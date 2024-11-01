Fantasy Football: 5 last-minute waiver-wire targets before Week 9

• Indianapolis Colts QB Joe Flacco is a top-12 fantasy QB option in Week 9 against the Minnesota Vikings: Not only has Flacco thrown multiple touchdowns in each of his seven starts over the last two seasons, making him a safe fantasy option, but he has also flashed a high fantasy ceiling, scoring 22-plus fantasy points in three of his last four starts. Three of the last four quarterbacks to face the Vikings finished as a top-nine fantasy QB that week.

• All Kyren Williams fantasy managers need to pick up Blake Corum now: Kyren Williams leads all running backs in the percentage of team snaps played (86.3) and percentage of team rushing attempts (76.0) in 2024, both by a larger margin. This heavy usage could lead to Williams’ body breaking down as we get deeper into the season. If Williams goes down, Los Angeles Rams rookie RB Blake Corum would be the next man up.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

Heading into Week 9 of the NFL season, you may need help to set your lineups due to injuries or prepping your roster to make a deep run into the playoffs. The good news is that there are still players sitting on waivers who are set up to have a big fantasy day this weekend or can help you in the future. Here are five players to consider adding from the waiver wire heading in Week 9.