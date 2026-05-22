No-huddle frequency spikes despite volume drops: While overall offensive plays per game decreased to a three-year low of 64.3 in 2025, league-wide no-huddle usage hit its second-highest modern average at 9.91%.

Kingsbury to accelerate the Rams' offense: After directing a Washington offense that recorded a league-high 58.2% no-huddle rate, Kliff Kingsbury's move to Los Angeles is primed to boost a Rams team that already averaged 67.5 plays per game.

Saints project as an elite pace-up environment: Under head coach Kellen Moore, whose historical stints in Philadelphia and Los Angeles produced clear positive outliers in snaps, New Orleans is forecasted to vault into an elite, fantasy-friendly tier of play volume.

Modern NFL offenses still run enough plays for elite players to generate massive weekly fantasy football production. But as offensive play volume continues to trend downward league-wide, it has become increasingly difficult for secondary fantasy options — WR3s, RB2s and flex starters — to consistently provide reliable value.

That makes identifying teams capable of creating extra volume even more important.

The article below examines league-wide offensive plays per game and no-huddle rates over the past three seasons, highlighting both the trends and the outliers. Teams that consistently push pace and generate additional snaps create more opportunities for fantasy production, offering managers an edge when searching for undervalued contributors beyond the obvious stars. Additional volume-related trends will be explored in future installments.

Plays-per-game and no-huddle rate averages and outliers from 2023-25