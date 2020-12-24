Fantasy Football Week 16 injury report: Updates on Julio Jones, James Robinson, Aaron Jones and more

A player's injury status can have a significant effect on fantasy football — it can alter draft strategy, roster construction, and, most importantly, it can determine start-or-sit decisions for your fantasy team.

Each week, I will comb through the official injury reports for each game and give updates and analysis for fantasy-relevant players. Injuries are fluid, so make sure to stay up to date by following @mario_pilato on Twitter.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Chase Edmonds RB 71.4 RB26 Ankle/Knee Questionable Larry Fitzgerald WR 61.2 WR68 Groin Questionable

Mario’s take: Edmonds was a limited participant at Tuesday’s practice but a DNP Wednesday. I expect Edmonds to be ready for Week 16.

Fitzgerald was a DNP Tuesday and Wednesday, and I am concerned about his availability for Week 16.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Julio Jones WR 86.3 N/A Hamstring Questionable

Mario’s take: Jones did not practice on Wednesday, and I am not optimistic he plays in Week 16.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Dez Bryant WR 56.5 N/A Thigh Questionable Robert Griffin III QB 52.9 N/A Hamstring IR Trace McSorley QB 57.4 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Bryant did not practice Wednesday, but I am optimistic he plays in Week 16.

Griffin injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Week 13. The Ravens placed Griffin on IR, and he will miss at least the next two weeks.

McSorely suffered an MCL sprain in Week 14 and was placed on IR. He will miss at least the next two weeks.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status John Brown WR 68.4 N/A Ankle IR-R Stefon Diggs WR 86.4 WR4 Foot Questionable

Mario’s take: Brown was placed on IR in Week 12 and has not played since. He has been ruled out for Week 16.

Diggs injured his foot late in Week 15, and I believe it is a minor injury. He was a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice, but I expect Diggs to be ready for Week 16.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Christian McCaffrey RB 75.5 N/A Shoulder/Quad Doubtful

Mario’s take: McCaffery suffered a sprained A/C joint sprain when he landed hard on his shoulder in Week 9. He did not play in the three following weeks. Coming off of the Panther’s Week 13 bye, it seemed CMC was ready to return to action until news broke that he was dealing with a new injury. McCaffery suffered a strained quad while training and reaggravated it in the middle of Week 13. He did not play in Week 14 or Week 15. I do not expect CMC to return for Week 16.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Cordarelle Patterson WR/RB 69.2 N/A Knee Questionable Tarik Cohen RB 62.6 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Patterson did not practice Wednesday, but I expect him to be ready for Week 16.

Cohen suffered a torn ACL in Week 3. He underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Auden Tate WR 73.4 N/A Shoulder IR Joe Burrow QB 75.1 N/A Knee IR John Ross III WR 48.2 N/A Foot IR Tyler Boyd WR 77.5 N/A Head Questionable

Mario’s take: Tate underwent surgery on his torn labrum in his shoulder. He has been placed on IR, and his recovery is expected to be four to six months.

Burrow injured his left knee in Week 11. He suffered a torn ACL and possible damage to the MCL and Meniscus. Worst case scenario is also a tibial fracture. He will miss the remainder of the season, but he will be ready for next season.

Ross injured his foot in Week 10 and was subsequently placed on IR. I do not expect him back for several weeks.

Boyd suffered a concussion during MNF in Week 15 and he has entered the five-step concussion protocol. He did not practice Wednesday, and due to playing on a short week, I do not expect Boyd to be ready for Week 16.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Odell Beckham Jr. WR 75.3 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Beckham tore his ACL in Week 7, and I believe he also damaged his meniscus. Beckham will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Dak Prescott QB 85.2 N/A Ankle Out Ezekiel Elliott RB 62.9 N/A Calf Questionable Michael Gallup WR 64.2 WR62 Hip Questionable

Mario’s take: Prescott suffered a compound fracture in his ankle during Week 5. A compound fracture is when the bone has gone through the skin. He will miss the rest of the season.

