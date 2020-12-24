Fantasy Football Week 16 injury report: Updates on Julio Jones, James Robinson, Aaron Jones and more

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on fantasy football — it can alter draft strategy, roster construction, and, most importantly, it can determine start-or-sit decisions for your fantasy team.
Each week, I will comb through the official injury reports for each game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.
ARIZONA CARDINALS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Chase Edmonds
|RB
|71.4
|RB26
|Ankle/Knee
|Questionable
|Larry Fitzgerald
|WR
|61.2
|WR68
|Groin
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Edmonds was a limited participant at Tuesday’s practice but a DNP Wednesday. I expect Edmonds to be ready for Week 16.
Fitzgerald was a DNP Tuesday and Wednesday, and I am concerned about his availability for Week 16.
ATLANTA FALCONS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Julio Jones
|WR
|86.3
|N/A
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Jones did not practice on Wednesday, and I am not optimistic he plays in Week 16.
BALTIMORE RAVENS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Dez Bryant
|WR
|56.5
|N/A
|Thigh
|Questionable
|Robert Griffin III
|QB
|52.9
|N/A
|Hamstring
|IR
|Trace McSorley
|QB
|57.4
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
Mario’s take: Bryant did not practice Wednesday, but I am optimistic he plays in Week 16.
Griffin injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Week 13. The Ravens placed Griffin on IR, and he will miss at least the next two weeks.
McSorely suffered an MCL sprain in Week 14 and was placed on IR. He will miss at least the next two weeks.
BUFFALO BILLS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|John Brown
|WR
|68.4
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR-R
|Stefon Diggs
|WR
|86.4
|WR4
|Foot
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Brown was placed on IR in Week 12 and has not played since. He has been ruled out for Week 16.
Diggs injured his foot late in Week 15, and I believe it is a minor injury. He was a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice, but I expect Diggs to be ready for Week 16.
CAROLINA PANTHERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Christian McCaffrey
|RB
|75.5
|N/A
|Shoulder/Quad
|Doubtful
Mario’s take: McCaffery suffered a sprained A/C joint sprain when he landed hard on his shoulder in Week 9. He did not play in the three following weeks. Coming off of the Panther’s Week 13 bye, it seemed CMC was ready to return to action until news broke that he was dealing with a new injury. McCaffery suffered a strained quad while training and reaggravated it in the middle of Week 13. He did not play in Week 14 or Week 15. I do not expect CMC to return for Week 16.
CHICAGO BEARS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Cordarelle Patterson
|WR/RB
|69.2
|N/A
|Knee
|Questionable
|Tarik Cohen
|RB
|62.6
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
Mario’s take: Patterson did not practice Wednesday, but I expect him to be ready for Week 16.
Cohen suffered a torn ACL in Week 3. He underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.
CINCINNATI BENGALS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Auden Tate
|WR
|73.4
|N/A
|Shoulder
|IR
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|75.1
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|John Ross III
|WR
|48.2
|N/A
|Foot
|IR
|Tyler Boyd
|WR
|77.5
|N/A
|Head
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Tate underwent surgery on his torn labrum in his shoulder. He has been placed on IR, and his recovery is expected to be four to six months.
Burrow injured his left knee in Week 11. He suffered a torn ACL and possible damage to the MCL and Meniscus. Worst case scenario is also a tibial fracture. He will miss the remainder of the season, but he will be ready for next season.
Ross injured his foot in Week 10 and was subsequently placed on IR. I do not expect him back for several weeks.
Boyd suffered a concussion during MNF in Week 15 and he has entered the five-step concussion protocol. He did not practice Wednesday, and due to playing on a short week, I do not expect Boyd to be ready for Week 16.
CLEVELAND BROWNS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|75.3
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
Mario’s take: Beckham tore his ACL in Week 7, and I believe he also damaged his meniscus. Beckham will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
DALLAS COWBOYS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Dak Prescott
|QB
|85.2
|N/A
|Ankle
|Out
|Ezekiel Elliott
|RB
|62.9
|N/A
|Calf
|Questionable
|Michael Gallup
|WR
|64.2
|WR62
|Hip
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Prescott suffered a compound fracture in his ankle during Week 5. A compound fracture is when the bone has gone through the skin. He will miss the rest of the season.
Elliott did not play in Week 15 due to a sore calf. He was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to return to action in Week 16.
Gallup suffered a hip strain in the second half of Week 15. I believe he is suffering from a Grade 1 strain. He practiced in full on Wednesday, so I expect him to be ready for Week 16.
