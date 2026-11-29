D’Andre Swift leads the way for the Chicago Bears: Swift led the Bears in rushing yards and receiving yards despite garnering less playing time than usual.

Weather impacts the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs: In a battle between two former MVP quarterbacks, both teams needed to rely on their run game thanks to constant high winds and heavy rain.

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Chicago continues its three-man running back rotation: Salvon Ahmed remains a notable part of Chicago’s backfield.

Chicago has typically used a 60-40 split at running back under Ben Johnson, with D’Andre Swift playing the majority of snaps and Kyle Monangai the minority. Monangai missed five games in the middle of the season, where Roschon Johnson stepped up as the backup initially, and then in Week 9, it was Ahmed. Monangai returned last week after the Bears' bye, where the team mostly returned to its usual split. But Ahmed received a few snaps early, and then Swift lost a fumble in the fourth quarter and didn’t return to the game.

This week, the split was similar to last week. Swift received a normal workload for three of the four quarters, but played notably less than usual in the third quarter. Monangai has also played a little less than usual compared to late last season or the start of this year. Swift still had a big day with 65 yards on the ground, 97 in the air and a touchdown. Ahmed garnered five touches in his limited time, but broke a run for 46 yards. Monangai didn’t have much success on a per-touch basis, but scored two short touchdowns.

As long as the Bears' offense is scoring this much each week, it won’t hurt the fantasy value of Swift or Monangai. But if the Bears continue this distribution and start to struggle on offense, that could hurt their fantasy production.

Monitor Colston Loveland’s health: The Bears tight end suffered a knee injury early in the game and was quickly ruled out.

The Bears' tight end approach has been straightforward this season. It began with Loveland as the lead tight end, Cole Kmet joining him in 12 personnel and rookie Sam Roush accompanying them in 13 personnel. Kmet suffered a season-ending knee injury a month ago, leading Roush to play in 12 personnel and Stephen Carlson to get signed off the practice squad to play in 13 personnel.

This week, Chicago used more 12 personnel than usual on the first drive. Loveland left at the start of the second possession. Roush became the primary tight end for the rest of the game, while Carlson began playing in 12 personnel. Carlson took a few snaps out of 11 personnel. The Bears rotated tight ends less frequently than usual in 11 personnel on early downs, but a little more frequently on third downs.

If Loveland misses time, we should expect Roush to remain the starter. However, because of the increased third-down rotation, he won’t have the route participation rate Loveland had. Roush ended the day with five receptions for 31 yards. His 15% targets-per-route rate this season is a little lower than you would like for a fantasy starting tight end.

The Lions have allowed the second-most fantasy points to tight ends, so if Loveland is out, we shouldn’t expect Roush to be as successful going forward. However, if Loveland is done for the season, it’s worth noting the Bears play the Lions again during fantasy championship weekend.

Luther Burden III reaches a career-high snap rate: Burden reached an 80% snap rate for the first time in his career.

Rome Odunze has spent all season as Chicago’s lead receiver in terms of playing time, playing over 90% of 11 and 12 personnel snaps and half of the 13 personnel snaps. Kalif Raymond boasts the second-most snaps on the year, playing in 11 personnel and just over half of the 12 personnel snaps. Burden has been third, also playing in 11 personnel and 37% of the 12 personnel snaps this season. Jahdae Walker and Zavion Thomas have been the backups, and they’ve taken most of the other 13 personnel snaps.

One reason for the boost is the Loveland injury. Without him, Chicago could no longer use 13 personnel, so the Bears played a season-low two snaps with only one wide receiver on the field. Burden also played 59.4% of snaps in 12 personnel, which was his highest rate since Week 1. If Loveland misses time, even though the Bears would likely bring on a third tight end, they would still be less likely to use 13 personnel without Loveland. It’s unclear if the increased 12 personnel usage will stick.

The amplified playing time didn’t translate to more fantasy success this week, as it was Rome Odunze with the big game, but Detroit has had more problems with X receivers like Odunze in the past. There is a chance Burden’s fantasy value will increase going forward if the increased playing time sticks.

Sam LaPorta reaches a 94.4% snap rate: That was the third-highest rate for LaPorta in a game this season.

LaPorta hasn’t lived up to expectations this year despite being the clear-cut lead tight end for Detroit. He's averaged 3.9 receptions per game for 48 yards, both a step lower than last season. LaPorta had scored 17 touchdowns over his first two seasons, and that fell to six over the last two seasons to prior to this game. He was playing 89% of the Lions' offensive snaps, which is generally good for tight ends, but was also low for LaPorta compared to past seasons.

