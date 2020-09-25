Jahnke: Fantasy football reactions from the Dolphins' TNF win over the Jaguars

On the third Thursday Night Football game of the season, the 0-2 Miami Dolphins went to Jacksonville and earned their first win of the campaign thanks to the arms and legs of veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. However, it was not a great night for fantasy owners unless James Robinson was featured in their starting lineup, as all of the Dolphins' touchdowns were scored by either Fitzpatrick or by players who touched the ball three times or fewer in the game.

As always with PFF's fantasy football reactions, here are the snap counts of the players and an examination of the players who saw their role change in this Week 3 game.

Fitzpatrick probably wasn't in many starting lineups, but he was still the big winner of the night. He completed 18 of 20 passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns to go with 39 yards and a score on the ground. He even caught one of his own passes for an additional PPR point.

DeVante Parker was Fitzpatrick's favorite target of the night. The sixth-year wideout caught all five of the passes thrown his way for 69 yards, with no other receiver seeing more than 30 yards. Fitzpatrick has a few very favorable matchups in the middle of the season, as well as the Raiders in fantasy championship week. He is a waiver wire target for those in need of a new backup quarterback.

With D.J. Chark Jr. missing this game due to injury, Cole was expected to step into the starting lineup and potentially have a big game. Instead, it was Chris Conley who led the Jaguars in snaps, restricting Cole to snaps in 11 personnel.

With Jacksonville down early, it didn't end up making a large difference in snaps, as the Jaguars needed to pass to in order to catch up. Cole was restricted to four catches for 43 yards.

Player To Sell High: WR Preston Williams, Miami Dolphins

Williams was the Dolphins' clear top wide receiver over the first two weeks, as he had played just over 85% of the offensive snaps and had run 11 more routes than any other Dolphins player. Tonight, his playing time decreased significantly. He played just nine of a possible 35 snaps when Miami wasn't in 11 personnel, splitting playing time with Jakeem Grant. He did score a touchdown, which helps his fantasy value for the game even if it's not as high as it was to start the season. It's better to trade him now before others realize that his role has been reduced in the offense.

Gaskin did not put up huge numbers, but his role in the offense continued to improve. He had played 62% of the Dolphins' offensive snaps over the first two games, but that was up to 74% tonight.

Those snaps mostly came at the expense of Jordan Howard. Howard only played when the Dolphins were within 2 yards of a touchdown, running on three of four such snaps and converting one to a touchdown. Any running back who sees over 70% of the team's snaps is worth owning. Howard's role has decreased, and the Dolphins could eventually decide that it's not worth keeping him on the active roster for just a few snaps with mixed results.