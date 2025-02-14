2025 NFL Outlook: Examining 3 rebuilders, 3 contenders

The Patriots are in a great spot in their rebuild: Drake Maye appears to be a promising passer, and the team is loaded with offseason assets to surround him with talent.

The Commanders are in contention mode: Jayden Daniels is a bona fide superstar, and the team has the third-most cap space in the NFL.

2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 11 minutes

While there is a lot to be determined in free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft, we have a good sense of which teams are in a rebuilding phase and which are ready to contend next season.

Let’s take a closer look at three rebuilders and three contenders next season. For the contenders, we will focus on teams who did not win their division last season but will be in position to take the next step in 2025.

Rebuilders

The most obvious choice for a rebuilder is the team that holds the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans. The Titans finished the year with a dreadful 3-14 record, losing their last six games and sporting a -149-point differential for the season.