2025 NFL Free Agency: 5 teams that are best set up for the future

Jayden Daniels has the Commanders in a great spot: The standout rookie thrived in his first NFL season, and now Washington has a ton of offseason resources to build around him.

The Eagles remain loaded on all fronts: Philadelphia seemingly can't make a bad pick on the draft or a bad signing in free agency. The team is again poised to fill all its holes — if there any — this offseason.

Every NFL team seeks to substantially improve in the offseason, but that requires resources — usually, a lot of them. We’ll look at a few teams that appear poised to set themselves up for a sustainable future through free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft.

Armed with a dynamic young quarterback in Jayden Daniels, who had arguably the greatest rookie season ever, the Commanders have a chance to take several cracks at a championship run. Daniels along with the rest of an excellent 2024 draft class and wide receiver Terry McLaurin give the Commanders their foundation, and they have plenty of resources to build on it.