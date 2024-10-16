All
Introducing Adjusted Passer Rating When Targeted: A better way to measure a cornerback's results in coverage

2Y8T31B Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) returns an interception for 100 yards against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second quarter of an NFL football game Sunday October 6, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Bart Young)

By PFF.com

• Steelers' Donte Jackson moves up to No. 1: Jackson has allowed a 48.5 adjusted passer rating on throws into his coverage, the best mark in the league. 

L'Jarius Sneed plummets down the rankings: According to the traditional metric, Sneed has allowed a 74.9 passer rating on throws into his coverage, ranking 28th at the position. When we remove off-target passes and drops from the data set, that figure balloons up to 129.5, ranking 80th.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

It’s never too early to start preparing for next season, and for PFF, that means looking at ways to improve PFF Premium Stats. One way we’re looking to enhance the experience is by introducing more data into the mix.

Over the last several weeks, we've introduced a wide variety of potential new metrics, ranging from separation percentage and lockdown percentage to pass-blocking win rate and fourth-down aggressiveness.

This week, we are introducing “Adjusted Passer Rating When Targeted,” a metric that provides a fresh perspective on a cornerback's performance in coverage.

What is Adjusted Passer Rating When Targeted

How often have we seen a cornerback get burned off the line, only for the quarterback to overthrow the receiver or for the receiver to drop the pass, prompting the cornerback to find the T.V. camera and give the incomplete signal as if he’s just locked down his man?

Enter Adjusted Passer Rating When Targeted. This metric removes off-target throws and dropped passes from the data set, which naturally inflates values but does a better job of describing what cornerbacks have done on targeted passes.

Adjusted Passer Rating When Targeted Through Week 6 (Min. 10 total targets)

