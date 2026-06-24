For the past several weeks, PFF has been building the ultimate roster for every NFL franchise, identifying the best players to represent each team over the past 20 seasons. Using normalized PFF grades from 2006-25, these all-time teams balance peak performance and longevity by evaluating only a player's five best seasons with a franchise while excluding years with an overall grade below 60.0.

Each roster was constructed to reflect the way NFL football has actually been played over the past two decades. Offensively, teams were built around 11 personnel, while defensively, nickel packages served as the foundation. Position selections were based on role-specific value, alignment usage and production, ensuring every roster reflects both performance and scheme fit rather than simply stacking the biggest names.

The result is a data-driven look at the greatest players of the PFF era for all 32 NFL franchises. Below, you'll find every team's all-time PFF roster, organized by division.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

New England Patriots

New York Jets

AFC North

Baltimore Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals

Cleveland Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers

AFC South

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

AFC West

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Los Angeles Chargers

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

NFC North

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

NFC South

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

NFC West

Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks