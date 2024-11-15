Fantasy Football: 5 last-minute waiver-wire targets before Week 11

• Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix is a top-10 option in Week 11: Nix has scored at least 20 fantasy points in each of his last three home games and gets to face an Atlanta Falcons defense that just let Derek Carr score 21 points against them in Week 10.

• New Orleans Saints WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling should not be overlooked: Sure, he only had three receptions last week … but he made the most of them while coming down with two touchdowns and another 67-yard reception. He faces a Cleveland Browns defense that has struggled to cover the deep ball in 2024.

Estimated Reading Time: 5 minutes

Heading into Week 11 of the NFL season, you may be prepping your roster to make a deep run into the playoffs or struggling to set your lineups due to injuries or because there are four teams on bye. The good news is that there are still players sitting on waivers who are set up to have a big fantasy day this weekend or can help you. Here is one player at each position to consider adding from the waiver wire heading in Week 11.