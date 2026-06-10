Drew Brees anchors an elite offensive baseline: Brees was the definitive selection to lead the offense, with 10 of the 11 other offensive starters playing alongside him during a historically dominant stretch for the franchise.

Demario Davis secures a premier defensive anchor role: Despite not beginning his career in New Orleans, Davis ranks second in defensive snaps for the franchise and joins Cameron Jordan as one of the few core defenders to post a career PFF grade above 90.0.

Post-Brees defensive peaks dominate the final roster cuts: Showcasing a dramatic structural shift away from their early offense-first philosophy, nine of the 12 starting defenders on this roster played during the team's top-10 defensive stretch from 2020-23.

As part of PFF's celebration of 20 years of NFL data, we're building an All-Star team for every franchise, highlighting the best players at each position from the PFF era. This installment turns to the New Orleans Saints.

PFF's database dates back to the 2006 NFL season, providing a unique lens for evaluating and comparing players across eras. More details on the methodology used to construct these teams are available at the bottom of the page.

Offense

The Saints have consistently fielded one of the league's best offenses over the last 20 years, largely due to the presence of Drew Brees. Ten of the 11 other players on this offense spent at least part of their Saints careers playing alongside Brees. He typically operated behind an excellent offensive line, and the five linemen on this roster were relatively easy selections.

Brees also had a variety of favorite targets throughout his career, with Marques Colston, Jimmy Graham and Michael Thomas standing out as the most productive over multiple seasons. Sean Payton served as the Saints‘ head coach for most of this era and frequently relied on rotations at running back, wide receiver and tight end. As a result, several impactful players narrowly missed the cut, including Pierre Thomas, Mark Ingram II, Reggie Bush and Darren Sproles at running back; Lance Moore, Robert Meachem, Brandin Cooks and Willie Snead IV at wide receiver; and Benjamin Watson and Juwan Johnson at tight end.

Defense

The Saints invested so heavily in their offense that they rarely had the same resources available for their defense. Cameron Jordan is the lone Saints draft pick to spend more than a decade with the team during the PFF era. While New Orleans didn't draft Demario Davis, he ranks second in defensive snaps played for the franchise and earned a grade above 90.0 playing for the team.

New Orleans had eight other defenders play at least 4,200 snaps during the PFF era, but six of them earned grades below 61.0. Marshon Lattimore and Marcus Williams were the only exceptions. As a result, several of the players who logged the most snaps for the Saints failed to make the All-PFF team.

Many of the players selected were key contributors during a shorter stretch with the franchise. The Saints ranked among the NFL's top 10 defenses in points allowed from 2020-23, immediately following the Drew Brees era, and nine of the 12 defenders on this roster played during that period.

Methodology

Selections were based on normalized PFF grades adjusted by season. To balance peak performance and longevity, only a player's five best seasons with a franchise from 2006-25 were considered. Any season with an overall PFF grade below 60.0 was excluded, ensuring that strong years helped a player's case while weaker seasons were not held against him. Postseason play was included, though all seasons were capped at a 16-game equivalent to maintain consistency across eras. At each position, the player with the highest score under this methodology earned the spot.

Each team consists of 12 offensive and 12 defensive players. Because 11 personnel and nickel defense were the league's most common alignments over the past two decades, those personnel groupings served as the foundation for every roster. Teams received either a second tight end or a fullback, depending on whether they used more 12- or 21-personnel. Defensively, teams received either a third interior defender or a third linebacker depending on whether they primarily operated from a 3-4 or 4-3 front.

Players who logged significant snaps at multiple positions during their tenure with a franchise were eligible at either spot. In most cases, those players were assigned to the position where they provided the greatest value, though their versatility occasionally influenced the final roster construction.

Unlike some All-Pro teams that group offensive linemen by position type, these rosters were built according to where players actually lined up. If a team's two best tackles both played exclusively on the left side, only the top left tackle was selected. One of the three wide receivers and one of the five defensive backs was also required to have significant slot experience. In a 4-3 defense, one linebacker needed experience at the Sam linebacker position, while in a 3-4 defense, one defensive tackle needed experience at nose tackle.

When multiple players are listed at the same position, the first name represents the top selection. Players designated as slot wide receiver, slot cornerback, nose tackle or Sam linebacker were selected specifically for those roles rather than as the third-best player within their broader position group.