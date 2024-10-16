Introducing Adjusted Passer Rating When Targeted: A better way to measure a cornerback's results in coverage

• Steelers' Donte Jackson moves up to No. 1: Jackson has allowed a 48.5 adjusted passer rating on throws into his coverage, the best mark in the league.

• L'Jarius Sneed plummets down the rankings: According to the traditional metric, Sneed has allowed a 74.9 passer rating on throws into his coverage, ranking 28th at the position. When we remove off-target passes and drops from the data set, that figure balloons up to 129.5, ranking 80th.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

Over the last several weeks, we've introduced a wide variety of potential new metrics, ranging from separation percentage and lockdown percentage to pass-blocking win rate and fourth-down aggressiveness.

This week, we are introducing “Adjusted Passer Rating When Targeted,” a metric that provides a fresh perspective on a cornerback's performance in coverage.

What is Adjusted Passer Rating When Targeted

How often have we seen a cornerback get burned off the line, only for the quarterback to overthrow the receiver or for the receiver to drop the pass, prompting the cornerback to find the T.V. camera and give the incomplete signal as if he’s just locked down his man?

Enter Adjusted Passer Rating When Targeted. This metric removes off-target throws and dropped passes from the data set, which naturally inflates values but does a better job of describing what cornerbacks have done on targeted passes.

Adjusted Passer Rating When Targeted Through Week 6 (Min. 10 total targets)