Fantasy Football Pass/Run Funnel Report: Defenses to exploit in Week 16

Identifying exploitable defensive units allows for creative re-draft and daily fantasy sports (DFS) roster constructions, particularly when a plus matchup is not readily apparent. The article below breaks down three NFL defenses that profile as either a pass funnel, run funnel or both for Week 16 by using the defensive expected points added (EPA) allowed per play graphic below as a baseline. These exploitable matchups should be targeted in both half-points-per-reception (half-PPR) and PPR scoring formats unless otherwise stated.

PFF's scores and schedule imply the Arizona Cardinals will score 25.5 points as a 4.0-point road favorite against the Carolina Panthers, solidifying Arizona’s projectable rushing volume. Arizona’s No. 2 running back Trey Benson was forced from Week 15 play after spraining an ankle and passing-down specialist Emari Demercado was sidelined all week by a back injury. Arizona starting running back James Conner aggravatingly played on just 45.5% of the third- and fourth-and-long snaps but took 100.0% of the higher-valued two-minute drill snaps. Conner and quarterback Kyler Murray should rack up high-volume rushing shares if Benson and Demercado are unable to play. Among Arizona players, Conner’s 90.0 PFF rushing grade ranks first, Demercado’s 84.7 PFF rushing grade ranks second, Murray’s 73.1 PFF rushing grade ranks fourth and Benson’s 62.2 PFF rushing grade ranks sixth.