5 things we learned from the 2024 NFL preseason

• The rookie quarterback class remains intriguing: Six rookie signal-callers combined for nine big-time throws and two turnover-worthy plays.

• Bryce Young could take a leap in Year 2: The 2023 first-overall pick impressed at the end of last season and in the preseason this year.

Estimated Reading Time: 4 minutes

The 2024 NFL preseason is in the books and we are now full steam ahead towards the regular season.

While the preseason can’t tell us everything, with teams not wanting to give away too much and the disparity in talent at times overinflating performances, there are still some storylines that have emerged.

Here are five things we learned from the preseason this year.

This is the most compelling rookie quarterback class in years

Even before preseason, this was a rookie quarterback class with a near-historic level of intrigue, given that six were selected within the first 12 picks of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Preseason did nothing to change that, with all six having impressive moments. J.J. McCarthy of the Minnesota Vikings was arguably the most impressive, but he will miss his rookie season due to injury after earning an 84.0 PFF passing grade in the opening game. Combined, the first-round rookie quarterbacks made nine big-time throws and just two turnover-worthy plays this preseason.

Bo Nix | 2024 NFL Preseason

Bryce Young gave the Carolina Panthers hope that he can continue to develop

The 2023 No. 1 overall pick’s first season in the NFL was lackluster, with only eight quarterbacks in the NFL recording 100 pass attempts and earning a lower PFF passing grade than Young’s 52.6. There were some reasons for optimism toward the end of the 2023 season, with Young ranking 13th in the NFL in PFF passing grade (74.9) across the final four weeks.

That optimism continued with a strong, if very limited, 2024 preseason. Young earned an 80.4 PFF passing grade, going 6-for-8 for 70 yards and a touchdown from nine dropbacks.

Nico Collins could be even more of a factor for the Houston Texans in 2024

The Texans’ top wide receiver tied for fourth in the NFL in PFF receiving grade (91.2) last season but ranked 56th among wide receivers in snaps on passing downs (442).

This preseason, Collins was on the field for 21 of the Texans’ 23 snaps with the starters. So, despite the addition of Stefon Diggs and the continued emergence of Tank Dell, Collins could be even more of a factor in the Texans' offense this year.

The Baltimore Ravens’ interior offensive line is the team's biggest question mark ahead of the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs

With Chris Jones and the Chiefs on the horizon, the biggest question for the Ravens entering the preseason was how their new-look interior offensive line would shape up. After three preseason games, that’s still a concern. Starting center Tyler Linderbaum has missed time this summer due to injury, while projected starting right guard Daniel Faalele has impressed in pass protection.

The biggest concern is first-year starter Andrew Vorhees. The former USC star has had some impressive reps on film but has also endured some big losses both in pass protection and the run game, earning a 41.7 PFF grade over three games. The Ravens may need to deal with some lumps and bumps on the interior early in the season.

Zach Frazier looks ready to start in the middle of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line

A season-ending injury to projected starter Nate Herbig after just nine snaps this preseason means that second-round rookie Zach Frazier looks set to be the Steelers’ starting center in 2024. The former West Virginia standout looks ready to take on that challenge after an impressive preseason.

Frazier earned an 82.3 PFF pass-blocking grade in August, with no pressures allowed from 51 pass-blocking snaps. He impressed as a run-blocker, too, with PFF run-blocking grades above 70.0 in two of the three games.