DENVER BRONCOS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Courtland Sutton
|WR
|72.9
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|Phillip Lindsay
|RB
|69.8
|RB38
|Hip
|Questionable
|Royce Freeman
|RB
|62.9
|N/A
|Hip
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Sutton left the game in Week 2 due to a knee injury and cramping. He was later diagnosed with an ACL tear. Sutton will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
Lindsay and Freeman were DNPs Wednesday, but I expect them to play in Week 16.
DETROIT LIONS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Kenny Golladay
|WR
|81.6
|N/A
|Hip
|Questionable
|Matthew Stafford
|QB
|81.6
|QB21
|Ribs/Thumb
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Golladay suffered a Grade II groin strain in the third quarter of Week 8 and has not played since. Golladay did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday, so I do not expect him to play in Week 16.
Stafford was a limited participant at Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s practice, and I expect him to play in Week 16.
GREEN BAY PACKERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Allen Lazard
|WR
|70.9
|WR49
|Core/Wrist
|Questionable
|Aaron Jones
|RB
|79.1
|RB3
|Toe
|Questionable
|Equanimeous St. Brown
|WR
|58.7
|N/A
|Knee
|Questionable
|Jamaal Williams
|RB
|73.6
|N/A
|Thigh
|Questionable
|Jace Sternberger
|TE
|56.8
|N/A
|Head
|Questionable
|Marcedes Lewis
|TE
|69.0
|N/A
|Knee
|Questionable
|Tyler Ervin
|RB
|65.9
|N/A
|Foot
|IR
Mario’s take: Lazard, Jones and Brown were limited participants at practice Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 16.
Williams injured his thigh in the third quarter of Week 15, though it does not seem to be serious. He did not practice Wednesday, but I expect him to be ready for Week 16.
Sternberger was placed in the five-step concussion protocol last week and missed Week 15. He did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday, so I do not expect him to play in Week 16.
Lewis did not practice Wednesday, but I expect him to be ready in Week 16.
Ervin was placed on IR and will miss at least the next three weeks.
HOUSTON TEXANS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Duke Johnson Jr.
|RB
|62.6
|N/A
|Neck
|Questionable
|Keke Coutee
|WR
|65.2
|WR35
|Foot
|Questionable
|Pharaoh Brown
|TE
|71.7
|N/A
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Randall Cobb
|WR
|71.6
|N/A
|Foot
|IR
|C.J. Prosise
|RB
|46.3
|N/A
|Ankle
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Cobb injured his foot in the first quarter of Week 11. I believe he suffered a midfoot sprain. Cobb was placed on IR and will miss may not return this season.
Johnson did not practice Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
Coutee, Brown and Prosise were limited participants at practice Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 16.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Mo Alie-Cox
|TE
|79.9
|N/A
|Knee
|Questionable
|Philip Rivers
|QB
|79.6
|QB23
|Toe
|Questionable
|Parris Campbell
|WR
|72.8
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
Mario’s take: Alie-Cox was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 16.
Rivers did not practice Wednesday, but I believe it was a maintenance issue. He will play in Week 16.
Campbell was carted off the field in Week 2 after spraining his MCL and PCL. Campbell's multi-ligament injury has ruled him out indefinitely. I do not expect him to return this season.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Chris Thompson
|RB
|54.9
|N/A
|Back
|IR
|Dede Westbrook
|WR
|53.7
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|James Robinson
|RB
|72.9
|N/A
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Ryquell Armstead
|RB
|N/A
|N/A
|COVID-19
|Out
Mario’s take: Thompson was placed on IR in Week 13 for a back injury and is unlikely to return this season.
Westbrook was carted off the field in Week 7 with a torn ACL. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.
Robinson injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of Week 15. He did not practice Wednesday, but it is believed he will suit up in Week 16. It seems he avoided a high ankle sprain and is suffering more from a lateral low ankle sprain.
Armstead is not expected to return this season due to complications from COVID-19.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|75.3
|N/A
|Ankle/Hip
|Doubtful
|Tyreek Hill
|WR
|83.3
|WR2
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Edwards-Helaire injured his hip/leg in the fourth quarter of Week 15. X-rays were negative, but he did suffer a high ankle sprain and strained hip. He missed practice Wednesday, and I do not expect Edwards-Helaire back until the playoffs.