Elliott did not play in Week 15 due to a sore calf. He was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to return to action in Week 16.

Gallup suffered a hip strain in the second half of Week 15. I believe he is suffering from a Grade 1 strain. He practiced in full on Wednesday, so I expect him to be ready for Week 16.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Courtland Sutton WR 72.9 N/A Knee IR Phillip Lindsay RB 69.8 RB38 Hip Questionable Royce Freeman RB 62.9 N/A Hip Questionable

Mario’s take: Sutton left the game in Week 2 due to a knee injury and cramping. He was later diagnosed with an ACL tear. Sutton will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Lindsay and Freeman were DNPs Wednesday, but I expect them to play in Week 16.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Kenny Golladay WR 81.6 N/A Hip Questionable Matthew Stafford QB 81.6 QB21 Ribs/Thumb Questionable

Mario’s take: Golladay suffered a Grade II groin strain in the third quarter of Week 8 and has not played since. Golladay did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday, so I do not expect him to play in Week 16.

Stafford was a limited participant at Tuesday’s and Wednesday’s practice, and I expect him to play in Week 16.

Mario’s take: Lazard, Jones and Brown were limited participants at practice Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 16.

Williams injured his thigh in the third quarter of Week 15, though it does not seem to be serious. He did not practice Wednesday, but I expect him to be ready for Week 16.

Sternberger was placed in the five-step concussion protocol last week and missed Week 15. He did not practice Tuesday or Wednesday, so I do not expect him to play in Week 16.

Lewis did not practice Wednesday, but I expect him to be ready in Week 16.

Ervin was placed on IR and will miss at least the next three weeks.

Mario’s take: Cobb injured his foot in the first quarter of Week 11. I believe he suffered a midfoot sprain. Cobb was placed on IR and will miss may not return this season.

Johnson did not practice Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Coutee, Brown and Prosise were limited participants at practice Wednesday, and I expect them to play in Week 16.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Mo Alie-Cox TE 79.9 N/A Knee Questionable Philip Rivers QB 79.6 QB23 Toe Questionable Parris Campbell WR 72.8 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Alie-Cox was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 16.

Rivers did not practice Wednesday, but I believe it was a maintenance issue. He will play in Week 16.

Campbell was carted off the field in Week 2 after spraining his MCL and PCL. Campbell's multi-ligament injury has ruled him out indefinitely. I do not expect him to return this season.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Chris Thompson RB 54.9 N/A Back IR Dede Westbrook WR 53.7 N/A Knee IR James Robinson RB 72.9 N/A Ankle Questionable Ryquell Armstead RB N/A N/A COVID-19 Out

Mario’s take: Thompson was placed on IR in Week 13 for a back injury and is unlikely to return this season.

Westbrook was carted off the field in Week 7 with a torn ACL. He will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season.

Robinson injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of Week 15. He did not practice Wednesday, but it is believed he will suit up in Week 16. It seems he avoided a high ankle sprain and is suffering more from a lateral low ankle sprain.

Armstead is not expected to return this season due to complications from COVID-19.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB 75.3 N/A Ankle/Hip Doubtful Tyreek Hill WR 83.3 WR2 Hamstring Questionable

Mario’s take: Edwards-Helaire injured his hip/leg in the fourth quarter of Week 15. X-rays were negative, but he did suffer a high ankle sprain and strained hip. He missed practice Wednesday, and I do not expect Edwards-Helaire back until the playoffs.

Hill did not practice Wednesday, but I believe he will play in Week 16.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Derek Carr QB 82.6 N/A Groin Questionable Henry Ruggs III WR 54.8 WR67 COVID-19 Questionable Hunter Renfrow WR 75.8 N/A Head Questionable Tyrell Williams WR N/A N/A Shoulder IR

Mario’s take: Carr injured his groin early in his Week 15 game. I believe he is suffering from a Grade I groin strain. He practiced in a limited fashion on Tuesday and was a full participant Wednesday. He is trending in the right direction but still has work to do in order to play in Week 16.

