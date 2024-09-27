Bears QB Caleb Williams Week 3 Review: The good and the bad

• Success in the quick game: On throws in 2.5 seconds or less, Williams went 23-for-27 for 154 yards, two touchdowns and a 79.3 PFF passing grade.

• Struggles under pressure continue: Williams posted a 37.5 PFF passing grade under pressure while going just 4-for-9 with four sacks.

Estimated Reading Time: 3 minutes

We’re three weeks into Caleb Williams’ rookie campaign, and it’s off to a slow start. A 48.6 PFF passing grade is a sign of a quarterback making some rookie mistakes, plus some uncharacteristic misses. However, there’s been improvement each week, and the tape shows the promise of a potential star. Let’s recap Williams' Week 3 showing.

The Good

Despite a brutal loss, Williams recorded 363 yards, two touchdowns and two big-time throws in his third career start. His 2.64-second average time to throw was the 12th lowest among quarterbacks in Week 3, and his 11.2-yard average depth of target was the third highest.

There’s an impressive element of decisiveness to Williams’ game in his first year. On throws in 2.5 seconds or less, he went 23-for-27 for 154 yards, two touchdowns and a 79.3 PFF passing grade. His 4.8-yard average depth of target on such plays ranked 20th among Week 3 signal-callers. There are plenty of examples in this game of quick on-target passes.

Caleb Williams ID'ing coverage off the CB then immediately firing to the inside shoulder of his TE >Winding up before TE head is turned

>Delivered inside away from the LB Chicago, you have your guy just keep him alive please pic.twitter.com/mBV0dpmKoB — JetPack Galileo (@JetPackGalileo) September 23, 2024

And that didn’t come at the expense of the downfield shots on which we’re so used to seeing Williams connect. Both big-time throws came off under-center play-action shots with ample time to throw. Williams fared very well on play action, where he went 8-for-13 for 113 yards and a sack while showcasing what he put on film time and time again in college.

Pretty good play by Caleb Williams here pic.twitter.com/7jTFSlvG6J — Will Sommers (@WillSommers2) September 22, 2024

The Bad

Chicago's offense was disjointed for the entire game against the Colts. The Bears opened with a shot to D.J. Moore, running a go route, in which Williams was attempting either a back-shoulder ball or a comeback. In the fourth quarter, Williams launched a deep ball to Rome Odunze, expecting him to run a post. The fellow rookie converted the route into a corner, and the ball was airmailed to no one. Miscues have plagued the Chicago offense throughout the first three weeks of the season.

Caleb trusting Rome with the post, but Rome not trusting Rome with the post A LOT of the miscues are just a matter of being on the same page pic.twitter.com/Gfk46IrByU — JetPack Galileo (@JetPackGalileo) September 23, 2024

Williams struggled under pressure quite a bit in Week 3. On his first interception of the day, he found no one open on the right side of the field and his eyes then went to his check-down late for a back-breaking interception. That was part of a 37.5 PFF passing grade under pressure and a stat line of 4-for-9 with four sacks.

Bottom Line

There will be plenty of growing pains for Williams and the Bears’ offense throughout the 2024 season. But there’s been growth each week and high-end flashes, even if there is a lot to clean up. Patience is key moving forward, but there could be a special signal-caller in Chicago.