David Garrard earns a narrow quarterback victory: Garrard edged Trevor Lawrence for the franchise's top quarterback spot thanks to a slightly higher passing grade and superior 7.2 yards per attempt.

The Jaguars' receiving corps reflects a lack of long-term star power: Allen Robinson, Allen Hurns and Matt Jones secured roster spots despite no Jaguars receiver surpassing 3,000 receiving yards during the PFF era.

Josh Hines-Allen headlines a defense built across multiple eras: Alongside Calais Campbell, Paul Posluszny and Daryl Smith, Hines-Allen represents one of the franchise's highest-rated defenders under PFF's methodology.

As part of PFF's celebration of 20 years of NFL data, we're building an All-Star team for every franchise, highlighting the best players at each position from the PFF era. This installment turns to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

PFF's database dates back to the 2006 NFL season, providing a unique lens for evaluating and comparing players across eras. More details on the methodology used to construct these teams are available at the bottom of the page.

Offense

Unlike most franchises, the Jaguars do not have a clear-cut choice at quarterback for their all-time team. Blake Bortles, Trevor Lawrence and David Garrard are the only quarterbacks in team history to surpass 4,000 snaps, while no other passer has reached 2,000. Lawrence and Garrard both graded significantly higher than Bortles, and Garrard ultimately earned the nod with a slightly better passing grade. He also held an edge in yards per attempt, averaging 7.2 compared to Lawrence's 6.8.

The Jaguars had plenty of candidates at wide receiver. Thirteen players eclipsed 1,500 career receiving yards with the franchise, but none surpassed 3,000. Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns were among the most accomplished receivers of the group, while Matt Jones led all Jaguars wide receivers in both receiving yards and yards per route run (1.99). Jones, Robinson and Hurns ultimately earned the three spots, narrowly edging out Marqise Lee, Brian Thomas Jr., D.J. Chark, Christian Kirk and Mike Sims-Walker.

The Jaguars faced a roster-building challenge that several other franchises encountered along the offensive line: their two best players at a position spent most of their careers at the same spot. In Jacksonville‘s case, that position was center, where Brandon Linder succeeded Brad Meester as a long-term fixture. Fortunately, Linder spent the first two seasons of his career at right guard, allowing both players to make the roster.

Defense

The Jaguars' four highest-rated defensive players under this methodology were Josh Hines-Allen, Calais Campbell, Paul Posluszny and Daryl Smith. Together, they span the entirety of the PFF era in Jacksonville, though there was little overlap among them. That lack of continuity helps explain why the Jaguars struggled to sustain defensive success over long stretches. Three of the four are also among the franchise's four players with more than 5,000 defensive snaps in the PFF era, highlighting how few long-term building blocks the organization retained.

Linebacker was the deepest position on the roster. Posluszny and Smith ranked first and second in both snaps and PFF grade, making those selections straightforward. The final spot came down to Devin Lloyd, Telvin Smith Sr., Foyesade Oluokun and Myles Jack, all of whom played more than 3,500 snaps in Jacksonville. Jack remained in contention because of his extensive playing time, while the other three posted PFF grades between 77.0 and 78.5. Lloyd ultimately earned the nod on the strength of his elite run defense.

Several other positions featured similarly close competitions. Terrance Knighton narrowly edged Malik Jackson along the defensive interior, Jeremy Mincey got the call over Paul Spicer and Yannick Ngakoue at edge defender, and Antonio Johnson beat out Jarrod Wilson at safety.

Methodology

Selections were based on normalized PFF grades adjusted by season. To balance peak performance and longevity, only a player's five best seasons with a franchise from 2006-25 were considered. Any season with an overall PFF grade below 60.0 was excluded, ensuring that strong years helped a player's case while weaker seasons were not held against him. Postseason play was included, though all seasons were capped at a 16-game equivalent to maintain consistency across eras. At each position, the player with the highest score under this methodology earned the spot.

Each team consists of 12 offensive and 12 defensive players. Because 11 personnel and nickel defense were the league's most common alignments over the past two decades, those personnel groupings served as the foundation for every roster. Teams received either a second tight end or a fullback, depending on whether they used more 12- or 21-personnel. Defensively, teams received either a third interior defender or a third linebacker depending on whether they primarily operated from a 3-4 or 4-3 front.

Players who logged significant snaps at multiple positions during their tenure with a franchise were eligible at either spot. In most cases, those players were assigned to the position where they provided the greatest value, though their versatility occasionally influenced the final roster construction.

Unlike some All-Pro teams that group offensive linemen by position type, these rosters were built according to where players actually lined up. If a team's two best tackles both played exclusively on the left side, only the top left tackle was selected. One of the three wide receivers and one of the five defensive backs was also required to have significant slot experience. In a 4-3 defense, one linebacker needed experience at the Sam linebacker position, while in a 3-4 defense, one defensive tackle needed experience at nose tackle.

When multiple players are listed at the same position, the first name represents the top selection. Players designated as slot wide receiver, slot cornerback, nose tackle or Sam linebacker were selected specifically for those roles rather than as the third-best player within their broader position group.