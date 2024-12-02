Fantasy football waiver wire targets: NFL Week 14

• Jordan Mason leads the 49ers' backfield: Christian McCaffrey left Sunday Night Football with a potentially season-ending knee injury, and Mason stepped right back into the lead running back role.

• Pittsburgh Steelers step up: Russell Wilson and Pat Freiermuth played well in Week 13, and their schedules look good the rest of the way. They are among the top waiver-wire options.

Estimated Reading Time: 21 minutes

With Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season nearly complete, here are the key players to target on the fantasy football waiver wire. Here, we'll cover options for smaller and deeper leagues and also highlight the players to avoid.

Quarterback

Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers (Rostered in 43.2% of leagues on ESPN)

Wilson was one of the top fantasy quarterbacks of Week 13, completing 29 of his 38 passes for 414 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. It was his third time this season finishing among the top 10 fantasy quarterbacks.

Wilson has some generally favorable matchups over the rest of the season. He faces the Cleveland Browns next week, a team the Steelers just lost to in Week 12. He was QB15 that week but threw for 270 yards. He notched only one touchdown, which limited his fantasy production. He faces the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs in Weeks 16 and 17 — two teams that have allowed a lot of fantasy production to quarterbacks.

Wilson has the best mix of recent good play and multiple favorable matchups among those available in more than 50% of ESPN leagues, but he’s also taken in a lot more leagues than the other quarterbacks on this list.

Levis has finished among the top 20 fantasy quarterbacks in each of the past four weeks, including two games in the top 10. The Titans haven’t been winning many games, but since returning from injury, Levis at least reached 200 passing yards and is scoring multiple touchdowns more often than not.

Levis plays the Jacksonville Jaguars in Weeks 14 and 17 and the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 15. Those are two of the three worst teams at preventing fantasy points to quarterbacks. To this point, Levis has played only teams in the top 20 at preventing fantasy points to quarterbacks. He is arguably the best streamer option in all three matchups, but he’s more risky and more of a projection than Wilson.

Since becoming the Browns' starter, Winston has received plenty of volume as a passer. Like most quarterbacks in the middle of the pack, Winston finishes as a top-12 fantasy quarterback in weeks where he throws multiple touchdowns and finishes outside of the top 12 when he does not. Winston has two good fantasy weeks and two bad ones so far, with another chance to prove himself on Monday Night Football in Week 14.

While Winston has a rough matchup next week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as in Week 17 against the Miami Dolphins, he has more favorable matchups in Weeks 15 and 16. The Browns face the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, games in which they will need to pass a lot. And those defenses are in the bottom nine at preventing fantasy points to quarterbacks. Winston is the best waiver-wire option if you need a quarterback, specifically in Week 16.

Young just posted his best fantasy performance of the season, completing 26 of 46 passes for 298 yards and a touchdown. He ran three times for 17 yards and a rushing touchdown. He had a great matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ defense and faces them again in Week 17. While it would be risky to expect the second performance to be just as good, it’s at least possible.

The Panthers similarly have a strong matchup in Week 15 against the Dallas Cowboys, but Young should definitely be on fantasy benches for the other two weeks.

Running Back

Christian McCaffrey left Sunday Night Football early in the second quarter with a knee injury. Early indications suggest it’s a potential season-ending PCL injury.