Baltimore Ravens: Best players of the PFF era

• Hall-of-Famers Ed Reed, Ray Lewis and Jonathan Ogden lead the way: Offensive lineman Marshal Yanda and edge defender Terrell Suggs could be the next Ravens headed to Canton.

• Lamar Jackson takes the quarterback spot: Jackson has produced the four highest-graded seasons by a Ravens quarterback, coming in each of the past four years.

PFF has collected football data since the 2006 NFL season. That allows us to look back at almost two decades of grades and numbers and pick out the best seasons at each position.

Here are the top players at each position for the Baltimore Ravens in that span, and some key takeaways from the data.

QB: Lamar Jackson, 2023, 90.5 PFF grade

RB: Mark Ingram II, 2019, 79.2 PFF grade

WR: Derrick Mason, 2008, 89.3 PFF grade

WR: Anquan Boldin, 2012, 84.7 PFF grade

WR: Steve Smith Sr., 2014, 79.0 PFF grade

TE: Mark Andrews, 2021 91.5 PFF grade

LT: Jonathan Ogden, 2006, 92.0 PFF grade

LG: Kelechi Osemele, 2014, 93.9 PFF grade

C: Matt Birk, 2010, 82.4 PFF grade

RG: Marshal Yanda, 2014, 93.9 PFF grade

RT: Willie Anderson, 2008, 90.9 PFF grade

EDGE: Elvis Dumervil, 2013, 89.5 PFF grade

EDGE: Terrell Suggs, 2011, 87.7 PFF grade

DI: Kelly Gregg, 2006, 89.2 PFF grade

DI: Michael Pierce, 2017, 86.9 PFF grade

LB: Ray Lewis, 2009, 91.4 PFF grade

LB: Roquan Smith, 2022, 85.9 PFF grade

CB: Josh Wilson, 2010, 88.4 PFF grade

CB: Chris McAlister, 2006, 85.7 PFF grade

Slot CB: Lardarius Webb, 2011, 86.4 PFF grade

S: Ed Reed, 2009, 91.8 PFF grade

S: Eric Weddle, 2016, 90.0 PFF grade

K: Justin Tucker, 2021, 93.3 PFF grade

P: Sam Koch, 2015, 86.9 PFF grade

K/PR: Jacoby Jones, 2013, 89.8 PFF grade

ST: Jeromy Miles, 2014, 90.4 PFF grade

*minimum 500 snaps

There was a recent social media debate among Ravens fans about whether quarterback Lamar Jackson has already justified his position on the team's Mount Rushmore alongside the obvious choices of Ed Reed, Ray Lewis and Jonathan Ogden.

Many still opt for fellow quarterback Joe Flacco, but while Flacco had that incredible playoff run in 2012 during which he produced 11 big-time throws and just four turnover-worthy plays, it’s Jackson who has produced the four highest-graded seasons by a Ravens quarterback, coming in each of the past four years.

Hall-of-Famer Jonathan Ogden’s standout final NFL seasons

PFF didn't begin collecting data until 2006, so we don’t have numbers or grades from the first 10 years of Hall-of-Fame left tackle Jonathan Ogden’s career. We do have data from his final two NFL seasons, however, and despite being hampered by injuries, he was phenomenal when on the field. The fourth overall selection in the 1996 NFL Draft allowed just 18 quarterback pressures across his final 811 pass-blocking snaps.

Struggles at wide receiver

It's no shocker that one of the least impressive positions on the Ravens' roster since 2006 is wide receiver. The franchise has just three players at the position In that 18-year span who earned a PFF receiving grade above 85.0 in a single season, and one was Steve Smith Sr, on a smaller sample size of 343 snaps in 2015.

Marshal Yanda vs. Terrell Suggs for the next Ravens player to enter the Hall of Fame

The Ravens already have three first-ballot Hall-of-Fame players in Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Jonathan Ogden. The next two who could potentially match that feat are offensive lineman Marshal Yanda and edge defender Terrell Suggs. Both are almost locks to join the Hall of Fame, and they will likely get consideration at the first time of asking.

Yanda owns the five highest-graded seasons by a guard on the team since 2008, while Suggs has the pass-rushing numbers to get there, with 707 total pressures on 6,747 snaps between 2008 and 2019.