Name Team Adj. Tgts Recs Yards TD INT Adj. Rtg. Actual Rtg. Diff. Change in ranking
Donte Jackson Steelers 22 15 154 0 3 48.5 32.6 +15.9 +1
Pat Surtain II Broncos 14 10 111 0 2 55.1 48.9 +6.2 +1
Jaylon Johnson Bears 14 10 113 0 2 55.7 31.1 +24.6 -2
Tariq Woolen Seahawks 11 6 48 1 1 58.1 49.5 +8.6 +1
Jakorian Bennett Raiders 20 10 115 0 0 67.7 59.1 +8.6 +2
Renardo Green 49ers 9 5 57 1 1 72.2 49.7 +22.5 0
Kader Kohou Dolphins 17 14 128 0 1 73.5 63.2 +10.3 +4
Paulson Adebo Saints 48 33 426 1 3 77.3 67.7 +9.6 +9
Shaquill Griffin Vikings 13 9 77 1 1 78.0 49.1 +28.9 -5
D.J. Reed Jets 18 11 112 0 0 78.9 59.7 +19.2 -2
Stephon Gilmore Vikings 30 24 204 0 1 81.1 69.7 +11.4 +9
Jaylon Jones Colts 30 22 341 0 2 82.8 71.3 +11.5 +11
Garrett Williams Cardinals 15 11 91 1 1 82.9 69.4 +13.5 +5
Clark Phillips III Falcons 9 8 41 1 1 83.1 64.9 +18.2 -1
Andru Phillips Giants 11 10 48 0 0 84.8 75.9 +8.9 +17
Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Titans 11 9 52 0 0 86.4 62.5 +23.9 -6
Denzel Ward Browns 27 15 250 0 0 87.0 73.7 +13.3 +8
DJ Turner II Bengals 15 10 108 0 0 87.6 69.6 +18.0 +1
Tyrique Stevenson Bears 28 18 235 1 1 87.6 70.5 +17.1 +3
Christian Benford Bills 17 13 110 1 1 87.9 65.5 +22.4 -6
Michael Carter II Jets 14 10 89 0 0 88.1 65.5 +22.6 -7
Cobie Durant Rams 14 10 89 0 0 88.1 65.5 +22.6 -7
Christian Gonzalez Patriots 38 26 209 2 1 88.6 76.8 +11.8 +10
Kamari Lassiter Texans 17 9 193 1 1 88.6 63.4 +25.2 -12
Jaylen Watson Chiefs 22 14 184 0 0 90.0 73.7 +16.3 0
Roger McCreary Titans 15 14 85 0 0 90.3 74.5 +15.8 +1
Marcus Jones Patriots 22 16 168 1 1 90.7 83.3 +7.4 +12
Derek Stingley Jr. Texans 23 17 172 1 1 91.2 70.4 +20.8 -7
Kristian Fulton Chargers 10 8 75 1 1 91.7 61.8 +29.9 -20
Jourdan Lewis Cowboys 23 19 142 0 0 92.4 89.1 +3.3 +19
Amik Robertson Lions 23 17 160 0 0 92.7 79.2 +13.5 +5
Quinyon Mitchell Eagles 24 15 223 0 0 92.9 82.8 +10.1 +6
Deommodore Lenoir 49ers 27 21 175 0 0 93.7 75 +18.7 -4
Riley Moss Broncos 31 23 250 1 1 94.8 77.7 +17.1 0
Ja'Quan McMillian Broncos 31 26 212 0 0 95.2 84.5 +10.7 +6
Ja'Marcus Ingram Bills 10 8 85 1 2 95.8 75.3 +20.5 -5
Devon Witherspoon Seahawks 21 19 147 0 0 95.8 86.5 +9.3 +6
Trent McDuffie Chiefs 17 14 123 0 0 96.8 82 +14.8 -1
Troy Hill Panthers 16 14 116 0 0 96.9 96.9 -0.0 +22
Marshon Lattimore Saints 8 6 64 0 0 97.9 71.8 +26.1 -16
Mike Hilton Bengals 14 12 108 0 0 98.8 78.4 +20.4 -6
A.J. Terrell Falcons 21 19 192 1 1 100.8 94.1 +6.7 +15
Mike Hughes Falcons 18 16 150 0 0 101.4 87.2 +14.2 +1
Marlon Humphrey Ravens 30 23 216 3 2 101.5 92.5 +9.0 +10
Trevon Diggs Cowboys 21 18 196 1 1 101.6 88 +13.6 +1
Jalen Ramsey Dolphins 9 8 76 0 0 101.9 84 +17.9 -6
Jaylon Jones Bears 9 7 76 0 0 101.9 92.1 +9.8 +7
Asante Samuel Jr. Chargers 15 12 128 0 0 102.2 87.3 +14.9 -3
Jaycee Horn Panthers 21 13 150 3 1 103.2 87 +16.2 -6
Kool-Aid McKinstry Saints 15 13 132 0 0 103.3 101 +2.3 +15
Zyon McCollum Buccaneers 24 16 237 3 2 103.6 75.2 +28.4 -21
Tykee Smith Buccaneers 30 26 219 2 1 105.4 94.6 +10.8 +8
Alontae Taylor Saints 36 33 261 1 0 106.1 103.1 +3.0 +16
Sean Murphy-Bunting Cardinals 17 15 182 1 1 106.4 102.2 +4.2 +13
Joey Porter Jr. Steelers 19 16 209 1 1 108.1 94.3 +13.8 +3
Jamel Dean Buccaneers 27 22 278 0 0 109.6 92.7 +16.9 -1
Kyler Gordon Bears 17 16 182 0 0 111.3 93 +18.3 -1
Dax Hill Bengals 15 11 95 1 0 111.8 88.7 +23.1 -11
Amani Oruwariye Cowboys 13 11 161 1 1 111.9 90.6 +21.3 -8
Mike Jackson Panthers 30 24 281 2 1 114.0 94.5 +19.5 -1
Byron Murphy Jr. Vikings 40 35 405 2 1 115.1 103.2 +11.9 +9
Terrion Arnold Lions 25 19 224 1 0 116.1 91.1 +25.0 -10
Jarrian Jones Jaguars 13 12 157 0 0 117.0 105.5 +11.5 +10
Nate Wiggins Ravens 17 13 210 0 0 117.3 100 +17.3 -1
Dee Alford Falcons 32 28 238 2 0 118.5 115.4 +3.1 +16
Jaire Alexander Packers 15 12 214 2 2 118.8 90.4 +28.4 -16
Quentin Lake Rams 13 11 186 0 0 118.8 101.6 +17.2 0
Chris Lammons Colts 10 10 130 0 0 118.8 115.9 +2.8 +17
Avonte Maddox Eagles 14 10 115 1 0 119.6 88.7 +30.9 -22
Charvarius Ward 49ers 19 13 198 1 0 120.1 99.5 +20.6 -8
Montaric Brown Jaguars 32 27 260 2 0 121.4 104.6 +16.8 +1
Isaac Yiadom 49ers 18 13 179 1 0 122.2 100.4 +21.8 -8
Mike Sainristil Commanders 20 18 189 3 1 124.8 122.4 +2.4 +16
Jalen Pitre Texans 22 18 150 2 0 125.4 109.5 +15.9 0
Noah Igbinoghene Commanders 20 16 124 2 0 125.8 102.8 +23.0 -7
Brandon Stephens Ravens 32 24 319 2 0 127.0 110.1 +16.9 0
Keisean Nixon Packers 24 19 188 2 0 127.1 103.2 +23.9 -7
Carlton Davis III Lions 34 27 336 2 0 127.5 110 +17.5 -3
Cor'Dale Flott Giants 20 17 213 1 0 127.7 122 +5.7 +8
L'Jarius Sneed Titans 12 9 107 1 0 129.5 74.9 +54.6 -52
Benjamin St-Juste Commanders 36 27 348 3 0 132.6 111.4 +21.2 -2
Kenny Moore II Colts 15 13 95 3 0 132.6 119.5 +13.1 +4
Greg Newsome II Browns 20 18 296 1 0 135.4 115.7 +19.7 -1
Tarheeb Still Chargers 10 9 86 1 0 135.8 122.2 +13.6 +4
Jack Jones Raiders 23 18 164 3 0 136.0 124.5 +11.5 +6
Eric Stokes Packers 23 20 225 2 0 136.4 111.1 +25.3 -9
Nate Hobbs Raiders 20 16 175 2 0 136.5 111.3 +25.2 -9
Darius Slay Eagles 14 12 103 2 0 136.9 131 +5.9 +7
Jonathan Jones Patriots 17 14 218 1 0 138.4 135.6 +2.8 +8
Cam Taylor-Britt Bengals 24 19 326 3 1 141.0 123.6 +17.4 0
Sauce Gardner Jets 12 10 136 1 0 141.7 117.6 +24.1 -7
Caelen Carson Cowboys 12 10 143 1 0 144.1 119.6 +24.5 -6
Beanie Bishop Jr. Steelers 23 19 215 3 0 145.2 126.3 +18.9 -1
Ronald Darby Jaguars 31 26 355 3 0 146.6 141.8 +4.8 +5
Martin Emerson Jr. Browns 22 17 215 4 0 146.8 127.3 +19.5 -2
Starling Thomas V Cardinals 13 10 149 2 0 153.5 113.7 +39.8 -16
Rasul Douglas Bills 16 15 183 2 0 153.9 129.7 +24.2 -3
Deonte Banks Giants 28 22 323 4 0 154.3 131 +23.3 -3
Tre'Davious White Rams 12 9 151 4 0 156.3 147.8 +8.4 +1
Tre Brown Seahawks 13 11 169 2 0 158.3 136.6 +21.7 -2

 

