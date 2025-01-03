2024 Fantasy Football Season in Review: Wide receivers

• WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase significantly outperformed his positional peers in 2024 as Joe Burrow‘s favorite target.
• WR Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars: Thomas is already an elite WR1 after his impressive rookie campaign.
The 2024 NFL wide receiver position was expected to be dominated by a familiar cast of established veterans, with August average draft positions generally reflecting the 2023 season’s top 24 positional results. The position instead experienced significant turnover as highly efficient youngsters shouldered their way past the old guard. The 2025 landscape should more closely resemble 2024’s results, though volatility will always exist. The article below breaks down the 2024 NFL wide receiver position’s results and touches on its outlook in 2025.
The table below ranks the top 24 wide receivers in order by total PPR fantasy points among wide receivers in Weeks 1-17.
|Top 24 Fantasy Wide Receivers
|Total Points in 2024
|PFF Offensive Grade in 2024
|Total Points in 2023
|PFF Offensive Grade in 2023
|WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
|377.4 (WR1)
|85.6
|256.8 (WR10)
|85.3
|WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
|309.1 (WR2)
|90.0
|166.2 (WR37)
|91.1
|WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
|302.5 (WR3)
|87.9
|303.5 (WR3)
|91.3
|WR Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars
|266.7 (WR4)
|82.1
|N/A
|N/A
|WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
|263.4 (WR5)
|78.3
|367.7 (WR1)
|91.1
|WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants
|256.2 (WR6)
|87.3
|N/A
|N/A
|WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks
|247.7 (WR7)
|82.9
|145.4 (WR45)
|63.3
|WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
|247.6 (WR8)
|78.4
|191.6 (WR32)
|75.1
|WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets
|242.8 (WR9)
|80.0
|207.8 (WR23)
|73.2
|WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons
|240.1 (WR10)
|84.9
|166.3 (WR36)
|78.9
|WR Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns
|228.6 (WR11)
|74.3
|124.9 (WR53)
|67.8
|WR Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers
|224.4 (WR12)
|80.1
|N/A
|N/A
|WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|222.5 (WR13)
|88.3
|277.3 (WR7)
|81.9
|WR Davante Adams, New York Jets
|220.5 (WR14)
|74.7
|249.8 (WR11)
|79.1
|WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
|219.5 (WR15)
|72.2
|189.0 (WR33)
|76.0
|WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
|216.9 (WR16)
|91.2
|289.7 (WR4)
|90.0
|WR D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears
|216.0 (WR17)
|72.1
|276.1 (WR8)
|89.3
|WR Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
|214.2 (WR18)
|73.2
|355.2 (WR2)
|93.5
|WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals
|212.8 (WR19)
|88.6
|137.6 (WR48)
|72.1
|WR Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings
|211.5 (WR20)
|75.6
|205.6 (WR27)
|68.6
|WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams
|206.6 (WR21)
|92.8
|284.4 (WR5)
|90.2
|WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens
|206.4 (WR22)
|82.7
|206.4 (WR25)
|76.3
|WR Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions
|202.8 (WR23)
|75.4
|80.3 (WR82)
|62.8
|WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
|199.4 (WR24)
|83.2
|227.6 (WR16)
|75.4
|WR Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers
|198.3 (WR25)
|82.6
|51.5 (WR108)
|74.1
|WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans
|195.8 (WR26)
|91.2
|225.9 (WR18)
|91.4
|WR Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons
|193.2 (WR27)
|74.0
|78.9 (WR83)
|55.2
|WR Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers
|191.9 (WR28)
|71.9
|202.0 (WR28)
|74.0
|WR Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders
|190.7 (WR29)
|75.2
|197.0 (WR31)
|70.2
|WR Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans
|188.9 (WR30)
|72.5
|207.3 (WR24)
|72.0
|WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs
|187.2 (WR31)
|65.9
|N/A
|N/A
|WR Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills
|182.5 (WR32)
|76.9
|96.6 (WR68)
|76.7
|WR Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears
|180.9 (WR33)
|65.3
|278.9 (WR6)
|86.3
|WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals
|179.2 (WR34)
|76.6
|N/A
|N/A
|WR D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
|176.9 (WR35)
|74.0
|223.4 (WR19)
|80.3
|WR Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
|175.0 (WR36)
|71.2
|164.4 (WR39)
|71.9
Best Performer Overall: WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals