- Lamar Jackson earns first-quarter MVP honors: The Ravens quarterback leads qualified players at his position with a 91.4 PFF grade through the first four weeks.
- Kenneth Walker III headlines the offensive standouts: The Chiefs running back leads the NFL with 537 rushing yards, including 367 yards after contact, to earn Offensive Player of Q1 honors.
- Will Anderson Jr. leads the defensive selections: The Texans edge defender is the NFL's only player with 90.0-plus PFF grades as both a run defender and pass-rusher through four weeks.
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First-Team Offense
- QB: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
- HB: Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs
- WR: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
- WR: CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
- WR: Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
- TE: Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills
- LT: Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos
- LG: Damien Lewis, Carolina Panthers
- C: Erik McCoy, New Orleans Saints
- RG: Jonah Jackson, Chicago Bears
- RT: Darnell Wright, Chicago Bears
First-Team Defense
- EDGE: Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans
- EDGE: Aidan Hutchinson, Detroit Lions
- DI: Dexter Lawrence, Cincinnati Bengals
- DI: Deone Walker, Buffalo Bills
- LB: Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers
- LB: Ventrell Miller, Jacksonville Jaguars
- LB: Nakobe Dean, Las Vegas Raiders
- CB: Denzel Ward, Cleveland Browns
- CB: Trent McDuffie, Los Angeles Rams
- CB: Amik Robertson, Washington Commanders
- S: Jevon Holland, New York Giants
- S: Quentin Lake, Los Angeles Rams
First-Team Special Teams
- K: Spencer Shrader, Indianapolis Colts
- P: AJ Cole, Las Vegas Raiders
- ST: Jake Golday, Minnesota Vikings
- LS: Rex Sunahara, Cleveland Browns
- KR: Myles Price, Minnesota Vikings
- PR: Myles Price, Minnesota Vikings
MVP of Q1: QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Among quarterbacks with at least 60 dropbacks, Jackson leads the position with a 91.4 PFF grade through the first four weeks. His 20.6% positively graded play rate and 5.7% big-time throw rate both rank among the top five at the position, while his 6.3% negatively graded play rate ranks sixth.
Offensive Player of Q1: RB Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs
Walker has been everything the Chiefs were hoping for when they added him to their roster this offseason. Not only do his 537 rushing yards lead the NFL, but his 367 rushing yards after contact alone would rank fifth in the league in total rushing yards through four weeks. He is also tied for the lead at the position in avoided tackles, while his 263 yards on carries of 15-plus yards are 83 more than the next-closest running back.
Defensive Player of Q1: Edge Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans
The only player in the NFL with PFF grades of 90.0 or better as both a run defender and a pass-rusher, the Texans’ star defender has been peerless on the defensive side of the ball through the first four weeks of the season. He has recorded 12 defensive stops against the run and a 16.0% run-stop percentage, both of which lead all edge defenders. His 25 total pressures are tied for fourth most at the position.
Offensive Rookie of Q1: WR Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns
Boston has been the focal point of the Browns’ passing attack through the first four weeks of the season, leading all rookies with 284 receiving yards and tying for the lead with two touchdowns. His 77.6 PFF receiving grade leads all rookies with 10 or more targets, while his 2.10 yards per route run ranks second.
Defensive Rookie of Q1: CB Mansoor Delane, Kansas City Chiefs
There are numerous strong candidates for this award through the first four weeks of the season, but what Delane has done in coverage has been particularly impressive. On 99 coverage snaps, he has been targeted 15 times, allowing nine receptions for 80 yards while recording an interception and a pair of pass breakups. Throws into his coverage have resulted in an NFL passer rating of just 46.5, the 15th-best mark among all cornerbacks this season.
Second-Team Offense
- QB: Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers
- HB: Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons
- WR: Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
- WR: Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
- WR: Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints
- TE: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs
- LT: Jordan Mailata, Philadelphia Eagles
- LG: Christian Mahogany, Detroit Lions
- C: Zach Frazier, Pittsburgh Steelers
- RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons
- RT: Lane Johnson, Philadelphia Eagles
Second-Team Defense
- EDGE: Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders
- EDGE: Greg Rousseau, Buffalo Bills
- DI: Zach Allen, Denver Broncos
- DI: Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
- LB: Zack Baun, Philadelphia Eagles
- LB: Arvell Reese, New York Giants
- LB: Roquan Smith, Baltimore Ravens
- CB: Mansoor Delane, Kansas City Chiefs
- CB: Carlton Davis III, New England Patriots
- CB: Isaiah Rodgers, Minnesota Vikings
- S: Evan Williams, Green Bay Packers
- S: Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore Ravens
Second-Team Special Teams
- K: Will Reichard, Minnesota Vikings
- P: JK Scott, Los Angeles Chargers
- ST: Jacob Thomas, Minnesota Vikings
- LS: Tucker Addington, Miami Dolphins
- KR: Seth McGowan, Indianapolis Colts
- PR: Britain Covey, Philadelphia Eagles