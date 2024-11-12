NFL Week 10: Fantasy Football IDP report

• Foyesade Oluokun returns to a 100%-snap role, though his usage still carries some concern for IDP: Even as he finally gets back to playing every snap, the three-time IDP LB1 is getting a lot more work on the edge than we’d like for his tackle efficiency.

• The Seattle Seahawks were on a bye week but still found a way to contribute to the waiver wire this week: Releasing starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson has created a new waiver target in the Seattle defense, though it may not be the one-for-one role swap with Dodson that IDP managers are hoping for.

LB Justin Strnard, Denver Broncos: Kwon Alexander , who overtook Strnad in snaps last week, was inactive for this game because he reached the maximum amount of practice squad call-ups before the team would have to sign him to the 53-man roster. Alexander is still technically a threat to Strnad’s snaps so that will be something to monitor for those deeper leagues looking to start Strnad, but for now, he’s a fine option in deeper leagues.

LB Tyrice Knight, Seattle Seahawks: The Seahawks released starting linebacker Tyrel Dodson , who had been a full-time player and graded well in the PFF system, which is somewhat confusing as to why this happened, but for now, Knight makes the most sense to step in and see an uptick in playing time, as he did earlier this year. It’s important to note that when Knight was filling in the past, he was not a full-time linebacker and likely won’t be again, so he’ll likely only be an option in deeper leagues.

S Dadrion Taylor-Demerson, Arizona Cardinals: Taylor-Demerson stepped into a full-time role with Jalen Thompson sidelined with an injury. Taylor-Demerson played 43% of his snaps in the box and delivered a solid six tackles, making him a potential IDP fill-in should Thompson miss more time.

S Ar’Darius Washington, Baltimore Ravens: Should Kyle Hamilton miss any time, Washington filled in as the other full-time safety next to Marcus Williams , even over Eddie Jackson , who was benched last week and was used sparingly this week.

S Jordan Fuller, Carolina Panthers: Fuller returned to the Panthers lineup this week, moving previous waiver IDP Demani Richardson to a backup role. Fuller played a full-time role, and Richardson, who is droppable, did not see the field.

CB Ugo Amadi, New Orleans Saints: Amadi has seemingly taken over the team’s nickel corner role, which has been productive for IDP this season and worked for Amadi as he posted nine tackles this week. Amadi will be a matchup-dependent cornerback for those looking to take advantage of this IDP-friendly opportunity.

EDGE D.J. Wonnum, Carolina Panthers: Wonnum returned off injured reserve for his first game of the season, and stepped into a starting role that allowed him to land his first sack of the year. Wonnum will be a volume-dependent option for IDP rosters in need of edge depth.

EDGE Anfernee Jennings, New England Patriots: Jennings has been playing a workhorse role for the Patriots' edge defenders, averaging 96% of New England's defensive snaps over the last three games — which, despite average pass-rush metrics, can lead to big games like this week where he can be productive due to barely ever leaving the field. Jennings can be a volume-based play for those in need.