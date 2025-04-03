Fantasy Football: RB Devin Neal's 2025 NFL Draft player profile

• Devin Neal is among the most experienced running backs in the class: Neal has been Kansas‘s lead running back in the last four seasons.

• A potential receiving back: While Neal can play in any situation, his best role in the NFL might ultimately be as a receiving back.

• 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

PFF’s fantasy football player profile series delivers the most in-depth fantasy football analysis available for the 2025 season.

Using PFF’s exclusive data, we evaluate player performance, competition for touches, and how teammates and coaching staffs will impact each player's fantasy football outlook.

Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Thursday, April 3

Player Performance

Devin Neal has been Kansas‘s lead running back for the last four seasons. His role has increased slightly each season, and his PFF grades have grown yearly. He is, by all accounts, a good running back. When comparing him to other potential top-10 rookie running backs, he consistently ranks somewhere in the middle of various statistics, grades and situations. His production numbers are all generally good, but there are no elite numbers, which includes his play as a runner as well as a receiver.