NFL Week 9: Fantasy Football IDP report

• Myles Garrett showcases why patience is often key at the defensive line position in IDP: After a couple of quiet games, Garrett went off for three sacks in Week 9, displaying the week-winning upside that makes him a weekly IDP starter.
• The Los Angeles Rams linebacker situation experiences a new twist: The team’s new LB2 might not be a linebacker at all, which makes for an intriguing potential cheat code for IDP.
WAIVER WIRE
- LB Anthony Walker Jr., Miami Dolphins: Walker was the prime beneficiary of David Long’s benching, playing 100% of the Dolphins’ defensive snaps while leading the team in total tackles (10). Benchings can often be a one-week occurrence, so it may be difficult to trust Walker in starting lineups in Week 10, though he’s at least worth adding in case this is the new norm for Miami.
- LB Jack Gibbens, Tennessee Titans: Baker was unable to play a single defensive snap despite being active for the first time with his new team. As a result, Jack Gibbens played a full-time role for the second consecutive week and should be added if Baker continues to miss time.
- S Jaylen McCollough, Los Angeles Rams: McCollough worked as the Rams’ second linebacker this week, getting in 70% of Los Angeles’ total snaps and spending about 70% of those total snaps lined up at linebacker, which is more than any of the non-Christian Rozeboom Rams linebackers. McCollough being listed as a safety on fantasy platforms makes him even more intriguing for IDP purposes and worth an add for those looking to take advantage of this new role, and the hope is that it sticks going forward.
- S Mike Brown, Tennessee Titans: Brown replaced Quandre Diggs and appears to be the next man up to play a full-time role with Diggs out for the season.
- EDGE Denico Autry, Houston Texans: Should Will Anderson miss time, Autry would see an increased role, and as he proved this week with two sacks, he’s capable of delivering IDP production in a larger role.
Arizona Cardinals
