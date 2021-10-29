Fantasy Football: Best and worst DFS targets in Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL DFS slate features a running back with potential tournament-winning upside in James Robinson and multiple low-ceiling fades at wide receiver and tight end.

Let’s examine the best and worst Week 8 DFS plays at every position, based on matchup, opportunity and salary.

DK: $7,600 | FD: $8,200

Stafford is well on his way to a top-10 finish at the quarterback position, with his 161.2 fantasy points good for a QB6 ranking through seven weeks. He’s run into very few issues acclimating to a new team and offense, and now he gets a great matchup against the Houston Texans in Week 8.

The Rams' 52 explosive passing plays of 15 or more yards ranks third league-wide, as does their 8.93 passing yards per attempt. In all, 20.4% of their passing plays have gone for 15 or more yards, the highest rate in the league.

The Texans struggle in these situations on defense, ranking 24th in explosive plays allowed and 29th in both yards allowed per attempt and explosive pass percentage allowed.

Everything aligns well for Stafford to put together a productive contest.

DK: $5,900 | FD: $7,200

This selection may surprise some, with Ryan playing solid football outside of his porous Week 1 performance. The Falcons quarterback has scored 15-plus FanDuel points in each game and 18-plus points in his past three contests. All three performances came against suspect defenses, though, and this Week 8 clash against the Carolina Panthers won’t be as simple.

The Panthers' defense has allowed -0.160 EPA per play through seven weeks, the third-best mark in the NFL, and they’ve also been beaten for the fourth-fewest passing yards.

DK: $6,600 | FD: $8,200