NFL Conference Championships By The Numbers: Team metrics, QB comparisons, highest-graded players and more

The NFL’s conference championships are here, and the field of four is stacked with elite talent, top-tier quarterbacks and fascinating matchups.

In this piece, we give you all the numbers you need to know about the remaining contenders, from key team metrics to quarterback comparisons and the highest-graded players on each roster.

WAS@PHI | BUF@KC