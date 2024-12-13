Fantasy Football: 5 last-minute waiver-wire targets before Week 15

• Jameis Winston will never change, and that is great for fantasy: Winston is somehow averaging over 20 fantasy points per game as a starter in 2024 despite throwing nine interceptions. His gunslinger mentality gives him a high fantasy upside in any given week, no matter the opponent.

• Los Angeles Chargers WR Joshua Palmer is a top flex play if teammate Ladd McConkey is inactive: If McConkey is sidelined for the second straight week, Palmer will fill his role as the team’s top slot receiver in a juicy matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

• Unlock your edge with a PFF+ subscription: Get full access to all our in-season fantasy tools, including weekly rankings, WR/CB matchup charts, weekly projections, the Start-Sit Optimizer and more. Sign up now!

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

Heading into Week 15 of the NFL season, you are likely prepping to make a deep run in your fantasy playoffs. If you are struggling with disappointing players or injuries … don’t stress. There are still players sitting on waivers that are set up to have a big fantasy day this weekend or can help you in the future. Here are five players to consider adding from the waiver wire heading in Week 15.

Jameis Winston has thrown nine interceptions in six starts for the Browns, yet he is still averaging 20.3 fantasy points per game as a starter in 2024. He has scored over 23 points in three of his six starts and hit a season-high 33 points in Denver two weeks ago despite throwing three interceptions, including two pick-sixes in the game. Winston will never change his play style — he is a gunslinger and will continue to chuck it deep no matter how many turnovers he already has in the game. We love that for fantasy.