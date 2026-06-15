Josh Allen gains upgraded weapons: The depth at wide receiver hasn’t been great throughout Allen’s time with the Buffalo Bills. On this team, he gains Steve Johnson and Lee Evans as options.

Fred Jackson wins a competitive running back battle: Jackson’s longevity and receiving production separated him from Devin Singletary, LeSean McCoy, James Cook, C.J. Spiller and Marshawn Lynch.

Jairus Byrd leads a strong secondary: Most players on this Bills defense are from recent seasons, including several good recent defensive backs. However, the unit would be even stronger with Byrd leading the unit.

As part of PFF's celebration of 20 years of NFL data, we're building an All-Star team for every franchise, highlighting the best players at each position from the PFF era. This installment turns to the Buffalo Bills.

PFF's database dates back to the 2006 NFL season, providing a unique lens for evaluating and comparing players across eras. More details on the methodology used to construct these teams are available at the bottom of the page.

Offense

Josh Allen is the clear and obvious choice at quarterback for this offense. Typically, when a quarterback is as dominant as Allen, he is surrounded by current and former teammates on an All-PFF roster. That isn't the case here, as the running back, two of the three wide receivers and the entire interior offensive line all come from earlier periods of the PFF era.

Running back was one of the most competitive positions on the roster. Fred Jackson, Devin Singletary, LeSean McCoy, James Cook, C.J. Spiller and Marshawn Lynch all played at least 1,500 snaps for Buffalo while earning an offensive grade of 75.0 or better. Jackson played more than 1,000 additional snaps compared to any other Bills running back, which played a major role in his selection. Cook and several others would have a strong case if rushing production were the only consideration, but Jackson finished with nearly twice as many receiving yards in Buffalo as any other Bills running back.

An honorable mention is warranted for Cordy Glenn, who earned an 85.6 grade across 4,926 snaps and ranked as the second-best Bills offensive lineman by this methodology. However, he played exclusively at left tackle, as did Dion Dawkins. While their grades were nearly identical across every facet of play, Dawkins maintained that level of performance for 10,048 snaps, ultimately giving him the edge.

Defense

The Bills won nine games or fewer in each of the first 13 seasons of the PFF era before winning at least 10 in each of the last seven. While it's no surprise that most of the defenders on this roster come from the recent Bills teams that enjoyed sustained success, the two highest-ranked players predate the Josh Allen era. Safety Jairus Byrd and defensive tackle Kyle Williams both earned All-Pro honors and multiple Pro Bowl selections despite spending much of their careers on teams that struggled to post winning records.

Most franchises would be fortunate to find two standout safeties over a 20-year span, but Buffalo managed to find three. Jairus Byrd, Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer all logged more than 4,000 defensive snaps in a Bills uniform. Poyer led the group with 7,933 snaps, but Byrd and Hyde ultimately earned the nod thanks to superior play. Poyer finished with an 87.2 career grade in Buffalo, compared to 92.0 for Byrd and 91.0 for Hyde.

Methodology

Selections were based on normalized PFF grades adjusted by season. To balance peak performance and longevity, only a player's five best seasons with a franchise from 2006-25 were considered. Any season with an overall PFF grade below 60.0 was excluded, ensuring that strong years helped a player's case while weaker seasons were not held against him. Postseason play was included, though all seasons were capped at a 16-game equivalent to maintain consistency across eras. At each position, the player with the highest score under this methodology earned the spot.

Each team consists of 12 offensive and 12 defensive players. Because 11 personnel and nickel defense were the league's most common alignments over the past two decades, those personnel groupings served as the foundation for every roster. Teams received either a second tight end or a fullback, depending on whether they used more 12- or 21-personnel. Defensively, teams received either a third interior defender or a third linebacker depending on whether they primarily operated from a 3-4 or 4-3 front.

Players who logged significant snaps at multiple positions during their tenure with a franchise were eligible at either spot. In most cases, those players were assigned to the position where they provided the greatest value, though their versatility occasionally influenced the final roster construction.

Unlike some All-Pro teams that group offensive linemen by position type, these rosters were built according to where players actually lined up. If a team's two best tackles both played exclusively on the left side, only the top left tackle was selected. One of the three wide receivers and one of the five defensive backs was also required to have significant slot experience. In a 4-3 defense, one linebacker needed experience at the Sam linebacker position, while in a 3-4 defense, one defensive tackle needed experience at nose tackle.

When multiple players are listed at the same position, the first name represents the top selection. Players designated as slot wide receiver, slot cornerback, nose tackle or Sam linebacker were selected specifically for those roles rather than as the third-best player within their broader position group.