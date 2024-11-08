Fantasy Football: Week 10 OL/DL matchups to target and avoid

• Darnell Mooney’s opportunity to step up: The Atlanta Falcons WR2 has been solid already this season and may need to step up once again in a strong matchup in his favor.

• Aaron Rodgers’ strong play from a clean pocket makes for a good streaming option: Rodgers leads the league in big-time throws from a clean pocket and should get plenty of those looks this week thanks to a favorable matchup in the trenches.

Whether you’re looking for some important tie-breakers in fantasy start/sit decisions or an advantage in DFS, knowing which players have the most and least beneficial matchups each week can help.

Understanding which teams have the advantage in the trenches can be a key to weekly fantasy football results. These are some of the more crucial matchups to be aware of as fantasy managers head into Week 10.

Offensive line matchups to target