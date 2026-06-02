Jordan Mailata claims a fiercely contested left tackle battle: In a historic positional debate, Mailata narrowly edged out franchise legend Jason Peters for the starting left tackle spot due to an incredibly high-efficiency performance ceiling.

LeSean McCoy outpaces pre-era icons and recent stars: McCoy secured the starting running back nod over Brian Westbrook and Saquon Barkley, leveraging his extensive multi-year longevity and high-volume production metrics throughout the PFF era.

Young defensive anchors secure immediate starting roles: Reflecting the high-end output of recent defensive units, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and linebacker Zack Baun forced their way onto the roster despite shorter tenures in Philadelphia.

As part of PFF's celebration of 20 years of NFL data, we're building an All-Star team for every franchise, highlighting the best players at each position from the PFF era. This installment turns to the Philadelphia Eagles.

PFF's database dates back to the 2006 NFL season, providing a unique lens for evaluating and comparing players across eras. More details on the methodology used to construct these teams are available at the bottom of the page.

Offense

The Eagles' offense was relatively straightforward to assemble. The 2022 and 2024 teams produced two of the highest-scoring seasons in franchise history, and more than half of the offensive starters come from those rosters. DeSean Jackson and Zach Ertz both rank among the top five players in franchise history in receiving yards.

The most difficult decision came at left tackle, where Jordan Mailata and Jason Peters both rank among the top five left tackles with a single franchise in this methodology. While Peters has the edge in longevity, Mailata's peak from 2021-24 is among the best we have seen from a tackle.

The decision at running back was similarly close. Both players earned first-team All-Pro honors, but McCoy's longevity during the PFF era gave him the edge. Westbrook's first four seasons came before the PFF era, including one of his two Pro Bowl campaigns. The Eagles also have another recent first-team All-Pro running back in Saquon Barkley, but his two seasons were difficult to compare with those of players who had twice as many productive seasons in Philadelphia.

Defense

Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham form the core of the Eagles' defense, as both spent more than a decade in Philadelphia. While the Eagles have had several strong edge rushers over the past 20 seasons, Trent Cole was another easy choice. He spent nine seasons in Philadelphia, including four with double-digit sacks.

The defensive backs were largely players who spent time with multiple teams during their careers but played some of their best football in Philadelphia. Darius Slay, Asante Samuel and Malcolm Jenkins all found success early in their careers before joining the Eagles, where each made multiple Pro Bowls. Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins was close to making the list, but he played only three seasons in Philadelphia during the PFF era, all of which came in his mid-30s. Had a few more seasons from the 2000s been graded, Dawkins likely would have made the team.

The Eagles fielded a top-five scoring defense last season, thanks in large part to several young players. That includes defensive tackle Jalen Carter and linebacker Zack Baun, who both made this team despite playing just three and two seasons with the team, respectively. Slot cornerback Cooper DeJean also came close to making the list despite playing only two seasons with the team.

Methodology

Selections were based on normalized PFF grades adjusted by season. To balance peak performance and longevity, only a player's five best seasons with a franchise from 2006-25 were considered. Any season with an overall PFF grade below 60.0 was excluded, ensuring that strong years helped a player's case while weaker seasons were not held against him. Postseason play was included, though all seasons were capped at a 16-game equivalent to maintain consistency across eras. At each position, the player with the highest score under this methodology earned the spot.

Each team consists of 12 offensive and 12 defensive players. Because 11 personnel and nickel defense were the league's most common alignments over the past two decades, those personnel groupings served as the foundation for every roster. Teams received either a second tight end or a fullback, depending on whether they used more 12- or 21-personnel. Defensively, teams received either a third interior defender or a third linebacker depending on whether they primarily operated from a 3-4 or 4-3 front.

Players who logged significant snaps at multiple positions during their tenure with a franchise were eligible at either spot. In most cases, those players were assigned to the position where they provided the greatest value, though their versatility occasionally influenced the final roster construction.

Unlike some All-Pro teams that group offensive linemen by position type, these rosters were built according to where players actually lined up. If a team's two best tackles both played exclusively on the left side, only the top left tackle was selected. One of the three wide receivers and one of the five defensive backs was also required to have significant slot experience. In a 4-3 defense, one linebacker needed experience at the Sam linebacker position, while in a 3-4 defense, one defensive tackle needed experience at nose tackle.

When multiple players are listed at the same position, the first name represents the top selection. Players designated as slot wide receiver, slot cornerback, nose tackle or Sam linebacker were selected specifically for those roles rather than as the third-best player within their broader position group.