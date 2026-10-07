Introducing PFF Pro: PFF’s new premium subscription tier featuring an upgraded Premium Stats Pro experience
All
NFL - current
Fantasy
College
NFL Draft
DFS
Betting

2026 NFL First-Quarter All-Pro Team: Lamar Jackson leads the team at QB, Will Anderson Jr. headlines defense
By Mark Chichester
  • Lamar Jackson earns first-quarter MVP honors: The Ravens quarterback leads qualified players at his position with a 91.4 PFF grade through the first four weeks.
  • Kenneth Walker III headlines the offensive standouts: The Chiefs running back leads the NFL with 537 rushing yards, including 367 yards after contact, to earn Offensive Player of Q1 honors.
  • Will Anderson Jr. leads the defensive selections: The Texans edge defender is the NFL's only player with 90.0-plus PFF grades as both a run defender and pass-rusher through four weeks.
MONTHLY NEW – PRICE DROP!
$9.99
per month, billed monthly
Choose Monthly PFF+ monthly, $9.99 per month
What you unlock MOST FLEXIBLE
PFF+ content and tools
Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting
Access to mock draft simulator
Guru AI football chatbot insights with limited tokens
Click here to subscribe to PFF+ Monthly — $9.99 a month

First-Team Offense

First-Team Defense

First-Team Special Teams

MVP of Q1: QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Among quarterbacks with at least 60 dropbacks, Jackson leads the position with a 91.4 PFF grade through the first four weeks. His 20.6% positively graded play rate and 5.7% big-time throw rate both rank among the top five at the position, while his 6.3% negatively graded play rate ranks sixth.

Offensive Player of Q1: RB Kenneth Walker III, Kansas City Chiefs

Walker has been everything the Chiefs were hoping for when they added him to their roster this offseason. Not only do his 537 rushing yards lead the NFL, but his 367 rushing yards after contact alone would rank fifth in the league in total rushing yards through four weeks. He is also tied for the lead at the position in avoided tackles, while his 263 yards on carries of 15-plus yards are 83 more than the next-closest running back.

Defensive Player of Q1: Edge Will Anderson Jr., Houston Texans

The only player in the NFL with PFF grades of 90.0 or better as both a run defender and a pass-rusher, the Texans’ star defender has been peerless on the defensive side of the ball through the first four weeks of the season. He has recorded 12 defensive stops against the run and a 16.0% run-stop percentage, both of which lead all edge defenders. His 25 total pressures are tied for fourth most at the position.

40.050.060.070.080.090.0Run Defense Grade60.070.080.090.0Pass Rush GradeAVGAVG
Anderson Jr.
Hutchinson
Crosby
Rousseau
Carter
Young
Young
Tuipulotu
Hines-Allen
Mafe
Karlaftis
Van Ginkel
Hunter
Ponder
Van Ness
Turner
Latu
Ezeiruaku
Smith
Bailey
Walker
Robinson
Chubb
Hunt
The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab.
Source: PFF Premium Stats

Offensive Rookie of Q1: WR Denzel Boston, Cleveland Browns

Boston has been the focal point of the Browns’ passing attack through the first four weeks of the season, leading all rookies with 284 receiving yards and tying for the lead with two touchdowns. His 77.6 PFF receiving grade leads all rookies with 10 or more targets, while his 2.10 yards per route run ranks second.

Defensive Rookie of Q1: CB Mansoor Delane, Kansas City Chiefs

There are numerous strong candidates for this award through the first four weeks of the season, but what Delane has done in coverage has been particularly impressive. On 99 coverage snaps, he has been targeted 15 times, allowing nine receptions for 80 yards while recording an interception and a pair of pass breakups. Throws into his coverage have resulted in an NFL passer rating of just 46.5, the 15th-best mark among all cornerbacks this season.

Second-Team Offense

Second-Team Defense

Second-Team Special Teams

MONTHLY NEW – PRICE DROP!
$9.99
per month, billed monthly
Choose Monthly PFF+ monthly, $9.99 per month
What you unlock MOST FLEXIBLE
PFF+ content and tools
Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting
Access to mock draft simulator
Guru AI football chatbot insights with limited tokens
ANNUAL NEW – PRICE DROP!
$99.99$8.33 /mo
per year, billed annually
Go Annual PFF+ annual, $99.99 per year
What you unlock BEST VALUE
PFF+ content and tools
Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting
Access to mock draft simulator
Guru AI football chatbot insights with limited tokens
Premium Stats
Micro transactions available for additional tokens
PFF PRO
$199.99$16.67 /mo
per year, billed annually
Go Pro PFF Pro, $199.99 per year
What you unlock ELITE
PFF+ content and tools
Articles, Fantasy tools, NFL and College tools, Betting
Access to mock draft simulator
Guru AI with higher base token level
Upgraded Premium Stats Pro
Micro transactions available for additional tokens
Revamped player and team pages
Enhanced data and visualizations
Improved Interface
Programmatic data access for modeling (API/scrape)
Click here to subscribe to PFF+
NFL Featured Tools
Subscriptions

Unlock the Fantasy Draft Kit, with Live Draft Assistant, Fantasy Mock Draft Sim, Waiver Wire, Rankings & PFF Grades

$9.99/mo
OR
$99.99/yr
About Us
News & Analysis
Tools
Partnerships
Join PFF
Customer Service
Follow Us
Site Map Privacy Policy Terms of Use Accessibility Statement Cookie Settings
© 2026 PFF - all rights reserved.