2024 Fantasy Football Season in Review: Wide receivers

• WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals: Chase significantly outperformed his positional peers in 2024 as Joe Burrow‘s favorite target.

• WR Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars: Thomas is already an elite WR1 after his impressive rookie campaign.

• 2025 NFL Draft season is here: Try PFF's best-in-class Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2025's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

Estimated Reading Time: 11 minutes

The 2024 NFL wide receiver position was expected to be dominated by a familiar cast of established veterans, with August average draft positions generally reflecting the 2023 season’s top 24 positional results. The position instead experienced significant turnover as highly efficient youngsters shouldered their way past the old guard. The 2025 landscape should more closely resemble 2024’s results, though volatility will always exist. The article below breaks down the 2024 NFL wide receiver position’s results and touches on its outlook in 2025.

The table below ranks the top 24 wide receivers in order by total PPR fantasy points among wide receivers in Weeks 1-17.

Top 24 Fantasy Wide Receivers Total Points in 2024 PFF Offensive Grade in 2024 Total Points in 2023 PFF Offensive Grade in 2023 WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals 377.4 (WR1) 85.6 256.8 (WR10) 85.3 WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings 309.1 (WR2) 90.0 166.2 (WR37) 91.1 WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions 302.5 (WR3) 87.9 303.5 (WR3) 91.3 WR Brian Thomas Jr., Jacksonville Jaguars 266.7 (WR4) 82.1 N/A N/A WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys 263.4 (WR5) 78.3 367.7 (WR1) 91.1 WR Malik Nabers, New York Giants 256.2 (WR6) 87.3 N/A N/A WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks 247.7 (WR7) 82.9 145.4 (WR45) 63.3 WR Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders 247.6 (WR8) 78.4 191.6 (WR32) 75.1 WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets 242.8 (WR9) 80.0 207.8 (WR23) 73.2 WR Drake London, Atlanta Falcons 240.1 (WR10) 84.9 166.3 (WR36) 78.9 WR Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns 228.6 (WR11) 74.3 124.9 (WR53) 67.8 WR Ladd McConkey, Los Angeles Chargers 224.4 (WR12) 80.1 N/A N/A WR Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 222.5 (WR13) 88.3 277.3 (WR7) 81.9 WR Davante Adams, New York Jets 220.5 (WR14) 74.7 249.8 (WR11) 79.1 WR Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos 219.5 (WR15) 72.2 189.0 (WR33) 76.0 WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles 216.9 (WR16) 91.2 289.7 (WR4) 90.0 WR D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears 216.0 (WR17) 72.1 276.1 (WR8) 89.3 WR Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins 214.2 (WR18) 73.2 355.2 (WR2) 93.5 WR Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals 212.8 (WR19) 88.6 137.6 (WR48) 72.1 WR Jordan Addison, Minnesota Vikings 211.5 (WR20) 75.6 205.6 (WR27) 68.6 WR Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams 206.6 (WR21) 92.8 284.4 (WR5) 90.2 WR Zay Flowers, Baltimore Ravens 206.4 (WR22) 82.7 206.4 (WR25) 76.3 WR Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions 202.8 (WR23) 75.4 80.3 (WR82) 62.8 WR DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles 199.4 (WR24) 83.2 227.6 (WR16) 75.4 WR Jauan Jennings, San Francisco 49ers 198.3 (WR25) 82.6 51.5 (WR108) 74.1 WR Nico Collins, Houston Texans 195.8 (WR26) 91.2 225.9 (WR18) 91.4 WR Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons 193.2 (WR27) 74.0 78.9 (WR83) 55.2 WR Jayden Reed, Green Bay Packers 191.9 (WR28) 71.9 202.0 (WR28) 74.0 WR Jakobi Meyers, Las Vegas Raiders 190.7 (WR29) 75.2 197.0 (WR31) 70.2 WR Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans 188.9 (WR30) 72.5 207.3 (WR24) 72.0 WR Xavier Worthy, Kansas City Chiefs 187.2 (WR31) 65.9 N/A N/A WR Khalil Shakir, Buffalo Bills 182.5 (WR32) 76.9 96.6 (WR68) 76.7 WR Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears 180.9 (WR33) 65.3 278.9 (WR6) 86.3 WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Arizona Cardinals 179.2 (WR34) 76.6 N/A N/A WR D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks 176.9 (WR35) 74.0 223.4 (WR19) 80.3 WR Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams 175.0 (WR36) 71.2 164.4 (WR39) 71.9

Best Performer Overall: WR Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals