Makai Lemon is the premier playmaker: The Biletnikoff winner finished 2025 with a 90.8 PFF grade, ranking first among Power Four receivers. Lemon is a dual-threat asset who led all slot qualifiers in yards per route run (2.85) and explosive pass plays (35), making him the high-ceiling prize for dynasty managers.

Omar Cooper Jr. offers inside-outside versatility: After transitioning to a slot-heavy role for the national champion Hoosiers, Cooper posted a dominant 87.5 PFF offensive grade. His ability to break tackles (0.36 forced missed tackles per reception) and handle a vertical route tree makes him an ideal WR2 candidate.

2026 NFL Draft season is here: Try the best-in-class PFF Mock Draft Simulator and learn about 2026's top prospects while trading and drafting for your favorite NFL team.

The NFL’s increasing reliance on two-high safety structures has reshaped modern passing offenses, placing a premium on quick-developing concepts and slot-aligned playmakers. As a result, identifying receivers who can consistently win from the slot — while still offering enough versatility to function in two-receiver sets — gives fantasy managers a meaningful edge.

This article highlights the three most NFL-ready slot receivers in the 2026 class.

WR Makai Lemon, USC

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon earned the Fred Biletnikoff Award, was named a unanimous All-American and won the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award in 2025. He played a rotational role as a freshman in 2023 before dominating Power Four competition over the past two seasons. His 90.8 PFF grade ranked first among 83 Power Four wide receivers with at least 600 offensive snaps in 2025.

Lemon, 21, stretches the seam, earns targets and generates missed tackles, yardage and first downs at an elite level. He is listed at 5-foot-11 and 192 pounds.

Makai Lemon: Slot production from 2024-2025 (among 20 Power Four slot receivers with at least 100 targets)

Metric Value (Rank) PFF Receiving Grade 89.6 (No. 1) Targets 128 (No. 4) Target Rate 26.9% (No. 4) Deep-Target Rate 19.5% (No. 4) Yards Per Route Run 2.85 (No. 1) Average Depth Of Target 9.3 (No. 8) Catch Rate 74.2% (No. 8) Missed Tackles Forced 28 (No. 2) Missed Tackles Forced Per Reception 0.30 (No. 3) Yards After Catch Per Reception 6.9 (No. 5) Yards Per Reception 14.3 (No. 5) Explosive Pass Plays 35 (No. 1) 1st Downs & TDs Per Route Run Rate 12.8% (No. 1)

Lemon also contributed as a returner for three seasons, handling kick returns throughout his career and adding punt return duties in 2025, further highlighting his ability as a ball carrier. Among 62 Power Four players with at least 14 total returns in 2025, Lemon ranked 18th in missed tackles forced per punt return (0.7), 16th in yards per punt return (11.8) and tied for 35th in PFF punt return grade (74.9). Among 39 Power Four players with at least 27 total returns over the past two seasons, he ranked inside the top 12 in missed tackles forced per kick return (0.5) and yards per kick return (24.5), while his PFF kick return grade ranked second (76.0).

Lemon is the premier slot receiver in this class, but he has also proven effective on the perimeter, averaging 4.10 yards per route run and earning a 91.0 PFF receiving grade on 45 targets as an outside receiver over the past two seasons.

WR Omar Cooper Jr., Indiana

Cooper transitioned from a perimeter-heavy role over his first three college seasons to a slot-heavy role in 2025. He earned second-team All-Big Ten honors while playing for Indiana’s national championship team. His 87.5 PFF offensive grade ranked fifth among 83 Power Four wide receivers with at least 600 offensive snaps in 2025.

At 6-foot and 199 pounds, has the size to handle an inside-outside role at the NFL level, with experience in both two- and three-receiver sets. He is an efficient tackle breaker who maintains strong yardage production while earning targets at multiple levels of the field.

The Indiana product also averaged 2.57 yards per route run on 44 perimeter targets in 2024. He has the profile to develop into a No. 2 wide receiver at the next level.

Omar Cooper: Slot production in 2025 (among 23 wide receivers with at least 35 slot targets)

Metric Value (Rank) PFF Receiving Grade 84.9 (No. 2) Targets 73 (No. 6) Target Rate 24.0% (No. 9) Deep-Target Rate 20.5% (No. 5) Yards Per Route Run 2.60 (No. 4) Average Depth Of Target 10.1 (No. 6) Catch Rate 75.3% (No. 10) Missed Tackles Forced 20 (T-No. 3) Missed Tackles Forced Per Reception 0.36 (No. 3) Yards After Catch Per Reception 7.6 (No. 8) Yards Per Reception 14.3 (No. 6) Explosive Pass Plays 16 (T-No. 5) 1st Downs & TDs Per Route Run Rate 11.8% (No. 6)

WR Antonio Williams, Clemson

Clemson slot receiver Antonio Williams may struggle to earn a role in two-receiver sets at the NFL level, standing at 5-foot-11.5 and 187 pounds, but he profiles as an efficient contributor from the slot in three-receiver sets. His 80.3 PFF grade ranked 15th among 163 Power Four wide receivers with at least 445 offensive snaps in 2025.

Williams, 21, posted a double-digit average depth of target (10.2 yards) in just one of four seasons, yet averaged 2.05 yards or more per route run in three of four. He has reliable hands and can function as a go-to option on short-to-intermediate routes.

Antonio Williams: Slot production in 2025 (among 23 wide receivers with at least 35 slot targets)