Fantasy Football: 4 last-minute waiver-wire targets before Week 13

• Derek Carr is bound to throw multiple deep touchdowns in Week 13: Carr loves to throw deep down the field, and he will get many opportunities to make splash plays this Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, who are allowing the second-most deep passing touchdowns in the NFL this season.

• Denver Broncos rookie WR Devaughn Vele is ready to break out: Vele saw a career-high nine targets for 80 yards in Week 12 and should build upon that success this Sunday in a great matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Heading into Week 13 of the NFL season, you may be prepping your roster to make a deep run into the playoffs or struggling to set your lineups due to injuries. The good news is that there are still players sitting on waivers that are set up to have a big fantasy day this weekend or can help you in the future. Here is one player at each position to consider adding from the waiver wire heading in Week 13