Ruggs III was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and missed Week 15. He is expected to return at the end of the week, but it is unclear if he will be ready for the game in Week 16.

Renfrow was a full participant at practice Wednesday, so I expect him to play in Week 16.

Williams underwent surgery in early September for a torn labrum in his shoulder. He will miss the entire 2020 season but will be ready for the 2021 season.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Hunter Henry TE 69.3 TE10 Illness Questionable Keenan Allen WR 84.9 WR11 Hamstring Questionable

Mario’s take: Henry did not practice Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Allen did not practice Wednesday, but I expect him to be ready for Week 16.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Cam Akers RB 76.0 N/A Ankle Out

Mario’s take: Akers suffered a high ankle sprain during Week 15. He will not play in Week 16, and I do not expect him back until the playoffs.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status DeVante Parker WR 77.4 N/A Hamstring Questionable Jakeem Grant WR 68.0 N/A Back Questionable Mike Gesicki TE 80.4 N/A Shoulder Questionable Preston Williams WR 65.5 N/A Foot IR

Mario’s take: Parker and Grant were limited participants at practice Tuesday and Wednesday, but I expect them to play in Week 16.

Gesicki suffered a shoulder dislocation in Week 14. He was a limited participant Tuesday and Wednesday, and I expect him to return in Week 16.

Williams injured his foot in Week 9 and was placed on IR. It is possible he does not return this season.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Alexander Mattison RB 71.6 RB48 Head Questionable Kyle Rudolph TE 67.6 N/A Foot Questionable

Mario’s take: Mattison missed Week 13, Week 14 and Week 15. He did not practice Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Rudolph did not practice Wednesday, so I am not optimistic he plays in Week 16.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Damien Harris RB 90.3 N/A Ankle Questionable James White RB 65.5 RB33 Foot Questionable Julian Edelman WR 68.8 N/A Knee IR Rex Burkhead RB 78.2 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: White was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 16.

Edelman underwent surgery in Week 8 and will miss at least three weeks after being placed on IR.

Burkhead injured his right knee in Week 12. I believe he tore his ACL and possibly damaged his MCL as well. He will miss the remainder of the season but will be ready for next year.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Michael Thomas WR 85.2 N/A Ankle IR Tre-Quan Smith WR 59.9 N/A Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Thomas was placed on IR and will miss at least the rest of the regular season.

Smith injured his ankle in Week 15’s game, but the severity is unknown. He did not practice Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Daniel Jones QB 78.4 N/A Ankle/Hamstring Questionable Evan Engram TE 61.0 TE12 Calf Questionable Golden Tate WR 66.0 N/A Calf Questionable Saquon Barkley RB 60.2 N/A Knee IR

Mario’s take: Jones injured his hamstring in the third quarter of Week 12. I believe he is suffering from a Grade II hamstring strain. He did not play in Week 13 but returned in Week 14 where he injured his ankle. Jones ended up missing Week 15 and was a limited participant at practice Wednesday. There is concern he will not be ready for Week 16.

Engram and Tate were limited participants in Wednesday’s practice, and I expect them to play in Week 16.

Barkley sprained his MCL and tore both his ACL and meniscus in Week 2. He underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Chris Hogan WR 56.1 N/A Knee IR Denzel Mims WR 73.8 WR57 Foot Questionable Jamison Crowder WR 72.1 WR44 Calf Questionable Jeff Smith WR 53.1 N/A Shoulder Questionable

Mario’s take: Hogan was injured in Week 5 and was put on IR. He underwent arthroscopic surgery and will miss at least eight weeks.

Mims was a limited participant Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 16.

Crowder did not practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 16.

Smith injured his shoulder in the second half of Week 15. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, and I expect him to play in Week 16.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status DeSean Jackson WR 64.1 N/A Ankle IR Jalen Reagor WR 64.4 WR43 Ankle Questionable Richard Rodgers TE 88.6 N/A Shin Questionable

Mario’s take: Jackson was placed on IR during Week 7 and is expected to miss significant time.

