Fantasy Football 2026: Must-draft best-ball players in Rounds 11-15

KC Concepcion has a prime opportunity in Year 1: Concepcion can assume No. 1 wide receiver duties as a rookie.

Keaton Mitchell could get more looks in Los Angeles: Mitchell is a perfect fit for the Chargers’ new offensive scheme.

Ryan Flournoy is intriguing in Round 15: Flournoy is a flex-viable option due to the Cowboys’ play volume.

Maximizing value via the average draft position (ADP) at one’s draft pick spot is critical for achieving apex outcomes in best ball formats. While some player profiles are imperfect, their upside — ideally coupled with a reliable floor — qualifies them as must-draft fantasy football assets.

The article below breaks down five must-draft players in Rounds 3-5 across two commonly used best ball platforms. Underdog Fantasy implements half-points-per-reception (half-PPR) scoring, while DraftKings uses PPR scoring. ADPs are listed for one or both of the corresponding websites.

Round 11, Pick Nos. 121-132

WR KC Concepcion, Cleveland Browns: 11.07, WR52 on DraftKings

Positive beat reports regarding Concepcion’s rookie-season outlook have already begun trickling in. Conversely, Cleveland’s former No. 1 wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (hamstring) is already injured, coming off a career-worst 57.9 PFF receiving grade and a 47.6% catch rate that ranked dead last among 37 NFL wide receivers with at least 95 targets in 2025.

As detailed in “Examining upgraded NFL offenses post-draft: Re-draft targets,” Concepcion “profiles as a modern-day, inside-outside No. 1 wide receiver… falsely viewed by some as a ‘slot-only’ player despite producing elite per-route efficiency when lined up out wide.”

Expect former Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator and new Browns head coach Todd Monken to feature Concepcion in a role similar to Baltimore wide receiver Zay Flowers, whose 117 targets and 81.6 PFF receiving grade placed 19th and 13th, respectively, among 37 NFL wide receivers with at least 95 targets in 2025.

Concepcion’s 10.08, WR51 ADP on Underdog Fantasy is reasonable as well, though less valuable.

Round 12, Pick Nos. 133-144

Mitchell is available via a 12.08, RB47 on DraftKings. Draft him a round early, if need be.

Signing Mitchell was an offseason priority for new Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who will feature him as an explosive change-of-pace rusher in his exceptionally fantasy-friendly scheme. Mitchell lacks an elite, volume-based ceiling, but he will produce positively volatile weekly outcomes.

Among 88 NFL running backs with at least 70 rushing attempts in 2024-25, Mitchell’s 13.5% explosive run play rate ranked ninth, and his 5.0 yards per rushing attempt placed seventh. He earned just a 56.7 PFF rushing grade during that span, yet secured a 92.5 PFF rushing grade pre-knee injury as a 2023 rookie.

Mitchell has also intriguingly posted a 70.7 PFF receiving grade on eight screen targets over the past two seasons. Expect McDaniel to maximize his skill set.

Round 13, Pick Nos. 145-156

Savvy drafters bet on first-round rookies to break out late in their rookie seasons, propelling fantasy rosters to playoff successes along the way. As detailed in “Top 3 slot receiver prospects for fantasy football,” Cooper “successfully switched from a perimeter-heavy role in his first three college seasons to a slot-heavy role in 2025” and possesses an elite post-catch skill set.

Cooper compiled an 86.0 PFF receiving grade last year and should compete for a starting role in three-wide receiver sets right away. Jets third-year wideout Adonai Mitchell is the incumbent No. 2 after playing to a 59.9 receiving grade last year. He has a loose grip on the gig.

Round 14, Pick Nos. 157-168

Robinson is the Falcons’ clear-cut No. 2 running back. He is unlikely to garner a fantasy-friendly weekly workload, but his overall versatility will allow Atlanta’s coaching staff to keep him on the field for full drives, if need be. He possesses RB1 upside if he is forced to play as the fill-in starter.

Robinson is coming off a down year, yet still grades out reasonably well for a three-down backup by producing a 68.1 PFF rushing grade and a 61.5 PFF receiving grade. He registered at least a 70.9 rushing grade and a 65.2 receiving grade in his prior three seasons.

Round 15, Pick Nos. 169-180

Flournoy broke out in his second NFL season last year, finishing as the Weeks 1-17 half-PPR WR55 and as the PPR WR59. He is now available at a discount. Flournoy’s 14.06, WR64 ADP on Underdog Fantasy is perfectly fine.

Flournoy is stuck in the Cowboys’ No. 3 wide receiver role, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s commitment to elite play volume helps keep Flournoy best-ball flex-viable.

Among 80 NFL wide receivers with at least 50 targets in 2025, Flournoy slotted 39th in target rate (19.4%), tied for 35th in missed tackles forced (7) and ranked 32nd in yards per route run (1.74), 27th in slot-target rate (8.8%), 20th in yards after the catch per reception (5.0) and fifth in catch rate (75.5%). His 78.8 PFF receiving grade sat 23rd.