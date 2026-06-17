QB Lamar Jackson has enjoyed the presence of a great offensive line: Jackson has had several great offensive linemen with the Baltimore Ravens, but not necessarily at the same time.

Ed Reed joins Kyle Hamilton: A defense full of current and future Hall of Famers is improved with current three-time All-Pro Hamilton.

Longevity separated several close position battles: Ray Rice edged Derrick Henry at running back through superior receiving production and workload, while C.J. Mosley narrowly beat Roquan Smith thanks to a longer Ravens tenure.

As part of PFF's celebration of 20 years of NFL data, we're building an All-Star team for every franchise, highlighting the best players at each position from the PFF era. This installment turns to the Baltimore Ravens.

PFF's database dates back to the 2006 NFL season, providing a unique lens for evaluating and comparing players across eras. More details on the methodology used to construct these teams are available at the bottom of the page.

Offense

The Ravens won a Super Bowl during the PFF era because of their defense, but their recent offenses have powered some of the strongest teams the franchise has ever fielded.

Lamar Jackson leads the offense with his fullback, his top two current receivers, and three of his recent offensive linemen, with players spanning the early and middle parts of the PFF era filling the rest of the offense.

The first close call in terms of picking this team came at running back, as Ray Rice has more than double the number of carries as the next-closest running back. Derrick Henry has nearly 1,000 fewer carries but has already forced more missed tackles. Rice’s longevity and receiving production are enough to keep Rice on top.

The wide receiver position was similarly competitive, with four wide receivers having earned PFF receiving grades in the 80s on over 300 targets. Steve Smith Sr. was the odd man out because he had a similar level of play to the other receivers on fewer routes.

The offensive line was a little bit of a puzzle, with Marshal Yanda moving to right tackle to make room for Kevin Zeitler, even though Yanda played the majority of his career at right guard. It’s worth noting Hall of Fame Jonathan Ogden was among the top offensive linemen, despite only playing two seasons in the PFF era. However, he lost out to Ronnie Stanley and his decade in the PFF era.

Defense

This defense already has two players in the Hall of Fame in Ray Lewis and Ed Reed, while Terrell Suggs and Haloti Ngata were among the top 52 modern-era players considered for the most recent class for the Hall.

The defense was relatively easy to put together, with ample positional flexibility. All three defensive linemen have notable experience at nose tackle, while Marlon Humphrey, Ladarius Webb and Kyle Hamilton all have played in the slot.

The only close call was at linebacker next to Ray Lewis, with C.J. Mosley and Roquan Smith as the two most notable options. Mosley was the better run defender, and Smith was better in coverage. In the end, Mosley won out thanks to his longevity.

Methodology

Selections were based on normalized PFF grades adjusted by season. To balance peak performance and longevity, only a player's five best seasons with a franchise from 2006-25 were considered. Any season with an overall PFF grade below 60.0 was excluded, ensuring that strong years helped a player's case while weaker seasons were not held against him. Postseason play was included, though all seasons were capped at a 16-game equivalent to maintain consistency across eras. At each position, the player with the highest score under this methodology earned the spot.

Each team consists of 12 offensive and 12 defensive players. Because 11 personnel and nickel defense were the league's most common alignments over the past two decades, those personnel groupings served as the foundation for every roster. Teams received either a second tight end or a fullback, depending on whether they used more 12- or 21-personnel. Defensively, teams received either a third interior defender or a third linebacker depending on whether they primarily operated from a 3-4 or 4-3 front.

Players who logged significant snaps at multiple positions during their tenure with a franchise were eligible at either spot. In most cases, those players were assigned to the position where they provided the greatest value, though their versatility occasionally influenced the final roster construction.

Unlike some All-Pro teams that group offensive linemen by position type, these rosters were built according to where players actually lined up. If a team's two best tackles both played exclusively on the left side, only the top left tackle was selected. One of the three wide receivers and one of the five defensive backs was also required to have significant slot experience. In a 4-3 defense, one linebacker needed experience at the Sam linebacker position, while in a 3-4 defense, one defensive tackle needed experience at nose tackle.

When multiple players are listed at the same position, the first name represents the top selection. Players designated as slot wide receiver, slot cornerback, nose tackle or Sam linebacker were selected specifically for those roles rather than as the third-best player within their broader position group.