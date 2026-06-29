Fantasy Football 2026: Must-draft best ball players in Rounds 6-10

Christian Watson should keep up where he left off: The Packers stud was a WR1 after returning in Week 8 last season.

Justin Herbert gets to work with Mike McDaniel: Herbert is an overall QB1 candidate.

Kenneth Gainwell could make an impression in Tampa: The new Buccaneers running back could leverage his receiving prowess into a big role, especially considering injury to Bucky Irving.

Maximizing value via the average draft position (ADP) at one’s draft pick spot is critical for achieving apex outcomes in best ball formats. While some player profiles are imperfect, their upside — ideally coupled with a reliable floor — qualifies them as must-draft fantasy football assets.

The article below breaks down five must-draft players in Rounds 6-10 across two commonly used best ball platforms. Underdog Fantasy implements half-points-per-reception (half-PPR) scoring, while DraftKings utilizes PPR scoring. ADPs are listed for one or both of the corresponding websites.

Round 6

As detailed in “Waiver wire pickups that won 2025 leagues,” Watson “makes a case for being the most valuable mid-season waiver wire addition at the position” in 2025. Despite suffering a season-ending ACL tear in 2024, Watson resumed playing in Week 8 last year and earned a career-high 83.9 PFF receiving grade while averaging a career-best 2.28 yards per route run (YPRR). He finished as the half-PPR WR9 and as the PPR WR12 among Weeks 8-17, 2025.

Watson has averaged 2.26-to-2.28 YPRR in three of his four NFL seasons. Among 64 NFL wide receivers with at least 200 targets from 2022-25, Watson’s 2.06 YPRR ranks 19th.

As explained in “Projecting 2026 fantasy volume through neutral-situation pass rates,” the Packers’ front office significantly reduced its wide receiver personnel this offseason. Its top three wide receivers will handle significantly larger snap shares than they have in previous seasons, and head coach Matt LaFleur is expected to increase his neutral game pass play rate as well.

Fresh off a four-year, $110.5 million extension, Watson is a WR1 candidate available at a WR3 ADP on both sides. Draft him aggressively.

Round 7

The piece “Best environments for 2026 fantasy football purposes, Part 1” outlines that new Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s “fullback-centric offensive scheme features play action, plus shifts and motion, and is a perfect fit for quarterback Justin Herbert’s quick-passing strengths.”

Similarly, “Evaluating first-read efficiency and 2026 volume projections” denotes that “Herbert earned a 78.6 PFF passing grade on first-read passes thrown in 2.5 seconds or less.”

Herbert is quietly in play for the overall QB1 finish and is available via a low-end QB1 ADP. McDaniel creates an elite fantasy football environment.

Herbert can be stacked with wide receiver Quentin Johnston (7.12, WR40 on Underdog Fantasy and 10.01, WR43 on DraftKings), who garnered a 66.9 PFF receiving grade last year. Among 41 NFL wide receivers with at least 175 targets over the past two seasons, Johnston’s 5.0 yards after the catch per reception tie for 11th.

Round 8

QB Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars: 8.02, QB10 on Underdog Fantasy

As mentioned in “Best environments for 2026 fantasy football purposes, Part 2,” “Lawrence is a candidate to finish as the overall QB1 in 2026, throwing passes to Jacksonville’s exceptionally deep pass-catching corps in head coach Liam Coen’s efficient, shifts- and motion-based scheme.”

Lawrence broke out in 2025, finishing as the overall QB4 in total scoring while averaging 20.4 fantasy points per game by running more often while also increasing and improving his centerfield passing.

Among 40 NFL quarterbacks with at least 195 dropbacks in 2025, Lawrence placed ninth in accuracy plus rate (19.7%) and fourth in past-the-sticks throwing rate (46.6%). His 80.5 PFF passing grade was seventh.

Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (9.04, WR46) is an easy stacking partner. After being traded to Jacksonville in Week 10, Meyers led Jaguars pass-catchers in targets (63), securing a 75.4 PFF receiving grade with his new team.

Round 9

RB Kenneth Gainwell, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 9.09, RB36 on Underdog Fantasy and 9.12, RB35 on DraftKings

Buccaneers nominal starter, running back Bucky Irving (shoulder), managed to resume practicing before organized team activities concluded. However, Gainwell has already established himself as the 1B back behind him and can “match” Irving as a receiver.

Given Irving’s injury-related uncertainty and Gainwell’s three-down profile, the latter player profiles as a reliably flex option with RB2 upside.

Among 36 NFL running backs with at least 175 offensive touches in 2025, Gainwell ranked 20th in missed tackles forced rate (18.3%), seventh in YPRR (1.44) and first in adjusted target rate (27.2%). His 72.6 overall PFF grade sat 24th, while Irving played to a 67.8 mark.

Round 10

Rams head coach Sean McVay “continues to churn out fantasy-friendly offenses year after year,” featuring reliably high play volume and efficiency. A recent report indicates McVay could feature “more of a 50-50 split” in the backfield this season, though Corum could be limited to fantasy-unfriendly rushing work between the 20-yard lines.

As mentioned in “Notable 2025 breakout players,” Corum logged 121 offensive touches to running back Kyren Williams’ 183 in Weeks 9 through Wild Card Weekend. Corum narrowly outperformed Williams in missed tackles forced rate — 19.8% to 19.1% — and yards per rushing attempt — 5.2 to 5.1— during that span. Corum’s qualifying 85.5 overall PFF grade likely edges out Williams’ 85.0.

Regarding age and experience profile, Corum turned 25 in November. Although Williams turns 26 in August, Williams is entering his fifth NFL season, while Corum is entering his third.

Should Corum outperform Williams in training camp, he could easily increase his playing time and/or earn more high-value snaps and touches. Corum offers an RB2/flex floor and an RB1 ceiling.