Hill did not practice Wednesday, but I believe he will play in Week 16.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Derek Carr
|QB
|82.6
|N/A
|Groin
|Questionable
|Henry Ruggs III
|WR
|54.8
|WR67
|COVID-19
|Questionable
|Hunter Renfrow
|WR
|75.8
|N/A
|Head
|Questionable
|Tyrell Williams
|WR
|N/A
|N/A
|Shoulder
|IR
Mario’s take: Carr injured his groin early in his Week 15 game. I believe he is suffering from a Grade I groin strain. He practiced in a limited fashion on Tuesday and was a full participant Wednesday. He is trending in the right direction but still has work to do in order to play in Week 16.
Ruggs III was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and missed Week 15. He is expected to return at the end of the week, but it is unclear if he will be ready for the game in Week 16.
Renfrow was a full participant at practice Wednesday, so I expect him to play in Week 16.
Williams underwent surgery in early September for a torn labrum in his shoulder. He will miss the entire 2020 season but will be ready for the 2021 season.
LOS ANGELES CHARGERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|69.3
|TE10
|Illness
|Questionable
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|84.9
|WR11
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Henry did not practice Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
Allen did not practice Wednesday, but I expect him to be ready for Week 16.
LOS ANGELES RAMS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Cam Akers
|RB
|76.0
|N/A
|Ankle
|Out
Mario’s take: Akers suffered a high ankle sprain during Week 15. He will not play in Week 16, and I do not expect him back until the playoffs.
MIAMI DOLPHINS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|DeVante Parker
|WR
|77.4
|N/A
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Jakeem Grant
|WR
|68.0
|N/A
|Back
|Questionable
|Mike Gesicki
|TE
|80.4
|N/A
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Preston Williams
|WR
|65.5
|N/A
|Foot
|IR
Mario’s take: Parker and Grant were limited participants at practice Tuesday and Wednesday, but I expect them to play in Week 16.
Gesicki suffered a shoulder dislocation in Week 14. He was a limited participant Tuesday and Wednesday, and I expect him to return in Week 16.
Williams injured his foot in Week 9 and was placed on IR. It is possible he does not return this season.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Alexander Mattison
|RB
|71.6
|RB48
|Head
|Questionable
|Kyle Rudolph
|TE
|67.6
|N/A
|Foot
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Mattison missed Week 13, Week 14 and Week 15. He did not practice Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
Rudolph did not practice Wednesday, so I am not optimistic he plays in Week 16.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Damien Harris
|RB
|90.3
|N/A
|Ankle
|Questionable
|James White
|RB
|65.5
|RB33
|Foot
|Questionable
|Julian Edelman
|WR
|68.8
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|Rex Burkhead
|RB
|78.2
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
Mario’s take: White was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 16.
Edelman underwent surgery in Week 8 and will miss at least three weeks after being placed on IR.
Burkhead injured his right knee in Week 12. I believe he tore his ACL and possibly damaged his MCL as well. He will miss the remainder of the season but will be ready for next year.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Michael Thomas
|WR
|85.2
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
|Tre-Quan Smith
|WR
|59.9
|N/A
|Ankle
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Thomas was placed on IR and will miss at least the rest of the regular season.
Smith injured his ankle in Week 15’s game, but the severity is unknown. He did not practice Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
NEW YORK GIANTS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Daniel Jones
|QB
|78.4
|N/A
|Ankle/Hamstring
|Questionable
|Evan Engram
|TE
|61.0
|TE12
|Calf
|Questionable
|Golden Tate
|WR
|66.0
|N/A
|Calf
|Questionable
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|60.2
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
Mario’s take: Jones injured his hamstring in the third quarter of Week 12. I believe he is suffering from a Grade II hamstring strain. He did not play in Week 13 but returned in Week 14 where he injured his ankle. Jones ended up missing Week 15 and was a limited participant at practice Wednesday. There is concern he will not be ready for Week 16.
Engram and Tate were limited participants in Wednesday’s practice, and I expect them to play in Week 16.
Barkley sprained his MCL and tore both his ACL and meniscus in Week 2. He underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.
NEW YORK JETS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Chris Hogan
|WR
|56.1
|N/A
|Knee
|IR
|Denzel Mims
|WR
|73.8
|WR57
|Foot
|Questionable
|Jamison Crowder
|WR
|72.1
|WR44
|Calf
|Questionable
|Jeff Smith
|WR
|53.1
|N/A
|Shoulder
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Hogan was injured in Week 5 and was put on IR. He underwent arthroscopic surgery and will miss at least eight weeks.
Mims was a limited participant Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 16.
Crowder did not practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 16.
