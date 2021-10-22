Fantasy Football: 5 WR/CB matchups to target and 5 to avoid in Week 7

Week 7 of the fantasy football wide receiver-cornerback matchups to target and avoid features a Miami Dolphins wide receiver with exciting upside and an efficient Las Vegas Raiders receiver who should probably stay out of fantasy lineups.

5 WR/CB Matchups to Target

It is difficult to grasp the Buccaneers' receiving corps simply because it contains so much talent, but Brown has really stood out this season.

The veteran pass-catcher has scored 20-plus fantasy points in three of his five contests and has scored less than double-digit fantasy points only once — back in Week 2. If we remove Week 3, when he didn’t play, Brown leads the team in targets (42) and target share (20.8%).

Vildor, on the other hand, has not done much to stand in the way of opposing wide receivers. He’s allowed a 129.9 passer rating on passes thrown into his primary coverage and currently ranks 89th among corners in PFF coverage grade.

It took an eternity to come, but Brown finally showed signs of life this past week, leading his team with nine targets and a dominant 37.5% target share. In the end, he fell just nine yards short of the 100-yard mark.

Brown has got a tremendous matchup this week against a leaky Chiefs secondary that has been generous to opposing wide receivers, to say the least.

Kansas City Chiefs defense vs. opposing receivers | 2021

Category Fantasy Points Allowed (Rank) Week 1 32.4 (25th) Week 2 37.7 (15th) Week 3 52.5 (3rd) Week 4 37.1 (15th) Week 5 33.4 (18th) Week 6 13.4 (28th)

Outside of the one dominant performance against the Washington Football Team this past week, the Chiefs have been around league-average defending receivers. Brown should see eight-plus targets, and he has some touchdown upside to boot.