Reagor injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of Week 15. He was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, and I expect him to play in Week 16.

Rodgers injured his shin in the third quarter of his Week 15 game. I believe it is minor, and he will be available for Week 16.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Eric Ebron TE 54.9 TE15 Back/Side Questionable James Conner RB 67.3 N/A Quad Questionable

Mario’s take: Ebron got hit hard in the back in the second quarter of MNF in Week 15. Tests showed he did not suffer any internal damage, but he did not practice Wednesday. I do not expect Ebron to be ready for Week 16.

Connor is dealing with a quadriceps injury and missed Week 15. He was a full participant at practice Wednesday, so I expect him to play in Week 16.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Deebo Samuel WR 79.8 N/A Hamstring IR Jimmy Garoppolo QB 67.5 N/A Ankle IR George Kittle TE 79.7 N/A Foot IR Nick Mullens QB 56.9 N/A Elbow Out Raheem Mostert RB 79.4 N/A Ankle IR

Mario’s take: Samuel reinjured his hamstring in Week 14 and has been shut down for the rest of the season.

Garoppolo reinjured his high ankle sprain in Week 8. This is a tough injury to deal with because if you come back too early you will be ineffective. He missed multiple games the first time around with this injury and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

Kittle left the game late in Week 8. It looked as if he suffered a mild inversion ankle sprain, but x-rays revealed a small fracture in his foot. Kittle will miss the next eight weeks.

Mullens injured his elbow in the fourth quarter of Week 15. I believe he injured his UCL and may need Tommy Johns surgery. He will miss the rest of the season.

Mostert aggravated his high ankle sprain for the second straight game in Week 15. He has been put on IR and his season is over.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Bo Scarbrough RB 73.0 N/A Hamstring IR DeeJay Dallas RB 72.1 N/A Ankle Doubtful Greg Olsen TE 61.5 N/A Foot IR-R Rashaad Penny RB 58.3 N/A Knee Questionable Travis Homer RB 58.0 N/A Wrist/Thumb/Knee Questionable

Mario’s take: Scarbrough tore his hamstring and will miss the remainder of the season.

Dallas was carted off of the field in the second quarter. X-rays revealed no fractures. He is suffering from a Grade 3 ankle sprain and I don’t believe he will be back during the regular season.

Olsen left Week 11 after injuring his foot. Coach Carroll said Olsen ruptured his plantar fascia. He started to practice last week and I believe he has a shot at returning in Week 16.

Homer did not practice on Wednesday and needs to be monitored as the week progresses.

Penny has missed all season due to an ACL tear that he suffered last year. He has been practicing and he has a shot of making his season debut in Week 16.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status O.J. Howard TE 80.1 N/A Ankle IR Ronald Jones II RB 71.8 N/A Finger/COVID-19 Doubtful

Mario’s take: Howard tore his Achilles in Week 11. He underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.

Jones underwent surgery on his finger and was placed on the reserver/COVID-19 list. He did not play in Week 15 and is not expected to be back for Week 16.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Adam Humphries WR 69.9 N/A Head IR A.J. Brown WR 85.2 WR7 Ankle Questionable

Mario’s take: Humphries was placed on IR due to a concussion. He will miss at least three weeks.

Brown was a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but I expect him to play in Week 16.

Player Pos PFF grade Consensus Rank Injury Status Alex Smith QB 65.8 N/A Calf Questionable Antonio Gibson RB 78.8 N/A Toe Questionable Kyle Allen QB 68.5 N/A Ankle IR

Mario’s take: Smith strained his calf in Week 14. He did not practice Wednesday, but I am optimistic he plays this week.

Gibson suffered a serious turf toe injury in Week 13 and did not play in Week 14 or Week 15. He was a limited participant Wednesday, and I expect him to have a shot at returning to action in Week 16.

Allen is undergoing surgery to repair his fractured dislocated ankle. He will miss the remainder of the season.

