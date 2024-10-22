NFL Week 7: Fantasy Football IDP report

• Ivan out-paces the competition: Ivan Pace Jr. stepped into a full-time role for the first time this season and did not disappoint his IDP managers.

• Dexter Lawrence sets a new career-high in sacks: Amid a career year in terms of sacks, Lawrence continues to make a case for being the best interior defensive lineman in the league.

LB Baylon Spector, Buffalo Bills: Spector could again become relevant for IDP as he replaces the injured Terrel Bernard . We’ve already seen Spector play a full-time role in Bernard’s absence this season and should expect something similar if Bernard misses more time.

LB Eric Wilson, Green Bay Packers: Wilson replaced Quay Walker as the green dot linebacker from the second quarter on, playing 100% of Green Bay’s defensive snaps and even landing two sacks. Should Walker miss any time, Wilson appears to be the team favorite to replace him as the every-down option.

LB Neville Hewitt/Jake Hansen, Houston Texans: With Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To’oTo’o out for this game, Hewitt and Hansen had to step into full-time linebacker roles. Both can be waiver options as a result, though Hewitt would be the priority in case either Al-Shaair or To’oTo’o returns from injury in Week 8.

LB Jaylon Carlies/Grant Stuard, Indianapolis Colts: Should E.J. Speed miss more time, Carlies would be the likely priority as long as he’s healthy, which might not be the case, followed by Grant Stuard, who should step into a full-time role if both Speed and Carlies are unavailable again.

LB Ivan Pace Jr., Minnesota Vikings: If Pace wasn’t scooped up after the news last week that Blake Cashman would miss this week’s game due to turf toe then make sure to jump into the waiver wire to grab him. Pace managed 10 tackles, a sack, and a fumble return for a touchdown in his first 100%-snap game this season. Pace will be a likely top-12 linebacker for IDP as long as Cashman is out, though it’s unclear how much more time he’ll miss.

S Evan Williams, Green Bay Packers: Williams becomes an option after playing full-time snaps at safety for the Packers this week, which wasn’t the case last week. Williams also led the team in total tackles (nine).

S Marcus Maye, Miami Dolphins: Maye replaced Jevon Holland as the starting safety next to Jordan Poyer . Maye should continue in that role for as long as Holland is out.

S Jalen Mills, New York Jets: Mills was forced into a starting safety role with injuries occurring to both Tony Adams and Ashtyn Davis in this game while Chuck Clark is already on injured reserve. Mills played a strong 40% snap share in the box, which helped him finish second on the team in total tackles this week.