Smith injured his shoulder in the second half of Week 15. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, and I expect him to play in Week 16.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|DeSean Jackson
|WR
|64.1
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|64.4
|WR43
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Richard Rodgers
|TE
|88.6
|N/A
|Shin
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Jackson was placed on IR during Week 7 and is expected to miss significant time.
Reagor injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of Week 15. He was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 16.
Rodgers injured his shin in the third quarter of his Week 15 game. I believe it is minor, and he will be available for Week 16.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Eric Ebron
|TE
|54.9
|TE15
|Back/Side
|Questionable
|James Conner
|RB
|67.3
|N/A
|Quad
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Ebron got hit hard in the back in the second quarter of MNF in Week 15. Tests showed he did not suffer any internal damage, but he did not practice Wednesday. I do not expect Ebron to be ready for Week 16.
Connor is dealing with a quadriceps injury and missed Week 15. He was a full participant at practice Wednesday, so I expect him to play in Week 16.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Deebo Samuel
|WR
|79.8
|N/A
|Hamstring
|IR
|Jimmy Garoppolo
|QB
|67.5
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
|George Kittle
|TE
|79.7
|N/A
|Foot
|IR
|Nick Mullens
|QB
|56.9
|N/A
|Elbow
|Out
|Raheem Mostert
|RB
|79.4
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
Mario’s take: Samuel reinjured his hamstring in Week 14 and has been shut down for the rest of the season.
Garoppolo reinjured his high ankle sprain in Week 8. This is a tough injury to deal with because if you come back too early you will be ineffective. He missed multiple games the first time around with this injury and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.
Kittle left the game late in Week 8. It looked as if he suffered a mild inversion ankle sprain, but x-rays revealed a small fracture in his foot. Kittle will miss the next eight weeks.
Mullens injured his elbow in the fourth quarter of Week 15. I believe he injured his UCL and may need Tommy Johns surgery. He will miss the rest of the season.
Mostert aggravated his high ankle sprain for the second straight game in Week 15. He has been put on IR and his season is over.
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Bo Scarbrough
|RB
|73.0
|N/A
|Hamstring
|IR
|DeeJay Dallas
|RB
|72.1
|N/A
|Ankle
|Doubtful
|Greg Olsen
|TE
|61.5
|N/A
|Foot
|IR-R
|Rashaad Penny
|RB
|58.3
|N/A
|Knee
|Questionable
|Travis Homer
|RB
|58.0
|N/A
|Wrist/Thumb/Knee
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Scarbrough tore his hamstring and will miss the remainder of the season.
Dallas was carted off of the field in the second quarter. X-rays revealed no fractures. He is suffering from a Grade 3 ankle sprain and I don’t believe he will be back during the regular season.
Olsen left Week 11 after injuring his foot. Coach Carroll said Olsen ruptured his plantar fascia. He started to practice last week and I believe he has a shot at returning in Week 16.
Homer did not practice on Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.
Penny has missed all season due to an ACL tear that he suffered last year. He has been practicing and he has a shot of making his season debut in Week 16.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|O.J. Howard
|TE
|80.1
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
|Ronald Jones II
|RB
|71.8
|N/A
|Finger/COVID-19
|Doubtful
Mario’s take: Howard tore his Achilles in Week 11. He underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.
Jones underwent surgery on his finger and was placed on the reserver/COVID-19 list. He did not play in Week 15 and is not expected to be back for Week 16.
TENNESSEE TITANS
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Adam Humphries
|WR
|69.9
|N/A
|Head
|IR
|A.J. Brown
|WR
|85.2
|WR7
|Ankle
|Questionable
Mario’s take: Humphries was placed on IR due to a concussion. He will miss at least three weeks.
Brown was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 16.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM
|Player
|Pos
|PFF grade
|Consensus Rank
|Injury
|Status
|Alex Smith
|QB
|65.8
|N/A
|Calf
|Questionable
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|78.8
|N/A
|Toe
|Questionable
|Kyle Allen
|QB
|68.5
|N/A
|Ankle
|IR
Mario’s take: Smith strained his calf in Week 14. He did not practice Wednesday, but I am optimistic he plays this week.
Gibson suffered a serious turf toe injury in Week 13 and did not play in Week 14 or Week 15. He was a limited participant Wednesday, and I expect him to have a shot at returning to action in Week 16.
Allen is undergoing surgery to repair his fractured dislocated ankle. He will miss the remainder of the season.
Mario Pilato has a master's degree in Kinesiology and a bachelor's degree in Exercise Sports Science, along with eight years of experience in the strength and conditioning industry, including at the collegiate and NFL levels. His injury analysis articles will appear weekly.