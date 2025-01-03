All
2024 Fantasy Football Season in Review: Wide receivers

2S1AE35 Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) plays during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

By Nic Bodiford

• WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase significantly outperformed his positional peers in 2024 as Joe Burrow‘s favorite target.

• WR Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars: Thomas is already an elite WR1 after his impressive rookie campaign.

Estimated Reading Time: 11 minutes

The 2024 NFL wide receiver position was expected to be dominated by a familiar cast of established veterans, with August average draft positions generally reflecting the 2023 season’s top 24 positional results. The position instead experienced significant turnover as highly efficient youngsters shouldered their way past the old guard. The 2025 landscape should more closely resemble 2024’s results, though volatility will always exist. The article below breaks down the 2024 NFL wide receiver position’s results and touches on its outlook in 2025.

The table below ranks the top 24 wide receivers in order by total PPR fantasy points among wide receivers in Weeks 1-17.

Top 24 Fantasy Wide ReceiversTotal Points in 2024PFF Offensive Grade in 2024Total Points in 2023PFF Offensive Grade in 2023
WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals377.4 (WR1)85.6256.8 (WR10)85.3
WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings309.1 (WR2)90.0166.2 (WR37)91.1
WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions302.5 (WR3)87.9303.5 (WR3)91.3
WR Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars266.7 (WR4)82.1N/AN/A
WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys263.4 (WR5)78.3367.7 (WR1)91.1
WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants256.2 (WR6)87.3N/AN/A
WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks247.7 (WR7)82.9145.4 (WR45)63.3
WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders247.6 (WR8)78.4191.6 (WR32)75.1
WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets242.8 (WR9)80.0207.8 (WR23)73.2
WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons240.1 (WR10)84.9166.3 (WR36)78.9
WR Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns228.6 (WR11)74.3124.9 (WR53)67.8
WR Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers224.4 (WR12)80.1N/AN/A
WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers222.5 (WR13)88.3277.3 (WR7)81.9
WR Davante Adams, New York Jets220.5 (WR14)74.7249.8 (WR11)79.1
WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos219.5 (WR15)72.2189.0 (WR33)76.0
WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles216.9 (WR16)91.2289.7 (WR4)90.0
WR D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears216.0 (WR17)72.1276.1 (WR8)89.3
WR Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins214.2 (WR18)73.2355.2 (WR2)93.5
WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals212.8 (WR19)88.6137.6 (WR48)72.1
WR Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings211.5 (WR20)75.6205.6 (WR27)68.6
WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams206.6 (WR21)92.8284.4 (WR5)90.2
WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens206.4 (WR22)82.7206.4 (WR25)76.3
WR Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions202.8 (WR23)75.480.3 (WR82)62.8
WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles199.4 (WR24)83.2227.6 (WR16)75.4
WR Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers198.3 (WR25)82.651.5 (WR108)74.1
WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans195.8 (WR26)91.2225.9 (WR18)91.4
WR Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons193.2 (WR27)74.078.9 (WR83)55.2
WR Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers191.9 (WR28)71.9202.0 (WR28)74.0
WR Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders190.7 (WR29)75.2197.0 (WR31)70.2
WR Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans188.9 (WR30)72.5207.3 (WR24)72.0
WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs187.2 (WR31)65.9N/AN/A
WR Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills182.5 (WR32)76.996.6 (WR68)76.7
WR Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears180.9 (WR33)65.3278.9 (WR6)86.3
WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals179.2 (WR34)76.6N/AN/A
WR D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks176.9 (WR35)74.0223.4 (WR19)80.3
WR Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams175.0 (WR36)71.2164.4 (WR39)71.9

Best Performer Overall: WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