LaPorta's higher rate this week was surprising for two reasons. First, LaPorta was limited in practice on Monday with an ankle injury. The Lions used 13 personnel for only seven plays, their lowest mark since Week 5. That meant fewer snaps were available for tight ends in general, but this simply left Brock Wright and Tyler Conklin with fewer plays than usual. LaPorta’s increase in snaps mostly came from more reps in 11 personnel on early downs.

With that time, LaPorta caught four passes for 44 yards and a touchdown, making for one of his best performances of the season. He remains a likely must-start, even though the Lions have one of the worst schedules for tight ends going forward.

Miscellaneous Notes

Bears running back Roschon Johnson didn't practice all week with an ankle injury and was ruled out on Wednesday. Chicago elevated running back Salvon Ahmed from the practice squad on Wednesday to be the third-string running back.

Monitor Saquon Barkley’s health: Barkley suffered a stinger early in the game and didn’t return.

Barkley’s season has been hampered by injuries. He endured a stinger earlier in the season, followed by a month and a half with a hamstring injury. He also appeared on the injury report for two weeks with a back injury. Most recently, he was on the injury report this week with a neck and an illness. This week was the fourth time this season he’s played less than 20% of the Eagles' offensive snaps while fighting injuries. He played 10-of-12 snaps in the first quarter, so he was expected to have a feature role, but he couldn't play in the final three quarters.

The Eagles have also lost several backup running backs to injury, but Will Shipley returned from injured reserve last week. That meant Shipley was the Eagles' running back for the rest of the game. While Jaydon Blue has been on the roster since Week 6, the Eagles have mostly used him on special teams, and he only played one offensive snap against Dallas.

Shipley remains a top waiver-wire option, as it wouldn’t be surprising if Barkley misses time either this week or at some point later this season. It will also be worth keeping an eye on any news related to Tank Bigsby. He is currently on injured reserve, and this is around when he’s expected to return. If Bigsby is at 100%, he would likely be the running back to roster over Shipley.

Monitor DeVonta Smith’s health: Smith was reportedly limping badly after the game, and stayed down with a back injury late in the contest.

Smith has been great when healthy this season, but he’s been on the injury report since Week 3 with a hamstring injury. He missed five games over a six-matchup stretch, and this was the first week he was able to fully participate in practice all week since Week 2.

This week, he was rotated out more often than last week with a 72% snap rate. Whenever he was off the field, it was typically Elijah Moore taking his place. He caught 11 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns, so it’s possible part of his decrease in snaps was needing to take breaks after making so many big plays. However, Smith tried to make a catch late in the game, landed hard on his back and stayed on the ground for a while. He was able to return to the game, but he was reportedly limping afterward.

Typically, when someone is able to finish a game, that’s a good sign they’ll be able to play in their next contest, especially with a couple of extra days between the end of this showdown and the start of their next one. However, his injury will be worth monitoring.

While it would be Elijah Moore seeing more playing time, it would likely be Makai Lemon who benefits the most in terms of target share. Lemon is the player worth considering in the short run, and it’s also worth rostering him for the long term in case Smith misses time late in the season. The Eagles have one of the best schedules for fantasy wide receivers at the end of the fantasy playoffs.

Monitor Dallas Goedert’s health: Goedert suffered a shoulder injury early on and was unable to finish the game.

Goedert has been the leader of a crowded tight end room for Philadelphia. The Eagles are one of three teams that currently roster five tight ends after recently signing Zach Ertz off their practice squad. This week, Grant Calcaterra was a healthy inactive.

Goedert started the game as the lead tight end as usual, playing nine of the first 11 snaps. Johnny Mundt joined him in 12 personnel like normal, while Zach Ertz took two passing snaps from Goedert. He suffered his shoulder injury late in the first quarter and was unable to return.

For the other three quarters, Ertz and Eli Stowers split Goedert’s role, while Mundt remained the second tight end in 12 personnel. Stowers played a little more often in 12 personnel and Ertz a little more in 11 personnel on early downs, while Ertz dominated the third-down snaps.

This means Ertz is the player to target off the waiver wire if Goedert misses a game. The Eagles have a great matchup next week against the Arizona Cardinals, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy points to tight ends this season. Their schedule is much less favorable for tight ends after next week, so Ertz should only be viewed as a one-week fill-in, and only if Goedert can’t play.

Javonte Williams plays 84% of the Cowboys' offensive snaps: That was the second-highest rate for Williams in a game this season.

Williams has been the clear starter in Dallas, as the Cowboys have gone through several different backup running backs this season. He’s played a minimum of 65% of the Cowboys' offensive snaps and an average of 74%. He’s been most consistently on the field in goal-line and short-yardage situations and most likely to be off the field on third downs, which is ideal for a fantasy running back.

This week, he played even more than usual. He played a season-high 86% of early-down snaps. He also played all of the two-minute snaps for just the third time this season. This led to more volume than normal, with 29 carries for 101 yards and two touchdowns alongside three receptions for 22 receiving yards and a touchdown. While Williams has not been among the league leaders in efficiency, he continues to be among the top options in volume, which is most important for fantasy purposes.

Miscellaneous Notes

The Cowboys elevated running back Jashaun Corbin from the practice squad on Wednesday. He was the primary backup running back for a second straight week.

Cowboys wide receiver Jonathan Mingo was limited in practice on Monday with an ankle injury, didn't practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and was ruled out, his third straight absence.

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson didn't practice all week with knee and ankle injuries and was ruled out on Wednesday, his third straight absence. Brevyn Spann-Ford continues to take his place, although Luke Schoonmaker also played a majority of third-down snaps.

The Eagles only ran four plays out of two-receiver sets. Makai Lemon was in for three of those plays, while Darius Cooper only played one. Last week, Cooper played ahead of Lemon in 12 personnel.

Dalton Kincaid returns on a limited basis: Kincaid returned after missing last week with thumb and ankle injuries. He was limited all week and was questionable.

Kincaid began the season averaging 68% of the Bills' offensive snaps over the first six weeks, which included playing at least 50% of snaps in all situations and personnel groupings. Then injuries started to pile up, and he appeared with a chest injury for two weeks. This was the third week he’s been listed with an ankle injury, and the second with a thumb. During the first three weeks when he played hurt, he averaged a 52% snap rate. Kincaid had been playing 69% of snaps in 13 personnel and under 50% in 11 and 12 personnel.

This week, his snap rate declined even further. He was back to playing more frequently on third downs, but was rotated out on early downs more than in other weeks. This was partly due to the injury, but the weather likely also affected his playing time. Buffalo largely stuck with the run game due to the wind and rain, so it made sense for Buffalo to keep its run-blocking tight ends on the field most of the time. Keleki Latu had been the one taking snaps from Kincaid in recent weeks, but Latu only played seven snaps in this game, all out of 13 personnel.

Kincaid was held to two receptions for 13 yards, which wasn’t great for fantasy managers, but everyone else in the Bills' passing game had a much worse game than usual. While it wouldn’t be surprising if Kincaid is limited in practice again next week, he ideally won’t be listed as questionable again.

Kansas City adjusts its wide receiver rotation: Rashee Rice stayed on the field more often this week compared to other recent games.

The Chiefs began using a six-man rotation at wide receiver in Week 10 after trading for Josh Downs. Xavier Worthy played 76% of snaps over the previous two games, while Rashee Rice was only at 46%. Cyrus Allen (28%) and Downs (20%) were often in for passing situations, while Jalen Royals (32%) and Andrew Armstrong (27%) were used more for run plays.

This week, whenever the Chiefs were in 12 personnel, it was almost always Rice on the field. Royals and Armstrong received a few snaps each throughout the game, but both largely fell out of the rotation, with Rice taking their snaps. Royals suffered an ankle injury in the third quarter and was ruled out 15 minutes later, but his decrease in playing time started before the injury.

With Rice seeing an uptick in snaps, there was no room for Downs to see an increase. Allen stayed ahead of him in playing time, and Downs played roughly half of the 11 personnel snaps, similar to last week. Downs seemed like a player whose fantasy value could skyrocket in this offense, but now faces such a low route-participation rate.

None of the Chiefs' wide receivers had a successful game from a fantasy perspective, largely because of the weather. It was the tight ends and running backs who led the team in receiving. Rice is safer to be in fantasy starting lineups with this elevated snap rate. Fantasy managers should hold onto Downs in case his snap rate eventually rises, but there are only so many weeks left in the fantasy season.

Miscellaneous Notes

Typically, in a weather-dependent game like this, teams often use their backup running backs more to avoid overworking their starters. However, neither team deployed their backups more than usual this week, showing how much further ahead James Cook III and Emmett Johnson are from the players below them on the depth chart.

Bills wide receiver Skyler Bell was a healthy inactive, his second straight absence.

Kansas City halfback Kenneth Walker didn't practice on Monday with a groin injury, was limited in practice on Tuesday, didn't practice on Wednesday and was ruled out, his third straight absence. Similar to the last two games, Emmett Johnson was the feature back for Kansas City.

The Chiefs elevated running back Nate Carter from the practice squad on Thursday.

Chiefs tight end Noah Gray didn't practice on Monday with a rib injury and was upgraded to full on Tuesday. He was questionable, but played his typical workload as Kansas City’s second tight end.

