to think twice about moving a pass-catcher, but Slayton still barely saw the field after Shepard went down, and New York will eventually get 2021 first-rounder Kadarius Toney and 2022 second-rounder Wan’Dale Robinson back into the fold.

Slayton agreed to a revised contract right before the season that converted almost two-thirds of his base salary into incentives, but he has to actually play to earn the money, so he likely has every desire to go elsewhere with just 12 total snaps through Week 3.

While another Giants wide receiver in big-ticket free agent Kenny Golladay is getting all the trade attention, New York finding a team to agree to take on Golladay’s fully guaranteed $4.5 million roster bonus in 2023 on top of his 2022 compensation is a very tall order.

The Colts' wide receiver unit thus far has earned a 66.1 receiving grade through Week 3, which ranks tied for 25th in the NFL, and their 6.7% drop percentage is a bottom-10 mark. Slayton could help pull the top off opposing defenses, with his 14.1-yard average depth of target over the past three seasons a top-20 mark among wide receivers. Just 7.9% of new quarterback Matt Ryan’s passes to wide receivers have been 20-plus yards downfield, by far dead last in the NFL. This would also open things up underneath for playmakers like running back Nyheim Hines.

Star third-year wideout Michael Pittman Jr. is a lock for 10-plus targets every time he suits up, but Ryan has no consistent targets beyond Pittman. Anything would help at this juncture.

Contract remaining: Two years, $8.94 million

There have been rumblings about the New England Patriots potentially moving a wide receiver in a trade for much of the offseason, with PFF’s Doug Kyed hearing at one point Nelson Agholor could be the odd man out of the rotation.