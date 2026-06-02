Kirk Cousins claims the quarterback nod: In an open quarterback debate featuring explosive single-season campaigns from Robert Griffin III and Jayden Daniels, Cousins secured the starting job due to his superior multi-year longevity and high-volume consistency.

The perimeter weapons reflect a rich history of alpha options: The wide receiver room showcases Washington's premier playmaking talent of the modern era, pairing pure route-runners Terry McLaurin and Pierre Garcon on the outside with slot weapon Santana Moss.

Montez Sweat wins a highly competitive edge rush battle: Opposite franchise icon Ryan Kerrigan, Sweat locked down the starting defensive end spot by leveraging an elite 89.5 run-defense grade to edge out highly productive edge defenders Andre Carter and Brian Orakpo.

As part of PFF's celebration of 20 years of NFL data, we're building an All-Star team for every franchise, highlighting the best players at each position from the PFF era. This installment turns to the Washington Commanders.

PFF's database dates back to the 2006 NFL season, providing a unique lens for evaluating and comparing players across eras. More details on the methodology used to construct these teams are available at the bottom of the page.

Offense

The Commanders' offense is led by its wide receivers. Over the past 20 years, Santana Moss, Pierre Garcon and Terry McLaurin have each served as Washington's top receiving option at different points.

While most of the league's 32 teams had a clear top quarterback over the past two decades, Washington had several contenders. Kirk Cousins and Jason Campbell are the only quarterbacks with three or more seasons of at least 600 offensive snaps, but Jayden Daniels and Robert Griffin III produced the two best individual seasons by a Washington quarterback. Cousins' three-year stretch was stronger than Campbell's, giving him the top spot.

Eight of the 12 players were on the roster in 2015, one of the five seasons in which Washington reached the playoffs.

Defense

Washington has spent most of the past decade with a below-average defense, though there have been a few notable exceptions. The team has had several strong defensive players over the past 20 years, but most either didn't play together or didn't peak at the same time.

Ryan Kerrigan and DeAngelo Hall lead the defense after spending more than a decade with the franchise. The two biggest names on this unit are linebackers London Fletcher and Bobby Wagner. Both joined Washington in their 30s and still found success despite being among the league's oldest linebackers during their tenures.

The most competitive spot was edge defender opposite Ryan Kerrigan. Andre Carter, Brian Orakpo, Preston Smith and Montez Sweat all played more than 3,000 snaps for Washington and posted respectable pass-rush grades. Sweat played the fewest snaps of the group but stood out against the run, earning an 89.5 run-defense grade. Each of the other edge defenders recorded run-defense grades below 65.0.

Methodology

Selections were based on normalized PFF grades adjusted by season. To balance peak performance and longevity, only a player's five best seasons with a franchise from 2006-25 were considered. Any season with an overall PFF grade below 60.0 was excluded, ensuring that strong years helped a player's case while weaker seasons were not held against him. Postseason play was included, though all seasons were capped at a 16-game equivalent to maintain consistency across eras. At each position, the player with the highest score under this methodology earned the spot.

Each team consists of 12 offensive and 12 defensive players. Because 11 personnel and nickel defense were the league's most common alignments over the past two decades, those personnel groupings served as the foundation for every roster. Teams received either a second tight end or a fullback, depending on whether they used more 12- or 21-personnel. Defensively, teams received either a third interior defender or a third linebacker depending on whether they primarily operated from a 3-4 or 4-3 front.

Players who logged significant snaps at multiple positions during their tenure with a franchise were eligible at either spot. In most cases, those players were assigned to the position where they provided the greatest value, though their versatility occasionally influenced the final roster construction.

Unlike some All-Pro teams that group offensive linemen by position type, these rosters were built according to where players actually lined up. If a team's two best tackles both played exclusively on the left side, only the top left tackle was selected. One of the three wide receivers and one of the five defensive backs was also required to have significant slot experience. In a 4-3 defense, one linebacker needed experience at the Sam linebacker position, while in a 3-4 defense, one defensive tackle needed experience at nose tackle.

When multiple players are listed at the same position, the first name represents the top selection. Players designated as slot wide receiver, slot cornerback, nose tackle or Sam linebacker were selected specifically for those roles rather than as the third-best player within their broader position group.