The Chiefs placed fullback Ben VanSumeren on injured reserve on Tuesday.

The Steelers almost return to full strength at wide receiver: Michael Pittman Jr. was activated off injured reserve after missing six games.

Pittsburgh began the season with DK Metcalf and Pittman as its top receivers, with Roman Wilson playing in the slot and Germie Bernard and Ben Skowronek as the top backups. After a few weeks, Pittman and Wilson landed on injured reserve, while Skowronek also missed three games due to injury. This led Bernard to become a full-time receiver.

When Wilson returned last week, Bernard remained a starting receiver, with Wilson joining in 11 personnel. Metcalf was also thrown out of the game early due to multiple penalties, leading Max Hurleman to have a great fourth quarter in his first career game. Hurleman was signed off the practice squad on Thursday, taking Aaron Rodgers‘ spot on the roster.

Pittman was activated on Thursday, but Ben Skowronek landed on injured reserve, so Pittsburgh at least had its top four receivers. Despite Pittman being a regular starter when he was healthy early in the season, Bernard remained a consistent starter this week. While his playing time dipped, that was only because of the game script and the Steelers running 13 personnel more than usual. While Bernard received some of those snaps, Metcalf is typically the Steelers' receiver in 13 personnel.

This meant Pittman mostly played out of 11 personnel, taking only one snap in 12 personnel. Wilson was also pushed down the depth chart. He only played five offensive snaps, with three of them coming on the final three Steelers offensive plays of the game. While Hurleman made some big plays late last week, he wasn’t involved on offense this week. He remained the primary returner, ahead of Kaden Wetjen who was a healthy inacive.

The Steelers only attempted 15 passes compared to 31 runs, with Metcalf leading the team in receptions. Considering how little Pittman and Wilson played, there is little reason to keep either player on your fantasy roster.

Broncos swap out backup running backs: Denver suspended J.K. Dobbins this week, while Tyler Badie made his return.

Jonah Coleman missed most of the early parts of the season, but his playing time had increased each week, to the point where he played 85% of the Broncos offensive snaps last week. Coleman’s workload largely came at the expense of Dobbins, and Dobbins only played one offensive snap in Week 11. He was suspended by the team for conduct detrimental to the team, presumably related to his reaction to a lack of playing time.

However, the Broncos had some reinforcements, with receiving back Badie returning from injured reserve from a thumb injury. Denver also signed Cody Schrader from the practice squad. Denver had already activated him off the practice squad three times this season, so signing him to the roster was its only option for playing him.

The return of Badie led to a slight decrease in snaps by Coleman, down to 73% before garbage time. This was primarily due to Badie often playing on third downs, leading to no third-down snaps by Coleman. He also wasn’t as consistently on the field in short-yardage situations. Due to the blowout, Schrader took the final seven snaps of the game for garbage time after not seeing an offensive snap before that point.

Schrader ended up leading the team in rushing yards, as he received a handoff on all seven of his garbage-time carries. Coleman ran the ball 15 times but only managed 26 yards. Luckily, Coleman caught eight passes for 46 yards, so his PPR value was still pretty good. In more good news, this was the most difficult game for Denver running backs left on the schedule, so Coleman should be more effective on his runs going forward and ideally score more touchdowns.

Denver's backfield could become even more complicated once RJ Harvey is back, although Harvey is more likely to cut into Badie’s time first before taking anything from Coleman. The Broncos will likely release one running back once Harvey is back. It’s very likely to be Schrader, but there is at least a chance it is Dobbins depending on what is going on behind the scenes.

Miscellaneous Notes

The Steelers waived quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday. Mason Rudolph has taken over as the starter, while Will Howard was the primary backup for the first time this season.

Steelers tight end Darnell Washington played a season-high 77.1% of snaps, while Pat Freiermuth played 75% of the snaps, which was his second-best rate of the season. This was largely due to the game script, and the Steelers using more two- and three-tight end sets than usual. Washington played 83% of the 11 personnel snaps on early downs, his highest mark of the season, while Freiermuth played 100% of third-down snaps for the first time this year.

Denver backup wide receiver Troy Franklin left to the locker room briefly to get checked out for a forearm injury, but he was able to return soon after being ruled questionable.

Broncos wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey was held out as a healthy scratch, his third straight absence.

Broncos tight end Caleb Lohner was a full participant all week with a foot injury and remains on injured reserve.

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Table Notes

Snaps include plays called back due to penalties, such as offensive holding or defensive pass interference. The other three stats exclude these plays.

Targets may differ from official NFL sources. The most likely discrepancy is a clear thrown-away pass, where the NFL may credit the target to the nearest receiver, while this data will not.