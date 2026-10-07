Lamar Jackson earns first-quarter MVP honors: The Ravens quarterback leads qualified players at his position with a 91.4 PFF grade through the first four weeks.

Kenneth Walker III headlines the offensive standouts: The Chiefs running back leads the NFL with 537 rushing yards, including 367 yards after contact, to earn Offensive Player of Q1 honors.

Will Anderson Jr. leads the defensive selections: The Texans edge defender is the NFL's only player with 90.0-plus PFF grades as both a run defender and pass-rusher through four weeks.

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First-Team Offense

First-Team Defense

First-Team Special Teams

Among quarterbacks with at least 60 dropbacks, Jackson leads the position with a 91.4 PFF grade through the first four weeks. His 20.6% positively graded play rate and 5.7% big-time throw rate both rank among the top five at the position, while his 6.3% negatively graded play rate ranks sixth.

Walker has been everything the Chiefs were hoping for when they added him to their roster this offseason. Not only do his 537 rushing yards lead the NFL, but his 367 rushing yards after contact alone would rank fifth in the league in total rushing yards through four weeks. He is also tied for the lead at the position in avoided tackles, while his 263 yards on carries of 15-plus yards are 83 more than the next-closest running back.

The only player in the NFL with PFF grades of 90.0 or better as both a run defender and a pass-rusher, the Texans’ star defender has been peerless on the defensive side of the ball through the first four weeks of the season. He has recorded 12 defensive stops against the run and a 16.0% run-stop percentage, both of which lead all edge defenders. His 25 total pressures are tied for fourth most at the position.

40.0 50.0 60.0 70.0 80.0 90.0 Run Defense Grade 60.0 70.0 80.0 90.0 Pass Rush Grade AVG AVG Anderson Jr. Hutchinson Crosby Rousseau Carter Young Young Tuipulotu Hines-Allen Mafe Karlaftis Van Ginkel Hunter Ponder Van Ness Turner Latu Ezeiruaku Smith Bailey Walker Robinson Chubb Hunt The same players and metrics are available as a sortable table on each team's Leaders tab. Will Anderson Jr. ED · HST Run Defense Grade 92.2 1st / 24 Pass Rush Grade 90.2 3rd / 24 Aidan Hutchinson ED · DET Run Defense Grade 71.6 9th / 24 Pass Rush Grade 91.9 1st / 24 Maxx Crosby ED · LV Run Defense Grade 79.6 2nd / 24 Pass Rush Grade 86.7 4th / 24 Greg Rousseau ED · BUF Run Defense Grade 62.1 17th / 24 Pass Rush Grade 86.3 5th / 24 Abdul Carter ED · NYG Run Defense Grade 59.9 19th / 24 Pass Rush Grade 84.7 6th / 24 Chase Young ED · NO Run Defense Grade 59.7 20th / 24 Pass Rush Grade 90.4 2nd / 24 Byron Young ED · LA Run Defense Grade 72.4 7th / 24 Pass Rush Grade 75.5 9th / 24 Tuli Tuipulotu ED · LAC Run Defense Grade 71.9 8th / 24 Pass Rush Grade 69.8 13th / 24 Josh Hines-Allen ED · JAX Run Defense Grade 79.3 3rd / 24 Pass Rush Grade 63.6 17th / 24 Boye Mafe ED · CIN Run Defense Grade 77.6 4th / 24 Pass Rush Grade 69.3 14th / 24 George Karlaftis ED · KC Run Defense Grade 69.8 10th / 24 Pass Rush Grade 73.3 11th / 24 Andrew Van Ginkel ED · MIN Run Defense Grade 73.0 6th / 24 Pass Rush Grade 76.7 7th / 24 Danielle Hunter ED · HST Run Defense Grade 64.5 14th / 24 Pass Rush Grade 68.3 15th / 24 Elijah Ponder ED · NE Run Defense Grade 54.5 23rd / 24 Pass Rush Grade 71.2 12th / 24 Lukas Van Ness ED · GB Run Defense Grade 65.7 13th / 24 Pass Rush Grade 73.9 10th / 24 Dallas Turner ED · MIN Run Defense Grade 57.9 22nd / 24 Pass Rush Grade 76.0 8th / 24 Laiatu Latu ED · IND Run Defense Grade 68.6 12th / 24 Pass Rush Grade 60.0 19th / 24 Donovan Ezeiruaku ED · DAL Run Defense Grade 62.2 16th / 24 Pass Rush Grade 59.3 22nd / 24 Nolan Smith ED · PHI Run Defense Grade 58.1 21st / 24 Pass Rush Grade 64.1 16th / 24 David Bailey ED · NYJ Run Defense Grade 75.1 5th / 24 Pass Rush Grade 56.8 23rd / 24 Travon Walker ED · JAX Run Defense Grade 63.9 15th / 24 Pass Rush Grade 60.0 19th / 24 Tavius Robinson ED · BLT Run Defense Grade 68.8 11th / 24 Pass Rush Grade 60.6 18th / 24 Bradley Chubb ED · BUF Run Defense Grade 60.6 18th / 24 Pass Rush Grade 56.5 24th / 24 Jalyx Hunt ED · PHI Run Defense Grade 46.1 24th / 24 Pass Rush Grade 59.7 21st / 24

Boston has been the focal point of the Browns’ passing attack through the first four weeks of the season, leading all rookies with 284 receiving yards and tying for the lead with two touchdowns. His 77.6 PFF receiving grade leads all rookies with 10 or more targets, while his 2.10 yards per route run ranks second.

There are numerous strong candidates for this award through the first four weeks of the season, but what Delane has done in coverage has been particularly impressive. On 99 coverage snaps, he has been targeted 15 times, allowing nine receptions for 80 yards while recording an interception and a pair of pass breakups. Throws into his coverage have resulted in an NFL passer rating of just 46.5, the 15th-best mark among all cornerbacks this season.

Second-Team Offense

Second-Team Defense

Second-Team Special Teams