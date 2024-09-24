Fantasy Football: Boom and bust performances to consider ahead of Week 4

• Malik Nabers is the current fantasy WR1: The rookie is enjoying a sensational start to his NFL career after dropping 28.2 PPR points in Week 3.

• Mark Andrews' usage is concerning: The Ravens tight end played only seven receiving snaps in Week 3, falling behind Isaiah Likely in the pecking order.

BOOMS

This marks back-to-back weeks of Malik Nabers being atop the “booms” list, after dropping 28.2 PPR points on 12 targets. Nabers tallied eight receptions for 78 yards and two touchdowns, including this absurd catch.

Nabers is the overall fantasy WR1 through three weeks, and there is no reason to believe he will slow down anytime soon. The rookie saw double-digit targets once again — and tied for the third most of Week 3.

It is obvious that when pass-rushers are coming for quarterback Daniel Jones, he will be looking for Nabers. When Jones was under pressure in Week 3, Nabers recorded a 91.8 PFF receiving grade (first among wide receivers), seven targets (first), 56 yards and two touchdowns (tied for first).

Expect many more 20-plus PPR performances for the rookie this season.

Going Forward: High-end WR1

The Eagles fed Saquon Barkley, which led to a 33.6-PPR-point performance out of this season's current overall RB1.

While Barkley's 76.0 PFF overall grade through three weeks is the highest of his career, his usage has been even better. He has 63 rush attempts — 10 more than ever before through three weeks of football in his career. Barkley has also logged a career-high number of offensive snaps (177).

Barkley has tallied 134 yards before contact thanks to the Eagles' top-tier offensive line — another career-high figure through three weeks.

Philadelphia's offensive line is paving the way for Barkley to record a top-three PPR finish as long as this usage continues.

Going Forward: Elite RB1

Rashee Rice recorded 29.1 PPR points on Sunday Night Football, seeing 14 targets from Patrick Mahomes and hauling in 12 of them for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Rice finished with an 81.5 PFF overall grade (fifth among wide receivers), recording seven first-down receptions (first), six forced missed tackles (first) and 67 yards after the catch (first).

If Mahomes continues to force-feed the second-year wideout, a top-five PPR wide receiver finish is in the cards.

Going Forward: High-end WR1

BUSTS

It was a bad week to roster a Baltimore Ravens tight end in fantasy football. Mark Andrews didn't haul in his lone target, and Isaiah Likely had one catch on one target.

But while Likely was on the field for 52.4% of receiving snaps in Week 3, Andrews posted just a 33.3% snap rate. He is the TE26 in PPR formats through three weeks, averaging only 4.3 points per game.

With Andrews' usage plummeting and Likely still seeing strong snap shares, the latter is the Ravens tight end to have on your rosters going forward.

Temperature Check: Very worried

After notching 16.3 PPR points in Week 1 and 20.9 PPR points in Week 2, Rashid Shaheed was a sure-fire starter in fantasy lineups for Week 3 (62% started in Sleeper leagues; up 47 percentage points from Week 2). Shaheed subsequently dropped a big zero in Week 3.

Derek Carr threw a would-be 40-yard touchdown to Shaheed, but it was dropped. That, however, was the only one of Shaheed’s five targets to be deemed “catchable.”

Don't panic about Shaheed going forward, as he still ran a route on 24 of a possible 27 passing plays and the targets were there. He and Carr just couldn't get on the same page.

Temperature Check: Disappointed but not worried

It was a brutal, brutal week for Rhamondre Stevenson managers. He finished with only six rushing attempts and 23 yards and fumbled once.

The Patriots trailed for most of the game and weren't able to run as things got out of hand. Stevenson had recorded 20-plus carries in each of Weeks 1 and 2 and looked like a true bell-cow back for New England before this dud outing.

Be cautious with Stevenson going forward, especially in Week 4 against a strong 49ers offense that could put New England behind by a lot once again.

Stevenson is an elite fantasy play in games where the Patriots can keep it close and will be running the ball more, but there will also be a lot of games like this past week, where they were behind from the jump and did not get to establish the run.

Temperature Check: Not worried; matchup-dependent high-end RB2