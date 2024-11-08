All
Fantasy Football: Week 10 OL/DL matchups to target and avoid

2YENWW0 New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) motions during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

By Jonathon Macri

Darnell Mooney’s opportunity to step up: The Atlanta Falcons WR2 has been solid already this season and may need to step up once again in a strong matchup in his favor.

Aaron Rodgers’ strong play from a clean pocket makes for a good streaming option: Rodgers leads the league in big-time throws from a clean pocket and should get plenty of those looks this week thanks to a favorable matchup in the trenches.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all of our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

Whether you’re looking for some important tie-breakers in fantasy start/sit decisions or an advantage in DFS, knowing which players have the most and least beneficial matchups each week can help.

Understanding which teams have the advantage in the trenches can be a key to weekly fantasy football results. These are some of the more crucial matchups to be aware of as fantasy managers head into Week 10.

Click here to see this week’s entire offensive line/defensive line matchup tool on PFF.com.

Offensive line matchups to target

New York Jets versus Arizona Cardinals

