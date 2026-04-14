KC Concepcion is a versatile weapon: Despite “slot-only” labels, Concepcion thrived on the perimeter for Texas A&M, ranking second at the position in yards after the catch per reception (8.5) from 2023-25. His elite ability as a ball carrier — leading Power Four receivers in rushing attempts — makes him a unique “inside-outside” No. 1 option for fantasy managers.

Eric McAlister dominates the deep perimeter: Standing 6-foot-4, McAlister is an explosive vertical threat who led his peer group in missed tackles forced (19) and yards after catch per reception (9.2) in 2025. His 95.5 PFF grade on deep targets thrown 15-plus yards underscores his potential as a high-end fantasy WR2.

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The NFL’s increased use of two-high safety looks has encouraged offenses to rely on fast-developing passing games that often feature slot-aligned receivers, as defenses prioritize limiting explosive plays downfield. That shift has made it more difficult for perimeter wide receivers to consistently win against coverage designed to keep everything in front, placing a premium on players who can separate and create outside the numbers.

As a result, finding difference-making wide receivers who can align on the perimeter and succeed against these coverages has become increasingly challenging for teams and fantasy managers alike. The article below identifies the top three players in the 2026 wide receiver class who possess NFL-ready perimeter skill sets capable of thriving against modern defensive structures.

KC Concepcion, Texas A&M

Concepcion has frequently been labeled as a slot-only NFL prospect, but that sells his game short. While his 6-foot, 196-pound frame fits the modern slot mold, he has also been highly productive on the perimeter and backed that up by winning the 2025 Paul Hornung Award, which recognizes elite versatility. Concepcion added seven more accolades across his three-year college career.

Drops have shown up at times for the 21-year-old, but he separates himself when the ball is in his hands. Whether as a receiver, punt returner or rusher, Concepcion consistently creates after the catch. His 78.4 PFF grade ranked 16th among 83 Power Four wide receivers with at least 600 offensive snaps in 2025.

Concepcion spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons at North Carolina State before transferring to Texas A&M in 2025. And importantly, a recent knee scope is not expected to be a concern.

Below is a table outlining Concepcion’s 2025 receiving data among 38 Power Four wide receivers with at least 65 targets on the outside, as well as his 2023-25 receiving data among 106 Power Four wide receivers with at least 85 such targets.

Metric 2025 2023-2025 PFF Receiving Grade 75.2 (No. 16) 74.3 (T-No. 44) Targets 65 (T-No. 37) 86 (T-No. 102) Target Rate 26.4% (No. 7) 28.0% (No. 4) Deep-Target Rate 26.2% (No. 9) 22.1% (T-No. 47) Yards Per Route Run 2.59 (No. 9) 2.57 (No. 11) Average Depth Of Target 14.0 (No. 11) 11.6 (No. 82) Catch Rate 55.4% (No. 36) 61.6% (No. 66) Missed Tackles Forced 12 (T-No. 4) 15 (T-No. 33) Missed Tackles Forced Per Reception 0.33 (No. 3) 0.28 (No. 8) Yards After Catch Per Reception 7.9 (No. 2) 8.5 (No. 2) Yards Per Reception 17.7 (No. 6) 14.9 (No. 40) Explosive Pass Plays 21 (T-No. 5) 22 (T-No. 78) 1st Downs & TDs Per Route Run Rate 11.4% (No. 10) 11.1% (No. 15)

Concepcion’s 68 rushing attempts from 2023-2025 rank first among Power Four wide receivers over that span. He earned a 72.1 PFF rushing grade while averaging 0.25 missed tackles forced per attempt and 3.5 yards after contact per attempt.

On special teams, Concepcion’s 26 punt returns in 2025 tied for first among Power Four players. His 92.3 PFF punt return grade ranked second among that group of qualifiers, his 17.7 yards per return ranked third and his 1.0 missed tackles forced per return ranked second.

That ability with the ball in his hands shows up everywhere. Concepcion is a dynamic receiving prospect who can function as a high-level inside-outside No. 1 option.

WR Eric McAlister, TCU

TCU X wide receiver Eric McAlister thrives on the perimeter, where he is a dangerous tackle-breaking, after-the-catch playmaker. His 76.4 PFF grade ranked 19th among 83 Power Four wide receivers with at least 600 offensive snaps in 2025.

McAlister spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons at Boise State before transferring to TCU for 2024 and 2025. Across all four years, he consistently produced as an intermediate and downfield perimeter target. From 2022-2025, he earned an 89.6 PFF receiving grade on 59 qualifying targets thrown 10-14 yards downfield and a 95.5 PFF receiving grade on 118 qualifying targets thrown 15-plus yards downfield.

He struggled as a short-area option early in his career at Boise State but showed clear improvement over the past two seasons, earning a 91.2 PFF receiving grade on 55 qualifying targets thrown 1-9 yards downfield.

At 6-foot-4 and 194 pounds, McAlister is extremely difficult to bring down in space.

The table below shows McAlister’s 2025 perimeter receiving data among 28 qualifying wide receivers with at least 65 targets at outside receiver, with rankings listed in parentheses.

Metric Value (Rank) PFF Receiving Grade 77.5 (No. 14) Targets 92 (No. 3) Target Rate 26.4% (No. 7) Deep-Target Rate 22.8% (No. 11) Yards Per Route Run 2.75 (No. 6) Average Depth Of Target 12.8 (No. 14) Catch Rate 56.5% (No. 25) Missed Tackles Forced 19 (No. 1) Missed Tackles Forced Per Reception 0.37 (No. 2) Yards After Catch Per Reception 9.2 (No. 1) Yards Per Reception 18.4 (No. 3) Explosive Pass Plays 24 (T-No. 1) 1st Downs & TDs Per Route Run Rate 10.3% (No. 14)

WR Elijah Sarratt, Indiana

Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt led the NCAA in receiving touchdowns (15) while earning second-team All-Big Ten honors as part of the Hoosiers’ College Football Playoff championship team in 2025. He primarily aligns on the outside but has also been effective when moved into the slot, giving him a true inside-outside profile at the next level. His 86.1 PFF offense grade ranked sixth among 83 Power Four wide receivers with at least 600 offensive snaps in 2025.

Sarratt played at Saint Francis in 2022, James Madison in 2023 and Indiana over the past two seasons. Under Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti, Sarratt was used more as an intermediate-to-deep threat in 2024 before shifting to a short-to-intermediate role in 2025.

The table below shows Sarratt’s 2025 perimeter receiving data among 29 Power Four wide receivers with at least 70 perimeter targets, along with his 2024 data among 30 such receivers. Rankings are listed in parentheses.