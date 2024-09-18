2024 NFL pass-rusher rankings ahead of Week 3

• Aidan Hutchinson's scorching start to 2024 continues: The third-year NFL edge defender leads the league in quarterback pressures and pass-rush win rate, establishing himself as the clear early favorite for Defensive Player of the Year.

• Myles Garrett supplants T.J. Watt after Week 2: Garrett is up into the No. 2 spot after Watt's less dominant outing.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 8 minutes

Quarterback is the most important position on a football field, but a great pass rush is the ultimate equalizer. Pressure disrupts timing, rhythm and accuracy, something only elite quarterbacks can consistently overcome.

Last season, 15 of the top 16 NFL teams in PFF pass-rushing grade obtained a winning record. The New York Jets (7-10) certainly had a playoff-caliber defense, but their season was derailed after losing quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the opener.

Each week after every NFL game is graded and reviewed, PFF will check in on the top pass-rushers of the 2024 season. These rankings will drastically change over the first few weeks, as one sack, hit or pressure can dramatically alter a player's PFF grades when the sample size is small. But as snap counts rise, the grades will stabilize and we'll get a clearer picture of the league's best pass-rushers.

Here are the top 32 pass-rushers for the 2024 season after Week 2. For more grades and statistics on the league's best pass-rushers, check out PFF Premium Stats.