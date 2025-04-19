Fantasy Football: RB DJ Giddens' 2025 NFL Draft player profile

DJ Giddens was a winner at the NFL Combine: Giddens had a strong 40-yard dash time but also performed well at several other tests compared to other running backs.



Last updated: 7:15 a.m. Saturday, April 19

Player performance

Giddens spent his entire three-year college career at Kansas State. He was Deuce Vaughn‘s backup in his first season, but Giddens earned a slightly better rushing grade. Giddens took over the backfield once Vaughn left for the NFL, averaging over 100 yards per game throughout his two starting seasons. In his first season as a starter, he maintained his consistency on nearly triple the carries. He made more big plays in his final season but lost some consistency.

He is among the few running backs to run gap concepts on over 60% of his runs. He was unsurprisingly better on gap runs. This should help him stand out from other running backs expected to get drafted in the third to fifth-round range, as many of them are better on zone runs. He’s a very physically gifted running back, ranking in the 90th percentile or better at the 40-yard dash, 10-yard split, vertical jump and broad jump.

He is among the more experienced receivers among the running backs in the draft class, averaging over two receptions per game over the last two seasons. Ball security on passing plays was a significant problem for Giddens last season, as he recorded two fumbles and five drops. The drops early in the season potentially prevented Giddens from becoming a more considerable part of the passing game later.

Projected role

Giddens’ potential role isn’t as apparent as most running backs in the draft class. He has experience in all roles and could be an every-down back with some improvement. Our draft guide notes that he “could play with more urgency and explosiveness,” he “lacks a true violent edge to his game,” and “he needs to play with more physicality.”

Depending on their needs, some teams could start Giddens as a receiving back, while others could start him as an early downback. As a rookie, he will most likely be a rotational player, but a feature NFL back is within his range of outcomes.

Most mocked teams

Most mock drafts, including Giddens, have him getting selected in the third or fourth round. With Pittsburgh, Giddens would likely lessen the Najee Harris loss, allowing Giddens to receive anywhere from five to 15 carries each week.

The Cowboys signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency. Giddens would give them a three-man committee, and all three running backs could play on any down, making them a nightmare to project during the offseason.

The Raiders are a best-case for many of these mid-round running backs because it likely means they passed on a running back early, meaning they would mainly need to compete with a 33-year-old Raheem Mostert for the starting job.

Bottom line

Giddens is a solid running back who needs some work to become a consistent fantasy starter, but with some improvement, he should be capable of reaching that goal.

